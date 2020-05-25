Culture

Azealia Banks Shooting Fire on Doja Cat as a Racist, Nicki Minaj's Beef with Cardi B, and Dave Chappelle for Sleeping with Her

By Urian , May 25, 2020 09:55 PM EDT

Both Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been the bad girls of the mainstream industry taking a strong approach to mainstream music that is dominated by men. Nicki Minaj previously started with HipHop but slowly transitioned into pop while it seems Cardi B is trying to stay as close to her genre as possible.

In a lengthy post on Azealia Bank's Instagram story, the artist started shooting fire at Nicki Minaj once again after the success of the new "Say So" remix. The post was aimed to drag both Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat down saying that Nicki's beef with Cardi B all came down to basic jealousy.

 

Azealia Banks on Nicki Minaj

According to Azealia Banks, another thing that the artist finds funny is how Nicki has been beefing with Cardi B for being bad for black women but she is now quite because she has her "white b***h" on her side (referring to Doja Cat).

Azealia Banks starts calling out Nicki Minaj saying "you're a p***y b***h" telling Nicki to get "outta here" continuing her statement with how she should have gone straight to Queen Radio and put that "b***h" where she belongs. The star then continued to say that she should put that "b***h" all the way down in the "South African emerald mine" where the white girl belongs.

Doja Cat and her involvement

According to Complex, these comments most likely made a reference to the most recent controversy that is surrounding Doja Cat, who apparently made racist remarks back then while appearing at a certain "alt-right" or those incel-type community chat rooms.

According to Azealia Banks, looking back at the whole situation, it seemed like she was just jealous of Cardi B having more swag than her. She also continued to say that she even made an entire radio show saying how Cardi B is bad for black women in general.

This is not actually the very first time that Azealia Banks has gone public with her beef with Nicki Minaj. Back in 2017, she was still taking shots at her before apologizing. She then eventually threw shade once again later on despite promising to never do it again.

Read Also: Is Elon Musk and Grimes' Baby Really Named X Æ A-12 Musk? Is This Legal? Tweet Shows Picture of Baby with Face Tattoos

Dave Chappelle's dirty secret

Her most recent comments included talks about the majority of famous partners she has had relationships with even after going after both of them. She even decided to go after the popular comedian and well-known celebrity Dave Chappelle saying that she should probably ruin his marriage by telling the whole world that they both f**ked.

All of this was on her Instagram Story and she continued to say that why should she keep secrets for anyone? Azealia Banks even gave out an invitation to the comedian saying that he is welcome to "f**k" her any time saying that that was some good black "d**k."

Read Also: [PewDiePie] Felix is Now Ripped: What's His Secret

TAG Azealia Banks, Nicki Minaj, dave chappelle, Cardi B

Related Articles

There is no doubt right now that Dave Chappelle is the Greatest Stand Up Comedian in the history. Chappelle's Netflix special just cemented his legacy and erased some doubts about his artistry.

Dave Chappelle's 'Age Of Spin' And 'Deep In The Heart Of Texas' Prove Chappelle Is The GOAT

There is no doubt right now that Dave Chappelle is the Greatest Stand Up Comedian in the history. Chappelle's Netflix special just cemented his legacy and erased some doubts about his artistry.
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special will debut today and right now, it is considered as the most anticipated series in the history.

Dave Chappelle Comedy Special: The King Is Back, Netflix Hits The Jackpot

Dave Chappelle's Netflix special will debut today and right now, it is considered as the most anticipated series in the history.
Finally, after how many years, Dave Chappelle decided to make another show. The King Of Stand Up Comedy is back to reclaim his throne.

Dave Chappelle's New Stand Up Gig Announced By Netflix, The King Is Back In His Throne

Finally, after how many years, Dave Chappelle decided to make another show. The King Of Stand Up Comedy is back to reclaim his throne.
Did the two decided to part ways and end their romantic relationship?

Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill End Their Relationship, Did Minaj Just Broke Up On Social Media?

Did the two decided to part ways and end their romantic relationship?
Dave Chappelle Comments On Donald Trump, Talks About $60M Project

Dave Chappelle Comments On Donald Trump, Talks About $60M Project

Dave Chappelle Comments On Donald Trump, Talks About $60M Project
Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock And Kevin Hart In One Show? Details Inside

Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock And Kevin Hart In One Show? Details Inside

Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock And Kevin Hart In One Show? Details Inside
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Boost Your Email Marketing Productivity with these Integrations for Mailchimp, ActiveCampaign and Campaign Monitor

Email marketing is a cornerstone of modern marketing strategies. But how can you best connect this cornerstone to the rest of the foundation to make it more effective? Most modern businesses are using any number of platforms and apps to cover their business needs. CRM systems, e-commerce, graphic design, team collaboration, accounting, data analytics - where does email marketing fit in? Most email marketing platforms offer some analytics features, some even include CRM tools. But crucially, they also allow for integrations to interconnect the technological foundation of your business in one swoop. And boost email marketing productivity in the process. This article takes a look at some of the best among the hundreds of integrations for Mailchimp, as well as for Mailchimp alternatives ActiveCampaign and Campaign Monitor. With these, businesses can streamline workflows, harness cross-platform data, and build better email marketing campaigns faster.

SCIENCE

Did Elon Musk Just Launch SpaceX's Dragon Capsule Without the Company Logo?

The SpaceX Dragon Capsule has just launched with a flying NASA logo and the American flag. Where is Elon Musk's company logo?

GAMES

[Guide] Pokemon Go 9 Sinnoh Tasks to Complete at Throwback Challenge To Get Creselia

Pokémon GO trainers are heading into Sinnoh's Generation IV also known as snowy cold land for some special treats during the final week of Throwback challenges, from May 21-29, 2020.

CULTURE

[VIDEO] Moment Brazil President was Jeered at and Called a 'Murderer'

The moment when unmasked Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro was jeered at as he ate a hotdog and posed for a picture with a young girl last Saturday, May 23, was caught on cam.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Viral Video] Ever Seen a Remote Control Airplane Parachute a Chicken? Who Said Chickens Can't Fly?

[Viral Video] Who Said Chickens Can't Fly? Remote Control Airplane Parachutes a Chicken Mid-Air

[PewDeiPie] Felix is Now Ripped: What's His Secret

PewDiePie is Now Ripped: What's His Secret?

2017's Baby Driver Movie Had Actual Driver Ontop of Car while Filming the Action Scenes

2017's Baby Driver Movie Driving Scene had Actual Driver Maneuver on Top of the Car

[Scoop] Apple Users Alarmed Over iOS 13.5 Public Beta Aimed to Help Fight Coronavirus But Compromises on Convenience

[Scoop] Apple Users Alarmed Over iOS 13.5 Public Beta with Contact Tracing Update Amid Privacy Issues

YouTuber Whose Dad Abandoned Him at 12 Years Old Decides to Make "Dad, How Do I" Instructional Channel for People Without Fathers

YouTuber Whose Father Abandoned Him at 12 Years Old Makes "Dad, How Do I" Instructional Channel

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP CULTURE

COVID-19 Has Now Killed More People in the US than the Mercedes Benz Stadium Can Hold Yet Many Still Party

Alyssa Milano is NOT the ONLY ONE Wearing a Crocheted Mask: Actress Speaks up Against Twitter Bashers

Sex and the City: The Annoying 'Kissing Noises' Nobody Would Forget

Elon Musk and Grimes Changed Their Baby's Name "X Æ A-12" Into Something... Similar

[VIDEO] Moment Brazil President was Jeered at and Called a 'Murderer'

Real Time Analytics