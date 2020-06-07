Auto

New Toyota Fortuner Off-Roader Review: Specs, Upgrades, Style Changes

By Urian , Jun 07, 2020 11:29 PM EDT

Toyota has been one of the leading international car brands and it seems like, despite the whole situation, they are prepared to introduce the changes they've made on their new Fortuner off-roader.

The sales of the company's most popular HiLux-based four-wheel drive are only one of the variety of the few blights on Toyota's SUV dominance and superiority in Australia. The company has definitely and comprehensively been outsold by its popular rival ute-based SUVs like the Ford Everest, the Isuzu MU-X, and even the popular Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.

 

Improvements and upgrades to expect

There is also a range of improvements that should be included among the Fortuner's own sales fortunes. Leading the forward charge is a much better 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that makes a strong 150kW and a 500Nw, this is a 20kW and a 50Nm improvement from the recent previous version.

The engine adjustments have also been tailored to improve fuel use, this comes with city consumption dropping all the way by more than 17%. Grey nomads can also rejoice since the vehicle's own towing capacity has been increased all the way to 3100kg, a 300kg improvement from before.

Toyota announcement

The company's Austalia's marketing and sales chief Sean Hanley released a statement saying the improvements would definitely appeal to a wide range of different types of buyers. 

According to Mr. Hanley, customers will definitely appreciate the boost in performance revealing that the certain changes focus on the following:

  • High-torque engine

  • Fuel economy

  • Smoothness and quietness

The sales and marketing chief said that whether the upcoming Fortuner off-roader be used for going to school, or maybe even heading outdoors, the car will definitely be attractive to a wider range of audience.

Toyota definitely maintains the Fortuner's iconic three-tier model range. All of the grades now get a much bigger eight-inch infotainment screen that is definitely compatible with the Apple CarPlay and also the Android Auto. These two grades also get the high tech satnav along with a standard digital radio.

Read Also: Tesla Model 3 Now Reigns as the Top-Selling Car in California After Beating the Honda Civic

Fortuner style

There have been a significant number of styling upgrades to make the off-roader look fresher including the front grille's revised version, the bumper, and headlights that definitely give it a more modern appearance.

The upcoming Fortuner off-roader is due to make its way to Australian showrooms this coming August with its price and detailed specifications to be announced when reaching closer to the launch date.

The upgrades made to the new Fortuner were in fact mirrored with the best selling HiLux ute. The stronger and tougher workhorse ute scored almost the same engine upgrades and even a significant number of visuals and also the engineering revisions.

The upcoming HiLux based SUV is supposed to be a merge of the power of the HiLux but also the efficiency, space, practicality, and now, the diversity of the SUV.

Read Also: Elon Musk's Tesla Profits Beat Coronavirus; First Time in The History it Posted Positive Net Income in Three Consecutive Quarters

TAG Toyota, fortuner

Related Articles

If you're a fan of old vintage cars, why not take it a step further and get yourself a 70's themed Caterham Super Seven 1600 that was modelled over the 50's?

Why Buy the New Build-it-Yourself 70's Themed $41,500 Caterham Super Seven 1600? Toyota Camry and Mazda MX-5 Miata Comparison

If you're a fan of old vintage cars, why not take it a step further and get yourself a 70's themed Caterham Super Seven 1600 that was modelled over the 50's?
If you've thought about it and really want to buy yourself a brand new car that's within your budget, here are a few of the best student-friendly cars by Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota.

Student Friendly Brand New Cars of 2020: Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota All Under $16,000

If you've thought about it and really want to buy yourself a brand new car that's within your budget, here are a few of the best student-friendly cars by Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota.
Toyota, Nissan, and Dodge. Here are three of the safest used cars that cost just around $9000

Toyota. Nissan. Dodge. The Safest Used Cars Around $9000

Toyota, Nissan, and Dodge. Here are three of the safest used cars that cost just around $9000
The 2018 Camry offers two conventional gasoline engines, both of them substantially more powerful and fuel-efficient than last year. And Toyota has managed this without resorting to downsized turbocharged engines.

2018 Toyota Camry Gives More Efficient Driving Experience In An Expensive Price

The 2018 Camry offers two conventional gasoline engines, both of them substantially more powerful and fuel-efficient than last year. And Toyota has managed this without resorting to downsized turbocharged engines.
Toyota has just claimed its Land Speed Cruiser to be the fastest SUV after modifying it from its off-road built to a powerful speedster.

Toyota Takes World's Fastest SUV Title With New 2000-HP Land Speed Cruiser

Toyota has just claimed its Land Speed Cruiser to be the fastest SUV after modifying it from its off-road built to a powerful speedster.
General Motors has officially left their operations in Venezuela as April reveals a decline in sales.

General Motors Officially Leaves Venezuela As It Sees Decline In April Sales

General Motors has officially left their operations in Venezuela as April reveals a decline in sales.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Samsung Has Revealed Amazing Upgrades To The Galaxy S20 Series

Samsung released some teasers of two big upgrades to the Galaxy S20 series. Will they be a big success or a big failure? How much would they cost?

SCIENCE

3D Concept Comparison Between Crew Dragon and Starship Size Approved by Elon Musk?

A recent 3D concept comparison has been uploaded to Twitter showcasing both the Crew Dragon and the Starship's size. Guess what, Elon Musk himself liked the post! Could this be a sign of approval?

GAMES

$149.99 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller VS. PS5 Controller. Can Xbox Compete?

Will Microsoft's $14.99 Xbox Elite Wireless controller beat Sony's PS5 next-gen controller?

CULTURE

The Science Fiction Movies Of 2020 Are Smarter Than Ever Before: Here are Some Returning to Cinemas

This year is going to be great for sci-fi movies. 2020 will bring us many exciting smart science fiction movies, including Denis Villeneuve's Dune,Miguel Sapochnik's Bios, Christopher Nolan's Tenet, and more! Check them out here.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Asteroid heading for Earth

Earth Is About To Meet Three Enormous Asteroids This Month: Are We In Danger?

Facebook on a phone

Do You Regret Posts You Made On Facebook Long Ago? Here's How You Can Hide Them Easily!

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

The Director of Wonder Woman 1984 Turned Down Directing The Justice League, But Why Did She?

George Floyd in his undated video

[VIDEO] Before His Death, George Floyd Uploaded A Video Online As A Message To The Youth

Three Teens Arrested for Possible Hate Crime After Mocking George Floyd's Death in New #GeorgeFloydChallenge

Teens Arrested for Possible Hate Crime After Mocking George Floyd's Death in #GeorgeFloydChallenge

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP AUTO

Should You Give Your Employee a Company Car?

New Toyota Fortuner Off-Roader Review

Real Time Analytics