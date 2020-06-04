Culture

5 of the Most Anticipated Movies of 2020 That Were Delayed Due to Coronavirus and Their New Release Dates

By Urian , Jun 04, 2020 05:23 AM EDT

The coronavirus has become a huge hindrance to everything planned out this 2020 especially when it came to movies. The movies that launched this year had problems picking up the much-deserved audience due to the ongoing situation.

As a result, the most anticipated movies of 2020 had to be delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus. Here are the movies that had to be delayed due to the ongoing pandemic

1. Wonder Woman 1984 

The original release date was supposedly on June 2020 but the movie had to be pushed all the way to August 14, 2020.

Warner Bros previously held out all the way until March 24 which is before their announcement that the long-awaited Wonder Woman 2 would then be delayed. Wonder Woman 1984 is still rather optimistic about finally hitting the theaters in August.

2. Black Widow 

The original release date was supposedly on May 1 2020 but the movie had to be pushed all the way to Nov 6, 2020.

Back on April 3, Disney finally confirmed that the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe will be moved which means Captain Marvel, Thor, Black Panther, and also Doctor Strange sequels that are due over the following years. Black Widow has been moved.

3. No Time to Die 

The original release date was supposedly on April 2020 but the movie had to be pushed all the way to Nov 25, 2020.

The movie is an epic final outing as 007 brings Daniel Craig back again to finish what was started as a secret agent. The hype for the movie was extremely heavy as No Time to Die's trailer came out but on March 4, the delay was announced to the world.

Read Also: [Spoiler] Batwoman Kate Kane Character Steals Milk and Could Not Kill with Own Bare Hands: Now Deleted Reddit Leak Says

4. F9 

The original release date was supposedly on April 2020 but the movie had to be pushed all the way to Nov 25, 2020.

The legendary Fast and Furious' ninth installment starring Vin Diesel, John Cena, and even Charlize Theron had to be postponed to next year due to the ongoing pandemic. Fans were so close to seeing the action film but when the reality of the virus started to surface, the studio decided that they would delay the film to next year.

5. The Batman

The original release date was supposedly on June 25 2021 but the movie had to be pushed all the way to Oct 1, 2021.

The upcoming Batman film was met with much discussion as Robert Pattinson had been chosen to fit the role and wear the bat suit. There was lengthy debate as to whether or not Robbert Pattinson was fit for the role.

These are the most anticipated films of 2020 that got delayed due to the coronavirus. Currently, there are a lot more films, series, and even other forms of entertainment like festivals, parties, and the basic events that have all been canceled or delayed due to the coronavirus.

Read Also: [Spoiler Alert] Fast and Furious 9: Here's How Justin Lin Will Most Likely Bring Han Back to Life

TAG Wonder Woman, Batman, 007, Black widow, Fast and Furious

Related Articles

Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984's director was offered to direct a Justice League movie, but she turned down the offer. Why didn't she accept the offer?

The Director of Wonder Woman 1984 Turned Down Directing The Justice League, But Why Did She?

Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984's director was offered to direct a Justice League movie, but she turned down the offer. Why didn't she accept the offer?
Batwoman's Ruby Rose has decided to quit while Kate Kane is brought back in. According to a Reddit leak, she will take the role of a certain Ryan WIlder who is not the average stereotypical all-American her! Here's what we know so far!

[Spoiler Alert] Batwoman: Ruby Rose is Out, Kate Kane is Back in

Batwoman's Ruby Rose has decided to quit while Kate Kane is brought back in. According to a Reddit leak, she will take the role of a certain Ryan WIlder who is not the average stereotypical all-American her! Here's what we know so far!
Wonder Woman 1984, a sequel, is on the way. Fans have speculated theories in which Steve's resurrection was made possible by scientists after the plane explosion which ultimately killed Trevor.

Spoilers: What to Expect from Wonder Woman's Upcoming Movie

Wonder Woman 1984, a sequel, is on the way. Fans have speculated theories in which Steve's resurrection was made possible by scientists after the plane explosion which ultimately killed Trevor.
Rumors have started to spread saying that Daniel Kaluuya is being eyed to play the next Batman in DC's Black Batman.

Will Black Panther and Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya be Playing DC's Black Batman

Rumors have started to spread saying that Daniel Kaluuya is being eyed to play the next Batman in DC's Black Batman.
It seems like the actor is gaining attention due to his unusually relaxed way of preparing for the Batman role. Will he actually make a good fit?

Is Robert Pattinson Taking the Batman Role Seriously?

It seems like the actor is gaining attention due to his unusually relaxed way of preparing for the Batman role. Will he actually make a good fit?
Actress Gal Gadot reportedly received a smaller payment for her role in

'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot Was Paid Way Less Than Her Male Counterparts In The DC Universe

Actress Gal Gadot reportedly received a smaller payment for her role in "Wonder Woman" compared to her co-stars but it seems like the exact details about this have been exaggerated.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

How Does an Online Auction for Stolen Youtube Accounts Go? Here's a Peek and Tips Against Hacking

YouTube accounts and their credentials are being sold online from $400 on the Dark Web, what's going on? Also, how do you protect yourself from your account being stolen and sold off?

SCIENCE

Hackers Hold NASA Hostage with Ransomware Encrypting 2,583 Servers and Workstations

NASA's IT partner DMI is being blackmailed by DopplePaymer, a certain ransomware. 2,583 encrypted servers and workstations being held hostage.

GAMES

Game Developer Star Theory Employees Poached After Canceled Contract With Game Publisher Take-Two

Star Theory employees were relieved of their game developing duties. Take-Two game developer tries to poach Star Theory employees.

CULTURE

Most Anticipated Movies of 2020 That Were Delayed Due to Coronavirus and Their New Release Dates

With the coronavirus out, the most anticipated movies of 2020 including Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow, No Time to Die and more had to delay. Here are their new release dates.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Couple on reverse bungee ride

[VIDEO] Ride Operator Pranks Couple By Telling Them They Could Fall Off The Ride

[Viral Video] Cop Makes Pinned Man Hold a Stick Just So That He Can Have a Reason to Beat Him

[Viral Video] Cop Makes Man Hold a Stick So He Can Have a Reason to Beat Him

Humans? Dinosuars? Rats? Video Shows Rodent Aboard NASA's Rocket While in Space! Did This Happen on the SpaceX Crew Dragon?

Video Shows Rodent Moving on NASA's Rocket While in Space! Was This on the SpaceX Crew Dragon?

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla service center is shown in Costa Mesa, California

Honda Civic Gets Dethroned by Tesla Model 3 as the Top-Selling Car in California

Coronavirus in Africa Starts to Spread: Bill Gates Conspiracies Surface Once Again

Coronavirus Spreads in Africa: Bill Gates Conspiracies Surface Once Again

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP CULTURE

[Spoiler Alert] Batwoman: Ruby Rose is Out, Kate Kane is Back in

The Director of Wonder Woman 1984 Turned Down Directing The Justice League, But Why Did She?

Michael Jordan’s Newest Movie 'Just Mercy' is Out Now on Apple TV Plus and Ready for Online Streaming

Is Elon Musk's "Off Twitter" for Good?

Most Anticipated Movies of 2020 That Were Delayed Due to Coronavirus and Their New Release Dates

Real Time Analytics