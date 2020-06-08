Pokemon Sword and Shield Free Rare Giveaway: How to Get Them All

If you are a fan of Pokemon, then this piece of good news is for you. Pokemon Sword and Shield is giving away a rare item in the form of evolution items bundled as a Mystery Gift that players have been looking forward to. And that's not all. You may be lucky enough to add a Hidden Ability Pokemon to your team.

Game Freak, the developer of Pokemon Sword and Shield alongside Pokemon Home (a cloud service for Pokemon), has been busy promoting multiple Mystery Gift events in order to build up the hype for the upcoming downloadble content (DLC), The Isle of Armor which will be released on June 17.

Giveaway Specifics

Before you can add the new Galarian starters to your team (Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble) that already know their Hidden Abilities, players must first connect their Pokemon Sword and Shield accounts to Pokemon Home.

There are a number of goodies that players can receive from the Mystery Gift function which include Galarian form Corsola (equipped with his Hidden Ability), and numerous evolution items such as Sweet Apple, Tart Apple, Whipped Dream, Chipped Pot, and a Cracked Pot.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass

With the recent game trailer of the Expansion Pass being released, players can expect a lot of surprises in store for them. One of which is the return of the older generation of Pokemon from the regions of Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, and many others.

Apart from The Isle of Armor making its way to Nintendo Switch less than ten days from now, the trailer also features another upcoming DLC which will be released in the fall called The Crown Tundra in fall.

DLCs give players an opportunity to explore brand new stories as they take on brand new quests and engage in battles unexplored in the original storyline.

Interestingly, one of the new training dojos available in the DLC is modeled after traditional Japanese dojo. Players will find out that Mustard, the trainer who runs it is somehow connected to Leon, one of the prime characters from the main storyline.

Unlike previous Pokemon games, this DLC will give players a chance to fight alongside the Legendary Pokemon, Kubfu as you team up with a Dojo to increase your battle strength. Legendary Pokemon cannot evolve, but Kubfu apparently can. In this DLC, Kubfu can evolve into one of the two forms of Urshifu depending on the choices the players make.

Although not much has been revealed in the other DLC, Crown of Tundra, one thing for certain is that a new co-op mode will be introduced that will focus primarily on catching the old generation of Pokemon. The environment of Crown Tundra will be similar to the frozen hills of Scotland.

The players' patience will be rewarded with the content that is to come.

