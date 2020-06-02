[Warning: Graphic Video] Looters Brutally Beat a Man Who Was Only Trying to Defend His Own Business

Following the death of George Floyd, a peaceful protest started but soon later, malicious individuals started to take advantage of this protest as an opportunity to loot. A recent video has been uploaded on YouTube last May 31, 2020, shows the dark side of the whole situation as a helpless man was brutally beaten by a mob.

The man was beaten in the middle of the street until the looters around him started getting hints that they had actually killed the man. The man's blood spread on the street while his body did not move. One of the looters tried to turn him over to check but another looter said to leave him alone.

The title of the video says that the man was trying to defend his business with a sword from the looters who were trying to destroy the store and steal his hard-earned business. The title also hints that the situation happened in Dallas.

Blood on the video

At first, the looters were very energetic and started beating him with all that they had cursing at him and ganging up on him until they started taking hints that they had actually murdered an innocent man as well. The video ends with one of the looters saying "look at your s****d a**" and received a reply "he came out with a sword."

The comment section begged the question "Is this what you call justice for George Floyd?" while the rest of the comments were a mixture of hate, condolences, and sadness over the situation. Clearly, in the video, things have gotten out of hand and a poor innocent man was murdered but the video cannot specifically identify their faces due to the speed, the low resolution, and the fact that some of them had face masks on.

Justice for George Floyd

Just recently, a video has been uploaded to the internet sparking a public outrage as many people saw a certain George Floyd slowly dying as his neck was crushed under the knee of a police officer by the name of Derek Chauvin.

The police officer Derek pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for three minutes even after the man was clearly unconscious. The shocking video started the BlackLivesMatter movement once again while people started peacefully protesting for justice to be served.

Despite the good intentions of the initial protests, looters have started to join the party vandalizing, stealing, and destroying both public and private property leaving mayhem in their path. In fact, store owners are now taking it into their own hands to defend the very businesses that they have worked hard to establish.

The disturbing video ends with the unknown man just trying to defend his small business from looters lying helpless on the street. Although the world is seeking justice for George Floyd, chaos has also started to spread through the streets.

