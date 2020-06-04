5 of the Most Anticipated Movies of 2020 That Were Delayed Due to Coronavirus and Their New Release Dates

The coronavirus has become a huge hindrance to everything planned out this 2020 especially when it came to movies. The movies that launched this year had problems picking up the much-deserved audience due to the ongoing situation.

As a result, the most anticipated movies of 2020 had to be delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus. Here are the movies that had to be delayed due to the ongoing pandemic

1. Wonder Woman 1984

The original release date was supposedly on June 2020 but the movie had to be pushed all the way to August 14, 2020.

Warner Bros previously held out all the way until March 24 which is before their announcement that the long-awaited Wonder Woman 2 would then be delayed. Wonder Woman 1984 is still rather optimistic about finally hitting the theaters in August.

2. Black Widow

The original release date was supposedly on May 1 2020 but the movie had to be pushed all the way to Nov 6, 2020.

Back on April 3, Disney finally confirmed that the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe will be moved which means Captain Marvel, Thor, Black Panther, and also Doctor Strange sequels that are due over the following years. Black Widow has been moved.

3. No Time to Die

The original release date was supposedly on April 2020 but the movie had to be pushed all the way to Nov 25, 2020.

The movie is an epic final outing as 007 brings Daniel Craig back again to finish what was started as a secret agent. The hype for the movie was extremely heavy as No Time to Die's trailer came out but on March 4, the delay was announced to the world.

4. F9

The original release date was supposedly on April 2020 but the movie had to be pushed all the way to Nov 25, 2020.

The legendary Fast and Furious' ninth installment starring Vin Diesel, John Cena, and even Charlize Theron had to be postponed to next year due to the ongoing pandemic. Fans were so close to seeing the action film but when the reality of the virus started to surface, the studio decided that they would delay the film to next year.

5. The Batman

The original release date was supposedly on June 25 2021 but the movie had to be pushed all the way to Oct 1, 2021.

The upcoming Batman film was met with much discussion as Robert Pattinson had been chosen to fit the role and wear the bat suit. There was lengthy debate as to whether or not Robbert Pattinson was fit for the role.

These are the most anticipated films of 2020 that got delayed due to the coronavirus. Currently, there are a lot more films, series, and even other forms of entertainment like festivals, parties, and the basic events that have all been canceled or delayed due to the coronavirus.

