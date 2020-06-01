Sony Leaks Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Theme: Spongebob Squarepants?

It seems like Fortnite's developers themselves can't really stop dropping hints for fans here and there about the upcoming updates. Remember the previous helipads that actually foretold the arrival of Choppas? Yup! They couldn't help but spread it.

Now, another big drop point straight towards the next update is a completely flooded game map! Just like the reports of Dextero, players have also been reporting the appearance of certain mysterious puddles here and there for the last couple of weeks.

A leak points to the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 possibly collaborating with Spongebob Squarepants! What on earth is going on? Could this be possible?

Spongebob Squarepants?

At the end of May, the Fortnite leaks account known as the @FortTory revealed some of the updated animations for the new underwater swimming angle to the new game. Now, for the biggest leak of all, Sony themselves have given the biggest reveal by updating the PlayStation Store's Fortnite Battle Royale Icon to something a little too revealing!

This clears out pretty much every statement that tries to disprove the upcoming water-themed Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3!

According to @FNBRLeaks, those eagle-eyed players might even note that the uncanny similarity between both the palm-clad island seen in the background of the piece's artwork looks very much similar to that of Spongebob Squarepants itself!

The account also makes the resemblance clear to viewers by saying "Imagine a Spongebob collab." The possibility of this happening is not too far out since Fortnite has been known for extreme collaborations with every aspect of pop culture.

The island's very own artwork is seen to be actually the same artwork used in the Block Party Short Desert Island, which was previously uploaded back in the earlier Season 9 of Chapter 1.

In any case, it is actually pretty clear what is currently in store for the upcoming Chapter Two's next season. Its official arrival has already been delayed two times, so between all of those not-so-subtle hints and the official countdown to the game's own "Doomsday" event happening on June 6th at 2 PM ET, there should still be enough to keep players waiting.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3

Right now, all of these leaks are still looking towards the rumor side with the official confirmations being awaited as Fortnite gamers are looking towards the game's next out of this world concept that is sure to bring another wave of fun to gamers around the world.

With the ongoing pandemic, the majority of people are being encouraged to stay at home and avoid going out in order to steer clear of possible infection. Video games have become a great way of keeping people entertained while indoors and the influx of gamers have grown ever since!

Fortnite is among one of the most played games during this pandemic. Could the new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 actually be collaborating with Spongebob Squarepants? Stay Tuned to iTechPost for more updates.

