[REVIEW] New Netflix Trailer Out: Is Da 5 Bloods Worth the Watch?

By Urian , May 19, 2020 08:04 AM EDT

The movie trailer Da 5 Bloods featuring Chadwick Boseman is out on Netflix. The movie Da 5 Bloods is set to be released on Netflix on June 12, 2020. Da 5 Bloods was directed by Academy Award winner Spike Lee. The cast for the Netflix movie Da 5 Bloods features Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War), Jean Reno (La Femme Nikita, Leon: The Professional), and Paul Walter Hauser (I, Tonya, Late Night).

Netflix: A Streaming Service Prodigy

Netflix is the world's most popular streaming service on the internet. This streaming service provides the latest TV shows, movies, variety and talk shows, documentary films, and more. Additionally, Netflix provides a wide selection of genres. This allows anyone using this streaming service a wide variety of different shows and movies to choose from.

Moreover, Netflix is available in a lot of different official languages in the world. This makes it accessible to almost everyone in the whole world. Netflix has a monthly membership fee depending on a country's currency.  According to TheStreet, Netflix's monthly plans are categorized into three: basic, standard, and premium. In the U.S., the basic, standard, and premium plan is $8,99, $12.99, and $15.99 respectively. 

 

A Military Drama

The Netflix movie Da 5 Bloods is a military/drama-based movie that centers on four African-American war veterans. These four veterans return to Vietnam for a vacation. The trailer revealed that the four men served their soldier duties in Vietnam during the Vietnam war from 1955-1975. The four veterans were accompanied by a Vietnamese man that served as their guide as they stayed in Vietnam for vacation.

It was also later revealed in the trailer that a man in the picture (Chadwick Boseman) that one of the four men showed to the others was a dear friend of theirs and their late squad leader. The late squad leader, at the time of the Vietnam war, helped the four men hide a big case of gold bars in the forests of Vietnam. 

The four men and their late squad leader were to go back to Vietnam as they got older to find that case of gold fortune again and divide it among themselves. Now, with only four of them left, they set out to find both the remains of their late squad leader the hidden treasure from within the forests of Vietnam.

Despite the vacation the four veterans took going to Vietnam, they were hit with nostalgia and emotion as they explored Vietnam once more for what it is today. The Netflix trailer showed the vulnerable emotions of the four men as they reminisce their time in the war before as they scavenge for the golden treasure. One of the four veterans in the Netflix trailer Da 5 Bloods said that it was not easy coming back to Vietnam

This Netflix movie shows a vacation turned trip to memory lane as the remnants of the war reveal itself to the four veterans. The show also features several video excerpts on documentaries about the Vietnam war.

Astronomers Show that Stars Make Sounds Similar to a Human Heartbeat

A recent discovery by astronomers found out that the stars actually produce sounds quite similar to the human heartbeat.

[VIDEO] Hilarious Moment Reporter Stays Calm While Her Two Cats Fight in the Background

A certain reporter from the Philippines was able to keep her cool while both of her cats had a huge fight right behind her as she was reporting live during a TV interview.
