Jax Taylor Alleges that Costar and Ex-Girlfriend Faith Stower is Wanted After Going AWOL from the Military

Jax Taylor accused his former Vanderpump Rules costar Faith Stowers of actually committing crimes in a certain resurfaced Tweet that emerged in December 2017.

When a certain fan started asking Taylor whether or not he actually knew if Stowers had any hopes of becoming a more permanent member of the whole Vanderpump Rules cast, he suddenly took the opportunity to then slam his former coworker.

Shes wanted by the police for grand theft auto and "awol" from military, bad idea to be on a reality show dude. Someone's going to jail https://t.co/s30K35r2xA December 5, 2017

Jax Taylor's allegations about Faith Stower

Taylor suddenly claimed that Faith Stower was wanted by the police for crimes of grand theft auto and even going AWOL from the military. Jax Taylor also said it was a bad idea for her to be on a popular reality show. He then replied at that time with "someone's going to jail."

Stowers has appeared in the fourth season of the show Bravo reality series, which has already aired between the year 2015 and 2016. At the start of the previous fifth season, the cast then learned that Taylor, who was then dating his now-wife Brittany Cartwright, had been cheating on Faith Stowers.

During a certain Instagram Live conversation along with Floribama Shore's very own Candace Rice earlier this very month, the previous reality star suddenly opened up about her own experience as being the only black cast member ever on the series.

Faith Stower's clarifications

According to a statement by Faith Stower on June 5, before she addressed the fallout with Jax Taylor's very own cheating scandal, it was quite a lot for her to handle. She said that she felt like after their friend actually did something that they both were deeply involved in that he's actually done like, "a thousand times," they decided that they wanted to go off to her instead of Jax Taylor.

Faith then said that all they did was to claim that she was wrong, she was this, she was that, calling her names, saying her hair was also nappy, and that Jax got off very easy, especially with the things that she has been told about.

She then continued her reflection about her time on the Vanderpump Rules saying that there were shocking claims about Doute and Schroeder who she even said called the police on her a few years later. The Next Level Basic author then previously told a quite similar story ever since the deleted episode of the podcast "Bitch Bible" back in 2018.

The apology

Quite shortly after the previous Challenge alum then stepped forward with the allegations about both Schroeder and Doute, both of the women then publicly apologized in two separate Instagram posts.

Despite expressing how much they regretted their decision on social media, a certain insider, later on, told US Weekly exclusively that both Kristen and Stassi did not even directly reach out to Faith Stower before they ever posted their statements.

