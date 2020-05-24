Culture
Alyssa Milano Is NOT the ONLY ONE Wearing a Crocheted Mask: Ex-Charmed Actress Speaks up against Twitter bashers
Alyssa Milano finally speaks up against bashers on Twitter who criticized her use of a crocheted mask which they deem 'un-safe'.
The ex-Charmed Star on Mar 23 uploaded a photo of her and family inside a car. She captioned it "Masks keep people safe and healthy. Show me yours!" as her two children and husband Dave Bugliara were all seen wearing face masks.
Milano nonetheless was seen in a crocheted one which immediately received negative comments from people tagging it 'not effective in stopping the novel coronavirus due to its wide knit and porous holes."
Show me your masks! Masks keep people safe and healthy. Show me yours! Ready? Go! #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/MV9xANK9ll — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 23, 2020
Alyssa Milano response against Twitter Criticism
Milano was quick to defend that her crocheted face mask, that was actually made by her mom, has a carbon filter in it, saying ' "So, yes, it might be crochet but totally safe." To prove her point, the actress also shared a screenshot showing the carbon filter she bought. Another commenter jumped onto the conversation to support Milano saying that crocheted masks are safe as long as carbon filters are placed inside them.
Masks with filters for the win!https://t.co/fZFBWGDoWh — Adam Rifkin (@ifindkarma) May 23, 2020
Milano is not the only one wearing a crocheted mask
ýrúrarí, an Icelandic artist, made various mouth-themed masks. Most notable is one full of tongues.
View this post on InstagramMother mouth and her sprouts swipe for details #mask #fashionforbankrobbers #fiberart #growth A post shared by Ýrúrarí (@yrurari) on Apr 25, 2020 at 9:16am PDT
Mansha Friedrich, another artist also created several face masks with crocheted smiles or suns which she gave away to people. They come with exchangeable fabric inlays.
Stay tuned for more stories about Alyssa Milano's crocheted mask!
