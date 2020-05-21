How To

[The Warden & The Paunch] How to Choose the Right Legendary Lord in Total War: WARHAMMER II

By Urian , May 21, 2020 10:56 PM EDT

Sega creates new Legendary Lords Pack for video game Total War: WARHAMMER II. According to Total War's official website, under the Sega game corporation, Sega has just released a brand new Legendary Lords Pack for Total War: WARHAMMER II.

The newest Legendary Lords Pack is called "The Warden & The Paunch." This pack features two Legendary Lords: Eltharion the Grim and Grom the Paunch. Both lords will be leading their factions and wielding different playstyles. Moreover, specific objectives, game mechanics, game campaign storylines like Eye of the Vortex and the Mortal Empires, and game modes (custom and multiplayer will be distinct to both lords.

Eltharion the Grim will be leading the Yvresse faction under the High Elves regiment. On the other hand, Grom the Paunch will be spearheading the tribe of the Broken Axe under the Greenskins. The pack also includes new features that consist of new war units and heroes. 

Below is a list of the other features included in the pack:

High Elves Regiment

war lions under the Chrace faction

the Silverin Guard

the Arcane Phoenix

The Greenskins

upgraded versions of Snotling Pump Wagons

trolls

Read Also: How to Get Unlimited Gold in Civilization VI: 2k Games DLC New Frontier Pass with Maya & Gran Colombia Pack

Besides all these, an elite was introduced to the roster of war units in "The Warden and The Paunch" packs: Regiments of Renown. 

An official video of the future release of the Legendary Lords Pack "The Warden and the Paunch" was uploaded on the official Steam page of Total War: WARHAMMER II.The Steam page also features short backstories of the two Legendary Lords featured in "The Warden & The Paunch" pack.

As seen in the video, Eltharion the Grim is an elite leader of the High Elves regiment. The regiment fashions prestige and elegance in their physical appearances and the way they fight on the battlefield.

Grom the Paunch, on the other hand, is the head of the Broken Axe tribe under the Greenskins. The tribes exude barbaric personalities and consist mostly, if not all, of green humanoid creatures like orcs and goblins. The Legendary Lords Pack "The Warden & The Paunch" will be available on Steam on May 21, 2020.

Moreover, "The Warden & The Paunch" pack is accessible on both campaigns in Total War: WARHAMMER II (Eye of the Vortex and Mortal Empires). The pack will also be available in all game modes. Total War: WARHAMMER II also received a ton of new updates since the pack's release.

The Greenskins Divisions will be receiving a rework on the Waaagh! points the green humanoid creatures receive as they fight on the battlefield. The Waaagh! ability stacks up and is used for various war combat purposes when it reaches its limit.

Additionally, the Greenskins will also be receiving a new Scrap feature. This Scrap feature will enable them to upgrade their weapons even more. Various other updates for the Greenskins Division include unit improvements, map updates, new character skills, and a new starting position for Azhag the Orc Warlord.

Total War: WARHAMMER II's Legendary Lords Pack "The Warden & The Paunch" will first be released in Windows devices. A release for MacOS and Linux desktop users will arrive shortly after.

Read Also: Fortnite's New Competition Crucible by Amazon Guide: Learn How to Choose Your Heroes

TAG Warhammer, Total War: Warhammer

Related Articles

If you want to beat your friends in finishing the Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus on Nintendo Switch, you've come to the right place!

How to Finish Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus on Nintendo Switch

If you want to beat your friends in finishing the Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus on Nintendo Switch, you've come to the right place!
Kalypso Media Group brings Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus for Nintendo Switch this May 19, 2020. Find out where to get it and how much you have to pay in this article.

Where to Download Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus for Nintendo Switch

Kalypso Media Group brings Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus for Nintendo Switch this May 19, 2020. Find out where to get it and how much you have to pay in this article.
Cracking some mines of the Grim & Grave DLC, the second Lords pack for Total War: Warhammer brings two new mythical lords for the Dwarfs and The Greenskins.

Greenkins And Dwarfs Shows Up After DLC Total War: WarHammer’s Updated Patch

Cracking some mines of the Grim & Grave DLC, the second Lords pack for Total War: Warhammer brings two new mythical lords for the Dwarfs and The Greenskins.
The current beta for Battlefleet Gothic: Armada is going to see another race join the fight, thanks to the Tau race.

'Battlefleet Gothic: Armada' News: Tau Race Gets DLC

The current beta for Battlefleet Gothic: Armada is going to see another race join the fight, thanks to the Tau race.
The mashup of Total War and Warhammer in one game sounds awesome but how does Total War: Warhammer really measure up to critics?

Total War: Warhammer Is As Epic As It Sounds But Should You Buy It?

The mashup of Total War and Warhammer in one game sounds awesome but how does Total War: Warhammer really measure up to critics?
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Hackers Now Use Bluetooth to Penetrate Secured Device

Hackers are now capable of accessing your secured device through Bluetooth!

SCIENCE

[Fake News] NASA Did NOT Find Evidence of Any Parallel Universe

New sources reveal that NASA did NOT find any concrete evidence that supports the existence of a parallel universe.

HOW TO

[The Warden & The Paunch] How to Pick the Right Legendary Lord in Total War: WARHAMMER II

The Warden & The Paunch is out and it seems like Total War: WARHAMMER II gets two additional legendary lords! Find out which one to properly pick.

GAMES

[Leak] Silent Hill Could Be in the Works for PS5 with Original Director: Will Hideo Kojima be Involved?

Leaks have surfaced of a possible Silent Hill game being developed for PS5. The big question is, will Hideo Kojima be involved once again?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Remember Hassan Minhaj of Netflix's Patriot Act? What Happened?

What Happened to Hasan Minhaj of Patriot Act on Netflix?

[Viral Video] Mother Bursts Into Tears After Finding Out Her Son is the Pilot of the Plane She Boarded

[Viral Video] Mother Cries After She is Surprised that Son is the Pilot of the Plane She Boarded

Reporter Stays Calm While Her Two Cats Fight in the Background

[VIDEO] Hilarious Moment Reporter Stays Calm While Her Two Cats Fight in the Background

Man Posted on Facebook Saying that COVID-19 is Just a "Fake Crisis": Wife is Now in Critical Condition from Coronavirus

Skeptical Florida Rideshare Driver Who Called the Coronavirus ' A Fake Crisis' Now Infected Along With Wife

Terraria Guide: Get the Zenith Sword by Finding the 9 Crafting Materials (Recipe Unlock)

Terraria Guide: Get the Zenith Sword by Finding the 9 Crafting Materials (Recipe Unlock)

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP HOW TO

Fortnite Competition: How to Choose Your Heroes in Crucible by Amazon?

How to Make Money in GTA V in Just 2 Hours

Double Masters: How to Make Money in Magic: The Gathering

[The Warden & The Paunch] How to Pick the Right Legendary Lord in Total War: WARHAMMER II

Real Time Analytics