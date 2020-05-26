Elon Musk Admits Mistakes About COVID-19: Old Tweets Uncovered as SpaceX CEO Wants to Take Them Back

According to Bloomberg, Elon Musk is quite the famous Twitter icon. Elon Musk uses Twitter as a platform for his opinions, updates on his daily life, and updates on his aerospace vehicle manufacturing company SpaceX. Musk has officially announced the name of his son in the Twitterverse. The unconventional name of his son "X Æ A-12" stirred up a trend in the Twitterverse, spiking the interest of Twitter users everywhere in the world.

Joe Rogan from the Youtube radio show "The Joe Rogan Experience" confirmed in an interview with Elon Musk the real pronunciation of Elon Musk's son. Elon Musk's opinions on Twitter have caused some debate and controversies among Musk's Twitter followers.

On April 29, 2020, Elon Musk tweeted "FREE AMERICA NOW". This was during the time people all over the world were experiencing lockdowns in their countries because of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. This tweet conjured up a lot of negative emotions among Musk's Twitter followers.

Twitter Thread

Twitter user Thomas Fiser (@user42) replied to Musk's tweet with a lesson on society: freedom will not prevail if a man's rights are revoked from him/her. Fiser also stated that, because of this, society is a no-show and a dog eats dog concept will be established. He believed that Musk should have averted his energy to helping his already broken country instead of tweeting useless nonsense.

Another Twitter user under the name BlazingTorchic (@BlazingTorchic_) tweeted a reply to Musk's tweet indicating that the way Musk expressed his opinion on Twitter was s***** and that the tweet makes Musk sound like a corrupt man who only cares about the money he gets from his business. Moreover, BlazingTorchic was confused as to why Musk didn't tweet it more profoundly, considering his intelligence as an elite businessman.

Elon Musk replied to BlazingTorchic's reply to him with one word: "Exactly". That was all Musk stated in his response to BlazingTorchic. This caused some other Twitter users to challenge Musk on Twitter even more. Raven Wildchild (@raven_wildchild) replied to Musk's tweet with "Exactly, you're a corrupt businessman?".

Read Also: Elon Musk and Grimes Had to Change Their Baby's Name "X Æ A-12" into Something Very Similar

Elon Musk's dark Twitter persona

Upon reading Musk's tweet, some of Musk's Twitter followers lost their respect towards him. Mason Ganchar (@MasonJGanchar) tweeted of his respect and praise towards Musk. Elon Musk was Ganchar's inspiration in his journey to the astrophysics world. Ganchar expressed to Elon Musk that people are dying everywhere and the idea of opening America will endanger immunocompromised people in America.

Elon Musk has tweeted a lot of his opinions on the COVID-19 pandemic for the past couple of months. He stated in one tweet that businesses in America should reopen with precautionary and appropriate measures. He also believes that not everyone should be on lockdown because there are precautionary measures being followed everywhere.

Additionally, Elon Musk posted on Twitter an article by The Hill on why forced isolation is bad. Despite all the controversies and issues that were derived from Elon Musk's views on the COVID-19 pandemic, sources say that Musk regrets tweeting out about his opinions on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read Also: Did Elon Musk Just Launch The SpaceX Dragon Capsule Rocket Without the Company Logo?

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.