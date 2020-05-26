Tech
[Update] How to Use Apple Schoolwork 2.0 for Better Online Classroom Experience Even at Home
With the global pandemic ongoing and everyone advised to stay inside, online classes have become rampant and this makes everything quite challenging but luckily, Apple has a solution to these problems.
The Apple Schoolwork 2.0 is designed with the sole purpose of helping students with their education and although the app cannot completely replace traditional teaching in a classroom, the app still offers a few features that may prove to be useful.
Apple Schoolwork 2.0 update
A recent update debuted just this Monday for Apple's very own free Schoolwork app that aims to help both students along with teachers collaborate on certain school assignments. The app makes it easier for Apple users to conduct classes with the use of their gadgets like iPads, Macs, or maybe even just their iPhones.
Version 2.0 does not only get an all-new tab-based design, but there are also a few other additional enhancements that make the app's Handouts feature even more useful.
The Classroom app has also been updated though only a bit modestly.
How to use the Schoolwork 2.0 Handouts management
The newly improved Schoolwork app makes it much easier to create assignments as well as take advantage of certain third-party apps for the sake of learning. This can all be done by viewing the student's progress as well.
The app launched just two whole years ago and was part of Apple's efforts to better encourage the whole school system with the use of their products, the iPads in the classroom in order to facilitate and improve learning.
The software works by allowing teachers to create certain assignments with just about any type of content that is then sent directly to the students' own iPads. Handouts can include certain file formats like PDFs, other documents, and also different specific activities inside other apps.
Read Also: Apple Contractor Turned Whistleblower Goes Public After Lack of Action Regarding Siri's Collection of Medical Records, Intimate Moments, Criminal Activities, and More
New updated version
The new Schoolwork 2.0 also includes new notifications that help notify the students when certain Handouts are assigned to them. These notifications also remind them when a certain task is due the next day or when certain Handouts are actually past the due date. Teachers also get the same notifications that students get as well.
The new version of this Apple teaching tool also includes a wide range of Handouts from previous classes that can actually be reused which in turn makes the entire Handouts easier to use as well.
The Schoolwork 2.0 is currently available on the iOS App Store completely free to download and free to use. The software was designed to go perfectly with Apple's Classroom app, which was recently updated to version 3.2. This update was only able to tweak just a few details but still, the app runs more efficiently now.
With the pandemic on the loose, Schoolwork 2.0 aims to help teachers and students get through the period without sacrificing education.
Read Also: [Scoop] Apple Users Alarmed Over iOS 13.5 Public Beta with Contact Tracing Update Amid Privacy Issues
Related Articles
Rumor: Apple iPhone 12 Could Actually Be Portless
Rumors circulate online saying that the upcoming Apple iPhone 12 could actually be built without ports!
[Scoop] Apple Users Alarmed Over iOS 13.5 Public Beta with Contact Tracing Update Amid Privacy Issues
The Apple iOS 13.5 public beta will prioritize helping the fight against coronavirus but may compromise on convenience.
Hack: Why Buy a Laptop When You can Buy an Apple iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard Instead?
There is actually an alternative to laptops and that is an Apple iPad Pro and a Magic Keyboard!
Keep Your iPhone 11 Pro Max Safe With These Amazing Phone Cases
Protect your iPhone 11 Pro Max comfortable and safe with these durable but still fashionably stunning phone cases
$400 Apple iPhone SE and iPhone 8 Share the Same Parts? Cameras, SIM Trays, and More!
Apple's new upcoming iPhone SE has been all over social media with buyers excited for the upcoming $400 phone but what would happen when they find out that the new SE shares parts with the iPhone 8?
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Google Engineers Reveal That Their "Unsafe" Code Causes 70% of Security Vulnerability
Google engineers have revealed that 70% of security bugs could actually be because of their "unsafe" code. The company blames C and C++ coding languages.
SCIENCE
SpaceX, NASA's Historic Astronaut Launch in the US Threatened by Disruptive Weather Delay
SpaceX, NASA prepares to send the first Astronaut-manned launch into space from the US in nearly 10 years. Will the weather cooperate with their launch this Wednesday?
HOW TO
How to Get Your Free Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Copy
If you want to learn how to get Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath for free, all you need to do is follow the instructions in this article.