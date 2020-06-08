Culture

Jax Taylor Alleges that Costar and Ex-Girlfriend Faith Stower is Wanted After Going AWOL from the Military

By Urian , Jun 08, 2020 10:26 PM EDT

Jax Taylor accused his former Vanderpump Rules costar Faith Stowers of actually committing crimes in a certain resurfaced Tweet that emerged in December 2017. 

When a certain fan started asking Taylor whether or not he actually knew if Stowers had any hopes of becoming a more permanent member of the whole Vanderpump Rules cast, he suddenly took the opportunity to then slam his former coworker.

 

Jax Taylor's allegations about Faith Stower

Taylor suddenly claimed that Faith Stower was wanted by the police for crimes of grand theft auto and even going AWOL from the military. Jax Taylor also said it was a bad idea for her to be on a popular reality show. He then replied at that time with "someone's going to jail."

Stowers has appeared in the fourth season of the show Bravo reality series, which has already aired between the year 2015 and 2016. At the start of the previous fifth season, the cast then learned that Taylor, who was then dating his now-wife Brittany Cartwright, had been cheating on Faith Stowers.

During a certain Instagram Live conversation along with Floribama Shore's very own Candace Rice earlier this very month, the previous reality star suddenly opened up about her own experience as being the only black cast member ever on the series.

Read Also: [Spoiler] Batwoman Kate Kane Character Steals Milk and Could Not Kill with Own Bare Hands: Now Deleted Reddit Leak Says

Faith Stower's clarifications

According to a statement by Faith Stower on June 5, before she addressed the fallout with Jax Taylor's very own cheating scandal, it was quite a lot for her to handle. She said that she felt like after their friend actually did something that they both were deeply involved in that he's actually done like, "a thousand times," they decided that they wanted to go off to her instead of Jax Taylor. 

Faith then said that all they did was to claim that she was wrong, she was this, she was that, calling her names, saying her hair was also nappy, and that Jax got off very easy, especially with the things that she has been told about.

She then continued her reflection about her time on the Vanderpump Rules saying that there were shocking claims about Doute and Schroeder who she even said called the police on her a few years later. The Next Level Basic author then previously told a quite similar story ever since the deleted episode of the podcast "Bitch Bible" back in 2018.

The apology

Quite shortly after the previous Challenge alum then stepped forward with the allegations about both Schroeder and Doute, both of the women then publicly apologized in two separate Instagram posts.

Despite expressing how much they regretted their decision on social media, a certain insider, later on, told US Weekly exclusively that both Kristen and Stassi did not even directly reach out to Faith Stower before they ever posted their statements.

Read Also: Bullied Dreamer Lands NASA Internship After Being Told It Was "Impossible" Due to Her Ethnicity and Gender

TAG jax taylor, faith stower, military

Related Articles

It has not been proven that Putin´s government is behind this action.

Two Russians Tried To Export US Military Technology

It has not been proven that Putin´s government is behind this action.
DARPA and Boston Dynamics have been developing robot dogs to aid the US Marine Corps.

Google's Robot Dogs Will Not Be Used By The U.S. Marines

DARPA and Boston Dynamics have been developing robot dogs to aid the US Marine Corps.
Microsoft and various other tech and manufacturing firms are apparently handing sensitive data over to the U.S. government for preferential treatment. Can U.S. tech firms ever be trusted again?

Microsoft gives zero-day exploits to military before patching them: Report

Microsoft and various other tech and manufacturing firms are apparently handing sensitive data over to the U.S. government for preferential treatment. Can U.S. tech firms ever be trusted again?

DARPA has made some major progress in the field of prosthetic limbs - the agency's developments allows amputees to feel through plastic limbs and easily manipulate objects.

DARPA's mind-control prosthetics lets amuptees feel

DARPA has made some major progress in the field of prosthetic limbs - the agency's developments allows amputees to feel through plastic limbs and easily manipulate objects.

How replacing fossil fuels with renewables will save money and American lives

U.S. Military To Go Green - Pushes For Renewable Energy Sources

How replacing fossil fuels with renewables will save money and American lives
The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, also known as DARPA, has killed its plans for formation-flying satellites. Does this spell the end for the agency's vision for specialized micro-satellites?

Military Pulls The Plug On $200 Million Synchronized Satellites

The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, also known as DARPA, has killed its plans for formation-flying satellites. Does this spell the end for the agency's vision for specialized micro-satellites?
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Are you an Alt or Straight Tiktoker ? What if Your Both? Take The Quiz!

Tiktok has found its way to becoming one of the top things to do when you're stuck at home and has become viral over time. But recently, another version of Tiktok has appeared that can classify people as 'Alt TikToker' or "Straight TikTokers."

SCIENCE

[VIDEO] SpaceX Secrets Revealed: This Is How Elon Musk's SpaceX Spacecraft Works

Have you ever wondered how all the spacecraft made by Elon Musk's space company SpaceX worked? a recent video uploaded on Youtube shared details on how the prominent space company's spacecraft, from Falcon 1 to Falcon 9 work.

GAMES

Epic Free Giveaway Sludge Life: What is it? How to Play? Why are Reviews Praising This New Game?

Not only Overcooked is free on Epic Games! While gamers are patiently waiting for the next Mystery Game to be released two days from now, they can now enjoy Sludge Life made available for free until next year. But what exactly it is and how to play?

CULTURE

Warner Bros Japan Will Be Hosting A Virtual Event Called Stay Connected With Anime Next Month

Warner Bros Japan has announced that they are holding a virtual event they are calling Stay Connected with guests from three prominent anime shows, Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma, Is It Wrong To Try to Pick Up Girl in a Dungeon?, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. Find out what to expect.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3D Concept Uploaded to Twitter Compares Crew Dragon and Starship Size: Did Elon Musk Approve?

3D Concept Comparison Between Crew Dragon and Starship Size Approved by Elon Musk?

Protest at Washington D.C.

Could The Police Be Remotely Shutting Down Protestors' Phones?

Fortnite official art

Fortnite Secret Pro Tip: Proximity Mine + Remote Explosive = Drone

George Floyd memorial wall

The GoFundMe Campaign For George Floyd Is The Most Donated To Campaign On The Fundraising Platform

Overcooked in-game screenshot

How To Get Overcooked For Free And Beginner Tips To Become The Best Cook In The Game

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP CULTURE

How to Check IMDB Ratings when Picking Out What to Watch on Netflix

Jax Taylor Alleges that Costar and Ex-Girlfriend Faith Stower Went AWOL from the Military

13 Reasons Why: This Video Could Give a Hint on Whether Netflix Will End or Renew the Show

Warner Bros Japan Will Be Hosting A Virtual Event Called Stay Connected With Anime Next Month

Real Time Analytics