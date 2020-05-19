Twilight Star Gregory Tyree Boyce's Mother Shared Details of His Dream Business Venture with GF Natalie Adepoju Before Both Found Dead

Gregory Tyree Boyce, an actor that is best known for his work as Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight movie from the Twilight Saga, has recently died. The couple from Las Vegas, Nevada was found dead on May 13, 2020. Boyce's girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, was also pronounced dead in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 13, 2020 by a Clark County medical examiner.

The couple was found dead in their condo in Las Vegas on May 13, 2020. They were 30 and 27 years old, respectively. Moreover, the couple leaves behind Boyce's 10-year-old daughter Alaya and Adepoju's son Egypt.

The Dream Business Venture

Before the couple's demise on May 13, 2020, the couple and Adepoju's son, Egypt, were busy conceptualizing and materializing a dream business venture of Boyce's. Unfortunately, the business was not able to flourish and enact its purpose due to the couple's demise.

Lisa Wayne, the Twilight star's mother, however, mentioned in a Facebook post the concept of Boyce's business: a wing business. This was expressed through her parting message to Boyce. Lisa Wayne also mentioned the people Boyce collaborated with that would help him in this dream business venture of his and thanked them for believing in the capabilities of her son so much as to agree in collaborating with him.

As mentioned in Lisa Wayne's Facebook post, the people are Louis D. Ledbetter, Boyce's co-chef, and Adrian McDaniel, Boyce's business/financial manager. West Wing is the name of the supposed wing business of Boyce. According to E! News, a source told them that Gregory Tyree Boyce was focusing on both his business venture and his acting career.

It was also revealed by the source that Boyce was going back and forth from Las Vegas to Los Angeles to help his mother in the former and to acquire acting jobs and see his daughter in the latter. A week before Boyce's demise, Lisa Wayne was together with Boyce in his house for Mother's Day. This get-together was the last time they saw each other.

The Concerned Fundraiser

GoFundMe is a worldwide fundraising platform that was made to aid in charitable causes. It was launched in 2010 and has offices based in the U.S., Ireland, and Australia. Its mission is to help people in their fundraising ventures for both personal and business causes that were made to be charitable. A fundraiser for Gregory Tyree Boyce's girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, is being organized by Mariah Megginson.

A public letter can be found on the fundraising page for Adepoju. Written there is a wish for anyone concerned to not ask for a disclosure of the cause of death of Adepoju. The family hopes everyone concerned will understand their need for privacy in this tragic time. A goal of $15,000 was set for the fundraising for the final goodbye for Natalie Adepoju.

The funeral arrangement of the limiting of people will be observed as to respect the precautionary measures that were set up by the government because of the COVID-19. The Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, will be having their funerals in the coming days in Las Vegas, Nevada.

