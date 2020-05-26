Games

New Fortnite Champion Sekosama Caught Cheating: Loses $15,000 Prize and Banned for 2 Weeks

By Urian , May 26, 2020 10:00 PM EDT

Fortnite is one of the hottest games out right now with challenges after challenges, competitions after competitions, it seems like the game is getting even more competitive as the days go by.

Fortnite champion player Sekosama banned for cheating

A recent champion by the name of Sekosama, the recent winner of the Asian leg of the entire The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS), has just been suspended from the game itself and has had the prize money that he won taken away after he was eventually caught "teaming", which is a co-operative act that is actually banned when it comes to competitive gameplay.

The Japanese player has now lost his entire $15,000 winnings, and what's worse is that the player will also be serving a 14-day suspension. A recent report by Dexerto said that the certain benefits that the player gained from the illegal "teaming" were actually quite substantial.

It was said that Sekosama's own "teammate" would actually loot certain health packs along with other important items right before leaving them in a certain hidden spot in order for Sekosama to collect them. In a normal Fortnite match, this would have been fine, but since this is a championship match, this is not allowed.

Another technique that Sekosama's "teammates" would do would be to actually feed the "champion the kills which in turn gave him an elimination point as well as the certain items that could be collected.

Fortnite was quick to take action and actually banned Sekosama only a couple of hours after his supposed "victory", the player who then finished in second place, qjac, was then declared the champion for the whole competition.

Read Also: Fortnite's New Competition Crucible by Amazon Guide: Learn How to Choose Your Heroes

Fortnite gimmicks

Aside from just competitions, Fortnite has been going wild by even hosting in-game concerts, upgrading skins like that of the recent deadpool, and just going crazy on the whole game concept.

The good thing about how the game is structured is that the game has the freedom to actually go in different directions at once without confusing its players. From the early abilities like fishing and building all the way to interacting with gnomes and teddy bears, it seems like there's a lot to do within the game.

The game has definitely applied stricter measurements against Fortnite cheating problems to make sure that everyone plays fair and it is a good thing that Sekosama was caught just a little after the game finished. 

The game aims to be fair and in order to do that, Fortnite has to first eliminate the cheaters within the game. Although Sekosama did not apply any external software or bugs in order to give him an advantage, the main fact that he went against the rules with certain accomplices is already bad enough.

The game is a venue for people to enjoy and explore which is why Fortnite sues cheaters.

Read Also: Fortnite v12.60 Patch Notes Fixes Some Bugs and Issues You May Not Have Noticed

TAG Fortnite, fortnite competition

Related Articles

The new Fortnite v12.60 patch notes actually fix a few features that you might have noticed. But thankfully, a certain Redditor

Fortnite v12.60 Patch Notes You May Not Have Noticed

The new Fortnite v12.60 patch notes actually fix a few features that you might have noticed. But thankfully, a certain Redditor "u/Jeff03blue_Instinct" regularly posts updates on his Reddit feed.
The new Fortnite v12.60 patch update seems to fix one massive problem PC players are experiencing right now.

Fortnite v12.60 Updates: Fixed PC Controller and More

The new Fortnite v12.60 patch update seems to fix one massive problem PC players are experiencing right now.
If you want to get 15,000 XP in Fortnite without having to go through too much of a hassle, better check out the secret challenge to disarm the gnomes and teddies! Here's how to do it.

How to Get 15,000 XP in Fortnite: Disarming the Gnomes and Teddies Challenge

If you want to get 15,000 XP in Fortnite without having to go through too much of a hassle, better check out the secret challenge to disarm the gnomes and teddies! Here's how to do it.
If you're wondering why Epic Games Store is now asking their users to go through the 2FA, maybe you should ask yourself if this has something to do with the recent

Epic Games Store Free Games Now Require 2FA: Could This Be Related to the Recent "160,000" Nintendo Accounts Leak?

If you're wondering why Epic Games Store is now asking their users to go through the 2FA, maybe you should ask yourself if this has something to do with the recent "160,000" Nintendo account breach.
Complete Fortnite's Week 10 Midas Mission by Epic Games through this guide and learn how to find the five golden pipe wrenches!

How To Find Golden Pipe Wrenches For Week 10 Midas Mission Of Fortnite: Where To Look?

Complete Fortnite's Week 10 Midas Mission by Epic Games through this guide and learn how to find the five golden pipe wrenches!
A certain twitch streamer by the name of Tfue has just recently tried out Riot Games' Valorant explaining to his followers that the games do not cater to the same audiences.

Valorant Won't Kill Fortnite: Tfue Explains Why

A certain twitch streamer by the name of Tfue has just recently tried out Riot Games' Valorant explaining to his followers that the games do not cater to the same audiences.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Google Engineers Reveal That Their "Unsafe" Code Causes 70% of Security Vulnerability

Google engineers have revealed that 70% of security bugs could actually be because of their "unsafe" code. The company blames C and C++ coding languages.

SCIENCE

SpaceX, NASA's Historic Astronaut Launch in the US Threatened by Disruptive Weather Delay

SpaceX, NASA prepares to send the first Astronaut-manned launch into space from the US in nearly 10 years. Will the weather cooperate with their launch this Wednesday?

HOW TO

How to Get Your Free Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Copy

If you want to learn how to get Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath for free, all you need to do is follow the instructions in this article.

CULTURE

Elon Musk Realizes Mistakes About COVID-19: Wants to Cover Up Old Tweets

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk realized and admits his mistakes regarding certain Tweets about the COVID-19.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Viral Video] Ever Seen a Remote Control Airplane Parachute a Chicken? Who Said Chickens Can't Fly?

[Viral Video] Who Said Chickens Can't Fly? Remote Control Airplane Parachutes a Chicken Mid-Air

[PewDeiPie] Felix is Now Ripped: What's His Secret

PewDiePie is Now Ripped: What's His Secret?

2017's Baby Driver Movie Had Actual Driver Ontop of Car while Filming the Action Scenes

2017's Baby Driver Movie Driving Scene had Actual Driver Maneuver on Top of the Car

[Scoop] Apple Users Alarmed Over iOS 13.5 Public Beta Aimed to Help Fight Coronavirus But Compromises on Convenience

[Scoop] Apple Users Alarmed Over iOS 13.5 Public Beta with Contact Tracing Update Amid Privacy Issues

YouTuber Whose Dad Abandoned Him at 12 Years Old Decides to Make "Dad, How Do I" Instructional Channel for People Without Fathers

YouTuber Whose Father Abandoned Him at 12 Years Old Makes "Dad, How Do I" Instructional Channel

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

4 Phantasy Star Online 2 Beginner Tips You Should Know Before PC Download

How to Get Your Free Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Copy

Real Time Analytics