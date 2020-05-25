Culture
Azealia Banks Shooting Fire on Doja Cat as a Racist, Nicki Minaj's Beef with Cardi B, and Dave Chappelle for Sleeping with Her
Both Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been the bad girls of the mainstream industry taking a strong approach to mainstream music that is dominated by men. Nicki Minaj previously started with HipHop but slowly transitioned into pop while it seems Cardi B is trying to stay as close to her genre as possible.
In a lengthy post on Azealia Bank's Instagram story, the artist started shooting fire at Nicki Minaj once again after the success of the new "Say So" remix. The post was aimed to drag both Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat down saying that Nicki's beef with Cardi B all came down to basic jealousy.
Azealia Banks is back at it again at Nicki pic.twitter.com/mQJCsB0wkh — Big Mama! Your Arm!! (@AshleyShyMiller) May 25, 2020
Azealia Banks on Nicki Minaj
According to Azealia Banks, another thing that the artist finds funny is how Nicki has been beefing with Cardi B for being bad for black women but she is now quite because she has her "white b***h" on her side (referring to Doja Cat).
Azealia Banks starts calling out Nicki Minaj saying "you're a p***y b***h" telling Nicki to get "outta here" continuing her statement with how she should have gone straight to Queen Radio and put that "b***h" where she belongs. The star then continued to say that she should put that "b***h" all the way down in the "South African emerald mine" where the white girl belongs.
Doja Cat and her involvement
According to Complex, these comments most likely made a reference to the most recent controversy that is surrounding Doja Cat, who apparently made racist remarks back then while appearing at a certain "alt-right" or those incel-type community chat rooms.
According to Azealia Banks, looking back at the whole situation, it seemed like she was just jealous of Cardi B having more swag than her. She also continued to say that she even made an entire radio show saying how Cardi B is bad for black women in general.
This is not actually the very first time that Azealia Banks has gone public with her beef with Nicki Minaj. Back in 2017, she was still taking shots at her before apologizing. She then eventually threw shade once again later on despite promising to never do it again.
Read Also: Is Elon Musk and Grimes' Baby Really Named X Æ A-12 Musk? Is This Legal? Tweet Shows Picture of Baby with Face Tattoos
Dave Chappelle's dirty secret
Her most recent comments included talks about the majority of famous partners she has had relationships with even after going after both of them. She even decided to go after the popular comedian and well-known celebrity Dave Chappelle saying that she should probably ruin his marriage by telling the whole world that they both f**ked.
All of this was on her Instagram Story and she continued to say that why should she keep secrets for anyone? Azealia Banks even gave out an invitation to the comedian saying that he is welcome to "f**k" her any time saying that that was some good black "d**k."
Read Also: [PewDiePie] Felix is Now Ripped: What's His Secret
