How To

How To Get Borderlands: The Handsome Collection For Free And Beginner Tips To Prepare Yourself

By Jared N. , May 28, 2020 11:36 PM EDT

The Epic Games Store is back offering another great game for free, the Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. It isn't a free offering that is as prominent as when they provided GTA 5 for free earlier this May. However, it's still a collection of highly entertaining games.

(Photo : Gearbox Games)

Grab The Borderlands: The Handsome Collection While You Still Can

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection will be available to claim for free for an entire week. Ensure you grab it while you still can at the Epic Games Store before 11 AM Eastern Time on June 4.

The free offering follows a leak on Reddit of a list of planned free games on the Epic Games Store that has been entirely true thus far.

If you're interested in playing Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, ensure you pick it up before the deadline. Since if you claim this limited-time free offering, you'll be able to keep it forever.

Epic has been giving out these fantastic free offerings to compete with their rival Steam. They're bringing an audience in and growing their libraries since there are people that don't want to use two separate PC game store platforms.

The Borderlands: The Handsome Collection will let players play Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. The collection was initially put together before Borderlands 3, so don't expect to get it for free.

If you are looking to get the 4th game in the main Borderlands lineup, Borderlands 3, you're in luck as the Epic Games Store is holding a Mega Sale. The sale has Borderlands 3 at half price, which leaves it boasting a modest cost of $30.

So if you think of it another way, you'll be getting three whole Borderlands games for only $30, which is thanks to the great deals that are happening at the same time.

The Epic Games Store has been releasing free games for a while now, so hopefully, they keep going so we can build our libraries with great games. There's no reason not to get free games, unless you already have the game. But it wouldn't hurt having two copies of the same game, would it?

Read Also: Free Games on Epic Cames Store? 2FA Now Required: Could This Be Related to the Recent "160,000" Nintendo Accounts Leak?

Beginner Tips for Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

If you decide to get the Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, you might want to know a few tips to start on the right foot. Here are some tips that will help you get started!

If you've never played any Borderlands games before, the character you pick should be the one that interests you the most. Don't stress too much since you could always start over with a different character.

It would be best if you experimented with different ones until you find what's best for you when it comes to playstyles, skills, and gear.

You shouldn't worry about reaching the highest level as soon as possible, having the most powerful gear, or any other mindsets like that. The game will give you equipment that's powerful enough to get through each area.

Most importantly, enjoy yourself. The story and the humor are unique to the Borderlands game series. Have fun with all the loot you find, and hold your horses and prepare for a grand journey as a Vault Hunter.

Enjoy the story, the humor, the LOOT, and strap yourself in for a crazy fun ride while it's still free!

Read Also: [Trailer] Playing Video Games Now Helps Scientists With Their Research! Here's How Borderlands 3 Made This Possible 

TAG Borderlands, Epic Games, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Related Articles

If you want to download and play The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game for free, the process is as simple as one, two, three!

How to Download Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game for Free: PC, Xbox One, and PS4

If you want to download and play The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game for free, the process is as simple as one, two, three!
If you're wondering why Epic Games Store is now asking their users to go through the 2FA, maybe you should ask yourself if this has something to do with the recent

Epic Games Store Free Games Now Require 2FA: Could This Be Related to the Recent "160,000" Nintendo Accounts Leak?

If you're wondering why Epic Games Store is now asking their users to go through the 2FA, maybe you should ask yourself if this has something to do with the recent "160,000" Nintendo account breach.
Complete Fortnite's Week 10 Midas Mission by Epic Games through this guide and learn how to find the five golden pipe wrenches!

How To Find Golden Pipe Wrenches For Week 10 Midas Mission Of Fortnite: Where To Look?

Complete Fortnite's Week 10 Midas Mission by Epic Games through this guide and learn how to find the five golden pipe wrenches!
Get Just Cause 4 and Wheels of Aurelia for FREE at Epic Games now while you still have the chance!

Epic Games To Release New Free Games 'Just Cause 4' And 'Wheels of Aurelia' Next Week

Get Just Cause 4 and Wheels of Aurelia for FREE at Epic Games now while you still have the chance!
You're in for a big surprise.

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Is Now Free On Xbox One

You're in for a big surprise.

'The Division' Uses PTS To Isolate Issues? Redditors Discover Weapons, Talents Tweaks; Changes Geared Towards Becoming Next 'Diablo' 'Destiny' 'Borderlands'?

"The Division" created a public test server to avoid the existing issues in the next update. However, it is being accused of trying to hard to become the next 'Diablo.'
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Xbox Series X? Why Didn't Microsoft Just Call it Xbox Series PC?

The Xbox Series X is coming up soon but a recent blog post explains how it's more similar to a PC than the usual Xbox.

SCIENCE

Benefits of LED Grow Lights for Your Indoor Plants

There has been a surge in the number of growers cultivating indoor crops. Some turn to indoor farming in areas like cities, where there are almost no green spaces. Growing indoors takes advantage of otherwise wasted space and makes it possible for anyone to create an indoor garden.

HOW TO

How To Get Borderlands: The Handsome Collection For Free And Beginner Tips To Prepare Yourself

Epic Games has made Borderlands: The Handsome Collection free for a limited time. Here's how to get it for yourself and how to be prepared when you play the games in the collection!

CULTURE

Spoilers: What to Expect from Wonder Woman's Upcoming Movie

Wonder Woman 1984, a sequel, is on the way. Fans have speculated theories in which Steve's resurrection was made possible by scientists after the plane explosion which ultimately killed Trevor.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Viral] Man Makes Awesome Darth Vader Face Mask: Here's How to Customize Your Face Mask as well!

[Viral] Man Makes Darth Vader Face Mask: How to Customize Yours As Well

15 Year Old Boy Allegedly Dies from Playing too much Mobile Legends, Social Media, and Sleeping Late

15 Year Old Kid Allegedly Dies of Playing Too Much Mobile Legends, Social Media, and Sleeping Late

[VIDEO] Horrifying Moment Mom Attempts to Push Autistic Son into A Canal

[VIDEO] Horrifying Moment Mom Tries to Push Autistic Son into A Canal

Elon Musk Admits and Realizes Mistakes During About COVID-19: Old Tweets Uncovered as SpaceX CEO Wants to Take Them Back

Elon Musk Realizes Mistakes About COVID-19: Wants to Cover Up Old Tweets

Sex and The City

Sex and the City: The Annoying 'Kissing Noises' Nobody Would Forget

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP HOW TO

How to Unlock "The Diablo" in Minecraft Dungeons

How to Get Call of Duty: WWII on PlayStation for Free this 2020

How To Watch The Reveal Event Of The World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands And Prepare For Its Release

How To Get Borderlands: The Handsome Collection For Free And Beginner Tips To Prepare Yourself

Want To Get Into League Of Legends But Don't Know How? Here's Some Tips For You!

Real Time Analytics