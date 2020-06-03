IT Fun

BBC Can Now Learn Your Regional Accent with New Voice Assistant: Why Is It So Important?

By Urian , Jun 03, 2020 11:01 AM EDT

BBC's official Twitter account, BBC Press Office, has just released a tweet on the release of Beeb, BBC's newest voice assistant. One distinct feature that BBC has emphasized on their new voice assistant is that Beeb can understand various regional accents. BBC made sure that regional accents from the UK can be understood by Beeb so that anyone from the UK will not have to change their accents so that Beeb can understand.

BBC has just released a beta version of Beeb for selected users from the UK. The people from the UK that were selected to test out Beeb are from the leading computer software company Microsoft. The selected people work for Microsoft as product testers.

Beeb AI technology

Beeb can convey BBC content such as music, news and weather reports, and BBC's radio. It also includes other features that people can use. For instance, if one were to ask Beeb to say a joke, that person will hear a joke made by BBC's writers. If a person wants to know a random fact, Beeb will provide that person a random fact.

BBC has collaborated with Microsoft on the development of Beeb. Beeb is made under Microsoft's supervision. Azure AI has also offered a hand in the development of the voice assistant feature of Beeb. The voice behind Beeb, as a source has stated, is of a man that has an English accent.

When the selected users download Beeb, they will first be asked what accent they utilize. This information will then be processed by Beeb so that Beeb can serve its users better.

Read Also: You Can Now Mark Specific Content in YouTube with the New "Chapters" Feature: Here's How to Use It

The Impact of AI Technology

It is a fact that we are fascinated by the idea of robots being able to communicate with us humans. Black Mirror, a Netflix television show, has dedicated an episode to the concept of AI technology wherein a working robot acts as a friend towards a person. Amazon has devised its own line of AI technology and called it 'Alexa." Alexa is a virtual assistant in which people can use as a home system, requesting Alexa to turn the lights off and other similar house activities.

As AI technology continues to rise in these modern times, it is inevitable for thriving businesses such as BBC to instill AI technology in their virtual assistance. However, there is a problem with AI technology that is used on virtual vocal assistance.

When communicating with a voice assistant, sometimes, the voice assistant may confuse the words uttered by a person if the person has certain accents. Vocal virtual assistants do not easily understand regional accents because of the standard language and accent the vocal virtual assistants are programmed to.

For example, a vocal virtual assistant may be programmed under American English. If someone were to speak in a thick British accent with the voice assistant, it may confuse some of the English words and the voice assistant would not be able to work to its full potential. BBC's development of Beeb has helped in this accent issue and people now await its official global release.

Read Also: Apple Warning: Looters Will Eventually be Traced and Tracked Down Through Stolen iPhones

BBC Can Now Learn Your Regional Accent with New Voice Assistant: Why Is It So Important?

