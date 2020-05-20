2017's Baby Driver Movie Had Actual Driver Ontop of Car while Filming the Action Scenes

2017 movie "Baby Driver" revealed that a real driver was on top of the car as it maneuvered the car in the car action scenes. An image post on Reddit showed that a professional stunt driver was maneuvering the cars used in the car action scenes of the movie Baby Driver. The driver was seen to be on top of the car as he maneuvered his way into the streets where the movie was shot.

Moreover, the picture showed that the driver was encased and secured in a mechanical contraption that was situated on top of the car. The Reddit image post mentioned that the real driver of the car was there to maneuver the vehicle as the actors and actresses were busy acting out the scenes laid out to them by the Baby Driver director.

Quite the High Rating

According to Rotten Tomatoes, a world-trusted film review resource, the 2017 movie Baby Driver received a 93% Tomatometer and an 86% Audience Score.

The cast of Baby Driver has a quite diverse array of prominent actors. The cast consists of Ansel Elgort (The Fault in our Stars, The Divergent Movie Series), Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead, The Punisher), Jon Hamm (Mad Men, Conan), Eiza Gonzales (From Dusk Till Dawn, Alita: Battle Angel), (Lily James (Cinderella, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), Kevin Spacey (American Beauty, Superman Returns), and Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained, Annie).

For those who haven't seen the movie yet, there will be minor spoilers of the movie Baby Driver after this point. Moreover, Baby Driver's story is centered on a young man named Baby (Elgort). Baby is introduced as a getaway driver for a group that is going on a heist. Baby suffered a car crash when he was a child. The car crash ultimately killed his parents and gave Baby a hearing condition called tinnitus.

Read Also: [Video] WWE's Undertaker Literally Freezes Himself at -240 Degrees as Part of His Preparation

The getaway driver

Now, Baby acts as a getaway driver for a crew of robbers (Hamm, Gonzales, and Griff) that is led by a man named Doc (Spacey). Whenever Baby does his duty of getaway driving, he listens to music with his earphones to block out the tinnitus condition that he has.

What sets Baby apart from other getaway drivers is that he listens to music when he performs his duty of getaway driving. Baby times his driving in time with the music he listens to with his earphones.

Griff (Bernthal), one of the crew members, asked Baby about his constant need to listen to music. Baby told him that it's because of his hearing condition that he got from a car accident he was in when he was a child. After his first getaway driving job, Baby and the crew met up with their employer Doc.

The movie also delves on the romantic life of Baby. In the film, Baby meets a waitress named Debora (James). The two hit it off instantly with their similar music taste. Overall, Baby Driver is an action movie that revolves around car action scenes. The 2017 movie is also known for its excellent soundtrack.

Read Also: [REVIEW] New Netflix Trailer Out: Is Da 5 Bloods Worth the Watch?

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.