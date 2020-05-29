Games
[Tweet Leak] New Star Wars Game by Electronic Arts? Confirmation Arrives Next Week!
EA Motive will be officially announcing its newest Star Wars game in the first week of June 2020. Star Wars: Project Maverick, which was leaked by insiders before, will be officially announced by EA Motive in the days to come. It was stated that the reveal of Star Wars: Project Maverick will be during the official revealing of the PlayStation5 console device, which is around next week on June 3, 2020.
A recent tweet by Jordan Maison, the Editor-in-Chief of Cinelinx, states that fans of the Star Wars series should keep an eye out for the official announcements by EA Motive next week. Attached to the tweet was an earlier tweet by Maison that mentions EA Motive's current work on a new Star Wars game that has not been made known to the general public.
Tweet leak
The tweets do not show any official details on the revealing of the new Star Wars game. Moreover, the simultaneous reveal of the new Star Wars game and the PlayStation 5 console device was not confirmed yet.
However, it's not a far-fetched idea considering that these releases are greatly anticipated by fans everywhere. Fans of the Star Wars show have expressed their opinions on the reveal. A Twitter user, @DPitty_34, tweeted about his hopes of the new Star Wars game being a podracing game.
Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace is the fourth installment of the Star Wars movie series. One of its most iconic scenes is the podrace competition that Anakin Skywalker entered in his hometown Tatooine. Skywalker was intent on joining the competition to help Qui-Gon Jinn and his crew earn money to purchase ship parts they needed from Watto, a Toydarian junk dealer and Skywalker's boss.
The podrace competition consisted of racers from various regions of the Outer Rim Territories individually flying their podracer through a race track at dangerously high speeds. Fans of the show have dreamt of a video game version of this iconic contest in the Star Wars movie series.
Lucky for them, a Star Wars game dedicated to podracing will be available in the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 soon, as stated by Slash Gear.
Read Also: How to Download Call of Duty: WWII on PlayStation for Free this 2020
One of the Ultimate Sci-Fi Movies
Star Wars was created by renowned writer and director George Lucas back in May 1997 with its initial release of the fourth episode, Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. The reason for Lucas's decision to initially start with the fourth episode of the series, according to Looper was for aesthetic storytelling purposes and to keep fans curious about the movie series all throughout.
As the Star Wars movie series gained worldwide popularity, different platforms have been influenced by Star Wars. Games, parodies, fan fiction stories, cosplay performances, and collecting iconic Star Wars symbols and props have been a few of the things that people have created over the years in honor of the Star Wars movie series.
EA Motive's official revealing of the newest Star Wars game and Star Wars: Project Maverick is sure to be anticipated by the Star Wars fan community all over the world.
Read Also: [Guide] Minecraft Dungeons: How to Complete Secret Levels to Unlock Underhalls "The Diablo"
Related Articles
EA To Serve Four Games And Updates To Fan-Favorite Classics For 2021 Along With Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
What does EA have in store for its Nintendo game production in the coming year? Find out their plans for fan-favorite remasters here.
Star Wars Wedding: Wife Uses "The Force" in an Epic Photo! Here's How to do the Levitation Photography Trick
A recent post on Reddit shows a wife using "the force" on a group of groomsmen in an epic wedding photography picture. Here's how to do the Star Wars levitation photography technique.
‘Star Wars’ Han Solo Spinoff Loses Directors, Split Caused By ‘Creative Differences’
Lucasfilm Ltd. has announced that Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have left the production of the untitled Han Solo film.
EA Reveals New Details For Battlefield 1 DLC In The Name Of Tsar
Interestingly, EA has just revealed new information about the upcoming Battlefield 1 DLC called In the Name of the Tsar. Check it out!
Battlefield 1 Servers Reportedly Went Down, Possible Cause Revealed
Just recently, Battlefield 1 players were having a hard time logging into the game. Check it out here!
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20's Exynos 922 Will Have The Newest CPU and GPU Designs From ARM
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 20 looks like it will have the latest designs from ARM integrated into it. What does this mean for consumers?
SCIENCE
Benefits of LED Grow Lights for Your Indoor Plants
There has been a surge in the number of growers cultivating indoor crops. Some turn to indoor farming in areas like cities, where there are almost no green spaces. Growing indoors takes advantage of otherwise wasted space and makes it possible for anyone to create an indoor garden.
GAMES
Darkest Dungeon Is Celebrating Its New DLC With A Free Weekend: Here Are Some Tips To Help You Out!
Red Hook Studio's Darkest Dungeon has had a new DLC released on Steam and with it a free weekend. Grab the PvP game and try it out after reading these tips on how you can play the game the best you can.
CULTURE
[Spoiler Alert] Jurassic World 3: Will the Original Cast Be Back?
Jurassic World III is on its way and if you're wondering if you're expecting everything to be the same, you might be surprised. A source stated that the former cast of the Jurassic Park movie trilogy would be reprising their roles in Jurassic World: Dominion.