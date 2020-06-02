Culture
Prosecutor Who Said She Hopes that the Coronavirus Spreads in Riots: 'I Only Try to Be Fair'
With the George Floyd protests getting out of hand, a certain Pamela Hancock, who is in her second term as prosecutor of the Madison County, tries to defend herself on Monday after posting and later on deleting a Facebook comment saying that she hopes that the deadly strain of coronavirus would spread among the rioters who are actually protesting inequality throughout the criminal justice system.
Pamela Hancock's comment
Hancock was previously elected county prosecutor back in 2015 and was then re-elected in 2019. She wrote the post in the comment section of another person's post asking if COVID spreads throughout the massive street riots or just in the juice bars and restaurants. Ending the comment with an "asking for a friend."
Hancock replied to the comment saying "we can only hope" that the deadly coronavirus strain actually spreads through the riots. In a phone interview she had with Mississipi Today, she tried to defend herself saying that her job is to prosecute all of the criminals and these include those that participate in civil disobedience.
She then noted that she is against any form of breach of the peace or even criminal activity and that she would be prosecuting it. She then defended herself by saying that she has nothing against those people who peacefully protest but when it came to people breaking into businesses and looting, this is considered a crime.
Read Also: Police Bodycam Audio Reveals George Floyd's "Murder" was Premeditated by Derek Chauvin, Says Lawyer
Hancock's defense
When the prosecutor was then asked about her own expressed notion that the virus actually kill the rioters, Hancock then rebuffed. She said that she was "just making light" out of the situation and that she was not at all serious about wanting any individual to die.
Hancock said "that's not who I am" and explained that she only posted that as a joke and was attempting to actually get a joke back.
She noted that she also did it very poorly and stated that the people who know her know that she does not hold any ill will towards any individual or any group. She also said that she tries "to be fair."
Brandon Jones comments
The policy director at the esteemed Southern Poverty Law Center located in Jackson, Brandon Jones, said that it has been an incredibly difficult few numbers of days and that it is only general to hope that certain prosecutors would actually be reflective on how to tackle these issues. Brandon Jones also said that because she is an elected official, her message actually "sends all the wrong messages."
The public distress over the death of George Floyd has gotten worse over the last few days as peaceful protests turned into looting and many small business owners are suffering as the mobs vandalize, steal, and destroy both public and private property. Even George Floyd's brother said that Floyd was a peaceful man and that the looting should end.
Read Also: [Viral Video] Cop Makes Pinned Man Hold a Stick Just So That He Can Have a Reason to Beat Him
Related Articles
[Sad News] Sony Delays PS5 Event Due to BlackLivesMatter and George Floyd Protests
Sony decides to delay its PS5 event due to the ongoing BlackLivesMatter and George Floyd protests.
[VIRAL] 16-Year-Old Rioter Won't Be Convinced By Black Man's Tearful Begs To Change His Approach
WATCH HEARTBREAKING VIDEO: The devastating chaos happening due to the horrendous events starting from George Floyd's death has caused many to riot. This black man is trying to convince this 16-year-old rioter to find a better way of getting his message across.
Fujifilm Continues Research on Avigan as COVID-19 Drug into June: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Optimistic
The film company Fujifilm continues its research into June as the Japanese Prime Minister would approve the upcoming drug as a COVID-19 treatment.
Elon Musk Realizes Mistakes About COVID-19: Wants to Cover Up Old Tweets
The SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk realized and admits his mistakes regarding certain Tweets about the COVID-19.
[VIDEO] Moment Brazil President was Jeered at and Called a 'Murderer'
The moment when unmasked Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro was jeered at as he ate a hotdog and posed for a picture with a young girl last Saturday, May 23, was caught on cam.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
You Might Not Be Allowed To Walk In This Japanese City While Using Your Phone Soon
Walking while using your phone is a dangerous thing to do. A city in Japan is proposing a bill to ban people from doing so.
SCIENCE
China's All Set to Find 'Aliens' Using Their New Giant Radio Telescope In September
China has a giant radio telescope, it calls FAST and they intend to use it to find aliens. But can they?
GAMES
A Face has Been Spotted in the Clouds in Terraria: Who Owns the Face?
A Reddit user was playing Terraria in the middle of the night, when he saw a face in the clouds and was shocked. Redditors were quick to share their theories who they think owns the face.