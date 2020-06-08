Games
Shroud: Going Pro With Ranked Valorant and Cs:Go Is a Bad Practice and Should Only Be Done for Fun
Electronic sports or E-sports have changed the playing field forever. What once was just considered a pastime or a way to kill time can now earn you glory, prestige, and even a fat paycheck depending on how good your skills are.
However, some do not agree with going pro. Polish-Canadian online streamer and former Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) professional player Michael Grzesiek or his pen name, Shroud mentioned that it will most certainly affect his streaming career.
He stated that players do not understand the difference between going professional and playing a game at the top level. Shroud further mentioned that players should avoid streaming their practices if they are preparing for a competition otherwise, your gameplans and strategies will be easy prey for your opponents.
Shroud explains why ranked Valorant is bad practice
In an episode of his streaming vlog called, "Shroud Talks", he talked about how unbalanced the Competitive mode of CS:GO and Valorant are.
According to him, "In reality, the ranked system will never be good. There are too many variables in a game like this, and that's fine." He also mentioned that players should only play the unrated and ranked versions for fun.
He further elaborates that the only way to make real progress in a game is to play custom matches as he considers matchmaking garbage, back when he was still playing CS:GO.
Read also: Counter Strike: Global Offensive, New Patch Update Released
What does it take to be the very best?
People say that if you want to be the best at something, you need to practice and dedicate yourselves to the craft to become a mixer, an expert or something close to a master. Even gaming.
Shroud talks about how mentally exhausting it is to be a professional player in any game as you have to focus on the consistency of your performance. "If you're somebody with a big brand in the game, that doesn't help your case, because it's hard being consistently good in a team game," Shroud said.
If the player is playing with a team, all the players need to shine, otherwise the reputation would be tarnished.
What is Valorant?
Most, if not all are already familiar with the best-selling game of all time, Counter Strike: Global Offensive. Even the earlier version of this game was a hit amongst high school and college students as everyone, especially in Internet Cafes. Valorant, however, is a newcomer in the world of free-to-play multiplayer first-person shooter games.
Developed by Riot Games (also known for developing League of Legends), Valorant is a team-based tactical shooter and first-person shooter set in the present-day with futuristic weapons. Just like CS:GO, there are multiple game modes that you can participate in and they have the same weapon types. What makes this game unique is that the players are called agents which also have certain abilities depending on what he player chooses.
Read also: How to Rank in Valorant and Other Top FAQs Answered!
