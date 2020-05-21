Games
How to Get Unlimited Gold in Civilization VI: 2k Games DLC New Frontier Pass with Maya & Gran Colombia Pack
The esteemed publisher known as 2k Games has recently announced that the very first DLC expansion for the popular Sid Meier's Civilization 6 New Frontier Pass, titled both the Maya & Gran Colombia Pack, is finally available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, and even Xbox.
Civilization VI: 2k Games DLC New Frontier Pass
This expansion pack is said to feature a whole lot of content including two different leaders known as the Lady Sky of Maya civilization along with Simoon Bolivar of Gran Colombia. Both of these leaders come with an additional Apocalypse game mode, extra resources, new natural wonders, and even a few additional city-states.
Along with these cityscapes are places like Lahore, Singapore, Vatican City, Caguana, and even more. The Maya & Gran Colombia Pack is said to also include different natural wonders just like Paititi and even the Fountain of Youth.
The largest addition to the new Civilization VI expansion pack is actually the strong Apocalypse mode. This is said to introduce whole new types of disasters just like the Solar Flare that can cause forest fires and also Comet Impacts that also result in meteor showers. These additions come with increasing sizes of the already existing disasters.
In addition, the Apocalypse mode actually adds the new Soothsayer support military unit that is able to trigger natural disasters and even a scored competition that also allows you to sacrifice certain units to volcanoes. The Gathering Storm expansion is needed for you to be able to play the new Apocalypse mode.
Read Also: How to Make Money in GTA V in Just 2 Hours: Ultimate Rockstar Games Hack
Civilization VI: unlimited money cheat & game hack
When you are trading with the AI, it is necessary to give any strategic or even luxury resources and do this as much per turn. After repeatedly doing this, click the "what will you give me for this?" option. This should trigger the AI to give huge amounts of both gold and gold per turn just for the specific resource.
Another hack involves providing everything that the AI needs and even start putting gold (not gold per turn) until the AI accepts this deal. Do this until you are almost at the required amount and click the "make this trade equitable" option. This will then break the AI into asking an amount of gold per turn that is proportional to how close you actually were to the real price!
The glitch is also said to be usable in multiplayer matches that will also include AI. The glitch is reported to work on the unpatched version of the game. In order to activate this glitch, avoid installing new patches or delete existing ones.
Sadly, this cheat is not compatible with the New Frontier Pass patch and other passes but only with the original Civilization VI. The games New Frontier Pass is said to retail for $40, while the new Maya & Gran Colombia pack is said to be purchasable for $9 each.
Read Also: Fortnite's New Competition Crucible by Amazon Guide: Learn How to Choose Your Heroes
Related Articles
Civilization VI Gets 8 New Civilizations, 9 New Leaders, and 6 Game Modes in "New Frontier" Expansion Pass on May 21
For fans of Civilization VI, you might want to save the date for the New Frontier expansion pass that is scheduled to release on May 21!
No WWE 2K21 This Year? Should Wrestling Fans be Sad or is 2K Planning Something Else?
Rumors have started to surface that 2K Games won't be releasing WWE 2K21 this year. What on earth is 2K up to?
NBA 2K17 Guide To Acquiring Free Card Pack, In-Game Currency
Want to acquire both a card pack and in-game currency for free in NBA 2K17? Check out this guide now!
Here's How To Get Lonzo Ball In NBA 2K17
Want to see where Lonzo Ball can be in NBA 2K17? Check out this guide now!
Civilization 6 Update: A Brand New Empire Is Set To Arrive Soon
Recently, it was reported that the popular turn-based strategy game Civilization 6 will add the Cyrus-led Persian Empire.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Hackers Now Use Bluetooth to Penetrate Secured Device
Hackers are now capable of accessing your secured device through Bluetooth!
SCIENCE
[Fake News] NASA Did NOT Find Evidence of Any Parallel Universe
New sources reveal that NASA did NOT find any concrete evidence that supports the existence of a parallel universe.
HOW TO
Double Masters: How to Make Money in Magic: The Gathering
A new set is out for Magic: The Gathering and if you are planning to make money from the card game, you'll have better luck now!