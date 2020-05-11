Pokemon Sword and Shield Guide: How To Capture Gigantimax Pikachu With Special Moves

Nintendo is bringing out all stops to popularize its Pokemon Sword and Shield community by giving players a chance to battle and even capture a massive-sized Pikachu. The event comes in the form of a Gigantamax raid battle that features the yellow mouse, and it's more fearsome than how it looks.

The update would come to players in the place of the previously available raid battles such as Dragapult, Togekiss, Tyranitar, and the Rotom forms.

Getting the giant Pikachu

The raid would enable players of any raid level to start the battle and take their chance with this humongous, cute, and also terrifying electric mouse. The raid will go live on May 12, where trainers can start getting their hands on one of these furry creatures.

The Max Raid battles will feature levels from one to five stars and will be located in Event Dens found scattered throughout the overworld. The Pikachu found within also ranges from level 17 up to level 60.

The main attraction of this event is that the moves it knows, which were previously only attainable from breeding and save data acquired from Let's Go, Pikachu!. These unique moves include Surf, from the iconic Pokemon Yellow title that showcased a surfing Pikachu, Volt Tackle, and Feint.

Allegedly, the unique moves will only be attainable via the five-star Max Raid battles, which should be your focus if you want to get your hands on them.

The newest update will feature Gigantimax Pikachu as the only available Max Raid battle available for both Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield. Still, it can be expected that an Eevee version of this event will also come in the future as they follow the Let's Go titles.

Read Also: Pokemon Sun And Moon Guide: How To Make The Best Team With Some Of The Most Powerful Lineups

The Pokemon Go titles

The Let's Go series were released in 2018 and delved on a combined mechanic from the main Pokemon series with Pokemon Go. The new titles dave trainers a unique aspect of the series by bringing the wild creatures into the overworld, which was never done before.

The game has two versions, which focus on the original mascot of the franchise, Pikachu, and another cute and cuddly creature, Eevee. You play the game by having your main Pokemon out in the overworld with you, whether it's on you like Pikachu and Eevee, or riding it in the case of Snorlax.

One thing it got from Pokemon Go, however, is the capture mechanics, where you no longer battle it out with wild Pokemon, lower their health, and then try to capture them. Now you only need to throw your Pokeball much like in the Go title aiming for a specific spot on the Pokemon.

Trainer battles stayed mostly the same, but there is one new addition that makes things even more comfortable, and that's co-op battles where you can have another player using a separate controller to battle with you against other trainers in a 2v2 match.

The second player can't do anything but battle, however, as they can only follow you around and select moves and will be non-interactable outside of this.

With all its new key features, the Let's Go titles have gone beyond what the main titles offered and brought a unique taste to the franchise while also giving back to the classics that made it what it is today.

Read Also: Final Fantasy XV Guide: How To Get The Best Weapons For Each Class In The Game

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.