[Tweet Leak] New Star Wars Game by Electronic Arts? Confirmation Arrives Next Week!

EA Motive will be officially announcing its newest Star Wars game in the first week of June 2020. Star Wars: Project Maverick, which was leaked by insiders before, will be officially announced by EA Motive in the days to come. It was stated that the reveal of Star Wars: Project Maverick will be during the official revealing of the PlayStation5 console device, which is around next week on June 3, 2020.

A recent tweet by Jordan Maison, the Editor-in-Chief of Cinelinx, states that fans of the Star Wars series should keep an eye out for the official announcements by EA Motive next week. Attached to the tweet was an earlier tweet by Maison that mentions EA Motive's current work on a new Star Wars game that has not been made known to the general public.

Tweet leak

The tweets do not show any official details on the revealing of the new Star Wars game. Moreover, the simultaneous reveal of the new Star Wars game and the PlayStation 5 console device was not confirmed yet.

However, it's not a far-fetched idea considering that these releases are greatly anticipated by fans everywhere. Fans of the Star Wars show have expressed their opinions on the reveal. A Twitter user, @DPitty_34, tweeted about his hopes of the new Star Wars game being a podracing game.

Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace is the fourth installment of the Star Wars movie series. One of its most iconic scenes is the podrace competition that Anakin Skywalker entered in his hometown Tatooine. Skywalker was intent on joining the competition to help Qui-Gon Jinn and his crew earn money to purchase ship parts they needed from Watto, a Toydarian junk dealer and Skywalker's boss.

The podrace competition consisted of racers from various regions of the Outer Rim Territories individually flying their podracer through a race track at dangerously high speeds. Fans of the show have dreamt of a video game version of this iconic contest in the Star Wars movie series.

Lucky for them, a Star Wars game dedicated to podracing will be available in the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 soon, as stated by Slash Gear.

Read Also: How to Download Call of Duty: WWII on PlayStation for Free this 2020

One of the Ultimate Sci-Fi Movies

Star Wars was created by renowned writer and director George Lucas back in May 1997 with its initial release of the fourth episode, Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. The reason for Lucas's decision to initially start with the fourth episode of the series, according to Looper was for aesthetic storytelling purposes and to keep fans curious about the movie series all throughout.

As the Star Wars movie series gained worldwide popularity, different platforms have been influenced by Star Wars. Games, parodies, fan fiction stories, cosplay performances, and collecting iconic Star Wars symbols and props have been a few of the things that people have created over the years in honor of the Star Wars movie series.

EA Motive's official revealing of the newest Star Wars game and Star Wars: Project Maverick is sure to be anticipated by the Star Wars fan community all over the world.

Read Also: [Guide] Minecraft Dungeons: How to Complete Secret Levels to Unlock Underhalls "The Diablo"

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.