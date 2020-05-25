Culture
[VIDEO] Moment Brazil President was Jeered at and Called a 'Murderer' as He Walked Up to Eat Hotdog Outside His Residence
The moment when unmasked Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro was jeered at as he ate a hotdog and posed for a picture with a young girl last Saturday, May 23, was caught on cam.
According to local reports, residents were banging on pots and calling Balsonaro a 'trash', and 'murderer'. A Bystander even shouted 'go back to work, you bum!'
Bolsonaro, who called coronavirus as 'little flu', is a well-known skeptic of the virus which has already killed almost 23,000 people and over 360,000 infected. Brazil is now next to US as having the most number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The Brazillian President was with Government Secretary Luiz Eduardo Ramos during the incident as they walked up at food truck in Brasilia from his residence. In the video, Bolsonaro can be seen ignoring social distancing while he eats hotdog.
READ ALSO: COVID-19 Has Now Killed More People in the US than the Mercedes Benz Stadium Can Hold Yet Many Still Party Ignoring Social Distancing
Related Articles
COVID-19 Has Now Killed More People in the US than the Mercedes Benz Stadium Can Hold Yet Many Still Party
The coronavirus has already killed nearly 100,000 people in the US and despite that, parties in Missouri are still ignoring social distancing measures.
[Scoop] Apple Users Alarmed Over iOS 13.5 Public Beta with Contact Tracing Update Amid Privacy Issues
The Apple iOS 13.5 public beta will prioritize helping the fight against coronavirus but may compromise on convenience.
Elon Musk Gets Away with Illegally Operating Tesla by Allegedly Intimidating Employees Despite Coronavirus
Elon Musk is currently getting away with illegally operating his Tesla factory which he allegedly intimidated employees to work despite coronavirus.
[Photo] Social Distancing Fails As United Airlines Fill Up Entire Cabin Amid Lifting Of Flight Travel Restriction
A Twitter post from a doctor returning from New York shows how United Airlines allegedly fails in maintaining social distancing in their filled up Boeing 737 flight
Airbus' 'Smell Cameras' Can Sniff Out Coronavirus Cariers: Here's How it Works
If we can't see it, then we can smell it, as Airbus along with Koniku, develop cameras that could be used to sniff out and detect the coronavirus in a location
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Boost Your Email Marketing Productivity with these Integrations for Mailchimp, ActiveCampaign and Campaign Monitor
Email marketing is a cornerstone of modern marketing strategies. But how can you best connect this cornerstone to the rest of the foundation to make it more effective? Most modern businesses are using any number of platforms and apps to cover their business needs. CRM systems, e-commerce, graphic design, team collaboration, accounting, data analytics - where does email marketing fit in? Most email marketing platforms offer some analytics features, some even include CRM tools. But crucially, they also allow for integrations to interconnect the technological foundation of your business in one swoop. And boost email marketing productivity in the process. This article takes a look at some of the best among the hundreds of integrations for Mailchimp, as well as for Mailchimp alternatives ActiveCampaign and Campaign Monitor. With these, businesses can streamline workflows, harness cross-platform data, and build better email marketing campaigns faster.
SCIENCE
Did Elon Musk Just Launch SpaceX's Dragon Capsule Without the Company Logo?
The SpaceX Dragon Capsule has just launched with a flying NASA logo and the American flag. Where is Elon Musk's company logo?
GAMES
[Guide] Pokemon Go 9 Sinnoh Tasks to Complete at Throwback Challenge To Get Creselia
Pokémon GO trainers are heading into Sinnoh's Generation IV also known as snowy cold land for some special treats during the final week of Throwback challenges, from May 21-29, 2020.