[The Warden & The Paunch] How to Choose the Right Legendary Lord in Total War: WARHAMMER II

Sega creates new Legendary Lords Pack for video game Total War: WARHAMMER II. According to Total War's official website, under the Sega game corporation, Sega has just released a brand new Legendary Lords Pack for Total War: WARHAMMER II.

The newest Legendary Lords Pack is called "The Warden & The Paunch." This pack features two Legendary Lords: Eltharion the Grim and Grom the Paunch. Both lords will be leading their factions and wielding different playstyles. Moreover, specific objectives, game mechanics, game campaign storylines like Eye of the Vortex and the Mortal Empires, and game modes (custom and multiplayer will be distinct to both lords.

Eltharion the Grim will be leading the Yvresse faction under the High Elves regiment. On the other hand, Grom the Paunch will be spearheading the tribe of the Broken Axe under the Greenskins. The pack also includes new features that consist of new war units and heroes.

Below is a list of the other features included in the pack:

High Elves Regiment

war lions under the Chrace faction

the Silverin Guard

the Arcane Phoenix

The Greenskins

upgraded versions of Snotling Pump Wagons

trolls

Read Also: How to Get Unlimited Gold in Civilization VI: 2k Games DLC New Frontier Pass with Maya & Gran Colombia Pack

Besides all these, an elite was introduced to the roster of war units in "The Warden and The Paunch" packs: Regiments of Renown.

An official video of the future release of the Legendary Lords Pack "The Warden and the Paunch" was uploaded on the official Steam page of Total War: WARHAMMER II.The Steam page also features short backstories of the two Legendary Lords featured in "The Warden & The Paunch" pack.

As seen in the video, Eltharion the Grim is an elite leader of the High Elves regiment. The regiment fashions prestige and elegance in their physical appearances and the way they fight on the battlefield.

Grom the Paunch, on the other hand, is the head of the Broken Axe tribe under the Greenskins. The tribes exude barbaric personalities and consist mostly, if not all, of green humanoid creatures like orcs and goblins. The Legendary Lords Pack "The Warden & The Paunch" will be available on Steam on May 21, 2020.

Moreover, "The Warden & The Paunch" pack is accessible on both campaigns in Total War: WARHAMMER II (Eye of the Vortex and Mortal Empires). The pack will also be available in all game modes. Total War: WARHAMMER II also received a ton of new updates since the pack's release.

The Greenskins Divisions will be receiving a rework on the Waaagh! points the green humanoid creatures receive as they fight on the battlefield. The Waaagh! ability stacks up and is used for various war combat purposes when it reaches its limit.

Additionally, the Greenskins will also be receiving a new Scrap feature. This Scrap feature will enable them to upgrade their weapons even more. Various other updates for the Greenskins Division include unit improvements, map updates, new character skills, and a new starting position for Azhag the Orc Warlord.

Total War: WARHAMMER II's Legendary Lords Pack "The Warden & The Paunch" will first be released in Windows devices. A release for MacOS and Linux desktop users will arrive shortly after.

Read Also: Fortnite's New Competition Crucible by Amazon Guide: Learn How to Choose Your Heroes

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.