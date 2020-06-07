[Video] Watch Elon Musk's Tesla Model X First Run Through The Boring Company's Tunnel: Is Humanity One Step Closer to Eliminating Traffic?

The Tesla Model X finally runs through The Boring Company's tunnel! You may think that the recent success of Elon Musk with SpaceX by sending two human astronauts into space was enough to make him take a vacation, but it seems like the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla is in no way finished with his accomplishments.

Back in May, the Musk previously announced that The Boring Company's very own underground LA tunnel was actually almost quite done, and just as of recently, the infrastructure imprint finally gave a preview of the very first tunnel transit ever to be performed in action.

The Boring Company test run on the Tesla Model X

The video was then uploaded to YouTube and is available to watch freely showcasing the accomplishment of both Tesla and The Boring Company which are still both under Elon Musk's wing.

The Boring Company shows a test run that is made with the popular Tesla Model X car shooting through the tunnel. This is made to showcase how the futuristic underground system could actually work and be a solution to traffic, saving time, and also cause less pollution.

Although The Boring Company's video of the Model X test run might seem a bit slower than expected especially with a SpaceX-related company, this is still a huge leap and a better alternative transit system that will eventually alleviate traffic congestion from the traditional driving roads by the act of transporting cars and pods, containing the average pedestrians and cyclists, to-and-from spread out mini-stations.

Elon Musk's The Boring Company

Currently, Elon Musk is focusing greatly on both SpaceX and Tesla but others are not too familiar with The Boring Company. Don't let the name fool you, the ambitions of this company are as high as the ambitions of all of Musk's different companies as well.

While SpaceX obviously focuses on space and Tesla focuses on electronic cars made to save the world from pollution, The Boring Company was created to fix a growing urban problem, traffic.

As the population consistently grows, the number of cars on the road grows along with it and Elon Musk's plan is to find a way to save the world from the growingly dense population of cars that have become a hindrance to progress.

The Boring Company basically digs tunnels made to transport cars from one end to another except faster than on the road and without traffic. These tunnels sort of work like an express underground train but for private vehicles.

This allows car owners, or Tesla owners, to get to one place faster than they normally would if they had to drive all the way through the street. Could Elon Musk's tunnels eliminate traffic forever?

