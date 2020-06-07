Auto
New Toyota Fortuner Off-Roader Review: Specs, Upgrades, Style Changes
Toyota has been one of the leading international car brands and it seems like, despite the whole situation, they are prepared to introduce the changes they've made on their new Fortuner off-roader.
The sales of the company's most popular HiLux-based four-wheel drive are only one of the variety of the few blights on Toyota's SUV dominance and superiority in Australia. The company has definitely and comprehensively been outsold by its popular rival ute-based SUVs like the Ford Everest, the Isuzu MU-X, and even the popular Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.
Improvements and upgrades to expect
There is also a range of improvements that should be included among the Fortuner's own sales fortunes. Leading the forward charge is a much better 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that makes a strong 150kW and a 500Nw, this is a 20kW and a 50Nm improvement from the recent previous version.
The engine adjustments have also been tailored to improve fuel use, this comes with city consumption dropping all the way by more than 17%. Grey nomads can also rejoice since the vehicle's own towing capacity has been increased all the way to 3100kg, a 300kg improvement from before.
Toyota announcement
The company's Austalia's marketing and sales chief Sean Hanley released a statement saying the improvements would definitely appeal to a wide range of different types of buyers.
According to Mr. Hanley, customers will definitely appreciate the boost in performance revealing that the certain changes focus on the following:
-
High-torque engine
-
Fuel economy
-
Smoothness and quietness
The sales and marketing chief said that whether the upcoming Fortuner off-roader be used for going to school, or maybe even heading outdoors, the car will definitely be attractive to a wider range of audience.
Toyota definitely maintains the Fortuner's iconic three-tier model range. All of the grades now get a much bigger eight-inch infotainment screen that is definitely compatible with the Apple CarPlay and also the Android Auto. These two grades also get the high tech satnav along with a standard digital radio.
Read Also: Tesla Model 3 Now Reigns as the Top-Selling Car in California After Beating the Honda Civic
Fortuner style
There have been a significant number of styling upgrades to make the off-roader look fresher including the front grille's revised version, the bumper, and headlights that definitely give it a more modern appearance.
The upcoming Fortuner off-roader is due to make its way to Australian showrooms this coming August with its price and detailed specifications to be announced when reaching closer to the launch date.
The upgrades made to the new Fortuner were in fact mirrored with the best selling HiLux ute. The stronger and tougher workhorse ute scored almost the same engine upgrades and even a significant number of visuals and also the engineering revisions.
The upcoming HiLux based SUV is supposed to be a merge of the power of the HiLux but also the efficiency, space, practicality, and now, the diversity of the SUV.
Read Also: Elon Musk's Tesla Profits Beat Coronavirus; First Time in The History it Posted Positive Net Income in Three Consecutive Quarters
Related Articles
Why Buy the New Build-it-Yourself 70's Themed $41,500 Caterham Super Seven 1600? Toyota Camry and Mazda MX-5 Miata Comparison
If you're a fan of old vintage cars, why not take it a step further and get yourself a 70's themed Caterham Super Seven 1600 that was modelled over the 50's?
Student Friendly Brand New Cars of 2020: Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota All Under $16,000
If you've thought about it and really want to buy yourself a brand new car that's within your budget, here are a few of the best student-friendly cars by Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota.
Toyota. Nissan. Dodge. The Safest Used Cars Around $9000
Toyota, Nissan, and Dodge. Here are three of the safest used cars that cost just around $9000
2018 Toyota Camry Gives More Efficient Driving Experience In An Expensive Price
The 2018 Camry offers two conventional gasoline engines, both of them substantially more powerful and fuel-efficient than last year. And Toyota has managed this without resorting to downsized turbocharged engines.
Toyota Takes World's Fastest SUV Title With New 2000-HP Land Speed Cruiser
Toyota has just claimed its Land Speed Cruiser to be the fastest SUV after modifying it from its off-road built to a powerful speedster.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Samsung Has Revealed Amazing Upgrades To The Galaxy S20 Series
Samsung released some teasers of two big upgrades to the Galaxy S20 series. Will they be a big success or a big failure? How much would they cost?
SCIENCE
3D Concept Comparison Between Crew Dragon and Starship Size Approved by Elon Musk?
A recent 3D concept comparison has been uploaded to Twitter showcasing both the Crew Dragon and the Starship's size. Guess what, Elon Musk himself liked the post! Could this be a sign of approval?
GAMES
$149.99 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller VS. PS5 Controller. Can Xbox Compete?
Will Microsoft's $14.99 Xbox Elite Wireless controller beat Sony's PS5 next-gen controller?
CULTURE
The Science Fiction Movies Of 2020 Are Smarter Than Ever Before: Here are Some Returning to Cinemas
This year is going to be great for sci-fi movies. 2020 will bring us many exciting smart science fiction movies, including Denis Villeneuve's Dune,Miguel Sapochnik's Bios, Christopher Nolan's Tenet, and more! Check them out here.