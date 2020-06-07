New Toyota Fortuner Off-Roader Review: Specs, Upgrades, Style Changes

Toyota has been one of the leading international car brands and it seems like, despite the whole situation, they are prepared to introduce the changes they've made on their new Fortuner off-roader.

The sales of the company's most popular HiLux-based four-wheel drive are only one of the variety of the few blights on Toyota's SUV dominance and superiority in Australia. The company has definitely and comprehensively been outsold by its popular rival ute-based SUVs like the Ford Everest, the Isuzu MU-X, and even the popular Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.

Improvements and upgrades to expect

There is also a range of improvements that should be included among the Fortuner's own sales fortunes. Leading the forward charge is a much better 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that makes a strong 150kW and a 500Nw, this is a 20kW and a 50Nm improvement from the recent previous version.

The engine adjustments have also been tailored to improve fuel use, this comes with city consumption dropping all the way by more than 17%. Grey nomads can also rejoice since the vehicle's own towing capacity has been increased all the way to 3100kg, a 300kg improvement from before.

Toyota announcement

The company's Austalia's marketing and sales chief Sean Hanley released a statement saying the improvements would definitely appeal to a wide range of different types of buyers.

According to Mr. Hanley, customers will definitely appreciate the boost in performance revealing that the certain changes focus on the following:

High-torque engine

Fuel economy

Smoothness and quietness

The sales and marketing chief said that whether the upcoming Fortuner off-roader be used for going to school, or maybe even heading outdoors, the car will definitely be attractive to a wider range of audience.

Toyota definitely maintains the Fortuner's iconic three-tier model range. All of the grades now get a much bigger eight-inch infotainment screen that is definitely compatible with the Apple CarPlay and also the Android Auto. These two grades also get the high tech satnav along with a standard digital radio.

Fortuner style

There have been a significant number of styling upgrades to make the off-roader look fresher including the front grille's revised version, the bumper, and headlights that definitely give it a more modern appearance.

The upcoming Fortuner off-roader is due to make its way to Australian showrooms this coming August with its price and detailed specifications to be announced when reaching closer to the launch date.

The upgrades made to the new Fortuner were in fact mirrored with the best selling HiLux ute. The stronger and tougher workhorse ute scored almost the same engine upgrades and even a significant number of visuals and also the engineering revisions.

The upcoming HiLux based SUV is supposed to be a merge of the power of the HiLux but also the efficiency, space, practicality, and now, the diversity of the SUV.

