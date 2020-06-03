Michael Jordan’s Newest Movie Just Mercy is Out Now on Apple TV Plus and Ready for Online Streaming

The film-producing company Warner Bros. globally released the movie Just Mercy in December 2019. C|Net stated that it has also released free copies of the film in digital entertainment platforms such as Amazon and Apple TV Plus for June this year.

Blackout Tuesday

Warner Bros. released free copies of Just Mercy on various entertainment platforms in response to the movement "Blackout Tuesday." This movement was created in protest of the tragic death of an African-American man named George Floyd. Floyd's death was caused by Derek Chauvin, a white American police officer, pinning Floyd to the street floor using his knees to hold Floyd down on the ground.

As of now, Chauvin has been charged for the murder of George Floyd. Before the death of Floyd, a grocery store worker reported to the police that George Floyd used a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes. Warner Bros. made it a pact to inform and educate people everywhere about the racism that takes place in North America by releasing Just Mercy on many entertainment platforms.

Spoiler Alert

The movie Just Mercy is about a man named Bryan Stevenson and his journey in the legal world. Bryan Stevenson attained his law degree at Harvard University and, since then, he has created an abundance of wealth from various jobs.

After these consecutively steady-paying jobs, Stevenson decided to set out for Alabama. This is so that he could help people who have been wrongly accused of various crimes and those who are less fortunate. Stevenson received help from Eva Ansley, an Alabama-based advocate.

Stevenson's first case in Alabama was of an African-American man named Walter McMillian. Walter McMillian acquired a death penalty order for his alleged murder of a woman, who was of 18 years of age at the time of her death.

Read Also: [Spoiler Alert] Fast and Furious 9: Here's How Justin Lin Will Most Likely Bring Han Back to Life

McMillian, however, had sufficient evidence to prove he was innocent and did not have anything to do with the young lady's death. Moreover, the sole testimony against McMillian was from a criminal that continuously lied in the testimonial speech.

Just Mercy focused on this specific case for a majority of the movie's time duration. Since the Walter McMillian case, Stevenson's life as a lawyer faced enormous challenges. Issues of racism and political aggression are central themes to the challenges that Stevenson experienced in his legal journey as he continued to fight for McMillian's freedom.

Just Mercy cast

The cast of Just Mercy is full of profound actors and actresses. Bryan Stevenson was played by Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther, Creed). Jamie Foxx (Django: Unchained, Annie) was cast for the role of Walter McMillian and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Room) attained the character role of Eva Ansley. Just Mercy was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Cretton also co-wrote the film that got its original bearings from Bryan Stevenson's best-selling book.

The film producers of Just Mercy are Gil Netter, Asher Goldstein, and Michael B. Jordan himself. Several people such as Bryan Stevenson, Daniel and Gabriel Hammond, and Charles D. King were also noted as executive producers of the film.

Read Also: [Spoiler] Batwoman Kate Kane Character Steals Milk and Could Not Kill with Own Bare Hands: Now Deleted Reddit Leak Says

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.