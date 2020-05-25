[VIDEO] Moment Brazil President was Jeered at and Called a 'Murderer' as He Walked Up to Eat Hotdog Outside His Residence

The moment when unmasked Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro was jeered at as he ate a hotdog and posed for a picture with a young girl last Saturday, May 23, was caught on cam.

According to local reports, residents were banging on pots and calling Balsonaro a 'trash', and 'murderer'. A Bystander even shouted 'go back to work, you bum!'

Bolsonaro, who called coronavirus as 'little flu', is a well-known skeptic of the virus which has already killed almost 23,000 people and over 360,000 infected. Brazil is now next to US as having the most number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Brazillian President was with Government Secretary Luiz Eduardo Ramos during the incident as they walked up at food truck in Brasilia from his residence. In the video, Bolsonaro can be seen ignoring social distancing while he eats hotdog.

