Culture

Warner Bros Japan Will Host Virtual Event 'Stay Connected With Anime' Next Month: Here's Where to Watch

By Jared N. , Jun 09, 2020 02:29 AM EDT

Conventions that were planned to happen this year have all been shut down because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, Warner Bros. Japan has made an announcement that will pique the interest of anime fans.

Warner Bros. Japan announced that they will be holding a special virtual event for those who love anime, and they are calling it Stay Connected with Anime. They will be holding this virtual streaming event at 10:00 PM EST on July 3. Here is a link to a countdown so you can know exactly when it will be starting.

All You Need To Know About The Stay Connected With Anime Virtual Event

You will be able to watch the event on Warner Bros. Japan Anime's YouTube channel, both Crunchyroll YouTube channels, and on the Anime Expo YouTube channel. The most exciting part of all of this is what the event seems to have in store for fans.

There will be special guests starring in this virtual event. The guests will be staff and cast from three prominent anime shows, Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma, Is It Wrong To Try to Pick Up Girl in a Dungeon?, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind.

What they'll be revealing and talking about regarding those three anime titles is a mystery, but it is still exciting to fans of these animes to see what they could be getting sometime soon.

Read Also: A SpongeBob Squarepants Anime Trailer Has Been Allegedly Leaked Online?! Watch Here!

Why Is Warner Bros. Japan Holding A Virtual Event?

The reason why they decided to hold a virtual event is simple. Anime Exp 2020 was canceled because of health and safety concerns thanks to the global pandemic happening. Warner Bros. Japan doesn't want to leave out the overseas anime fans who won't be able to attend the planned panel if they wanted to.

Warner Bros. Japan hasn't given out any confirmation of any major news related to the three series they mentioned being announced, but fans are hoping they will give good news.

If you're interested in watching the event when it happens, here are direct links to the channels mentioned above: Warner Bros. Japan Youtube channel, Crunchyroll YouTube channel, Crunchyroll Collection YouTube channel, and Anime Expo YouTube channel.

The three series that they mentioned is JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind since it doesn't have any ongoing projects, and it has nothing that's been delayed by the pandemic. Fans are wondering what it could be, and they think it might be the next part of the famous JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series. However, we can't know for sure until the event happens.

If you're going to be tuning into Warner Bros. Japan's Stay Connected with Anime virtual event, ensure that you keep your eyes on the three major series mentioned above. If you do, you might be one of the first to hear about big news.

Read Also: You Might Not Be Allowed To Walk In This Japanese City While Using Your Phone Soon

TAG Warner Bros., japan, Anime, Event

Related Articles

A trailer for a SpongeBob SquarePants anime has popped up online and has people getting excited. Where can you watch the trailer and what's in it?

A SpongeBob Squarepants Anime Trailer Has Been Allegedly Leaked Online?!

A trailer for a SpongeBob SquarePants anime has popped up online and has people getting excited. Where can you watch the trailer and what's in it?
Walking while using your phone is a dangerous thing to do. A city in Japan is proposing a bill to ban people from doing so.

You Might Not Be Allowed To Walk In This Japanese City While Using Your Phone Soon

Walking while using your phone is a dangerous thing to do. A city in Japan is proposing a bill to ban people from doing so.
The film company Fujifilm continues its research into June as the Japanese Prime Minister would approve the upcoming drug as a COVID-19 treatment.

Fujifilm Continues Research on Avigan as COVID-19 Drug into June: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Optimistic

The film company Fujifilm continues its research into June as the Japanese Prime Minister would approve the upcoming drug as a COVID-19 treatment.
Tamagotchi is coming back with all-new Evangelion-themed sets! Pre-order now to get yours when they release

Remember Tamagotchi? They're Coming Back As 'Evatachi' With All New Evangelion-Themed Looks And Animations!

Tamagotchi is coming back with all-new Evangelion-themed sets! Pre-order now to get yours when they release
The Japanese government has decided to release a simulation to warn the people to prepare themselves adequately should Mt. Fuji Volcano erupt in the possibly near future.

[Japanese Simulation] The Next Mt. Fuji Volcano Eruption Could Leave Tokyo With 10 Times The Debris Compared to 2011 Tsunami

The Japanese government has decided to release a simulation to warn the people to prepare themselves adequately should Mt. Fuji Volcano erupt in the possibly near future.
At long last, the next character to arrive to Injustice 2 named Sub-Zero has received an official release date. Check it out!

Injustice 2: Sub-Zero DLC Arriving July 11; Battleground Series Announced

At long last, the next character to arrive to Injustice 2 named Sub-Zero has received an official release date. Check it out!
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Are you an Alt or Straight Tiktoker ? What if Your Both? Take The Quiz!

Tiktok has found its way to becoming one of the top things to do when you're stuck at home and has become viral over time. But recently, another version of Tiktok has appeared that can classify people as 'Alt TikToker' or "Straight TikTokers."

SCIENCE

[VIDEO] SpaceX Secrets Revealed: This Is How Elon Musk's SpaceX Spacecraft Works

Have you ever wondered how all the spacecraft made by Elon Musk's space company SpaceX worked? a recent video uploaded on Youtube shared details on how the prominent space company's spacecraft, from Falcon 1 to Falcon 9 work.

GAMES

Epic Free Giveaway Sludge Life: What is it? How to Play? Why are Reviews Praising This New Game?

Not only Overcooked is free on Epic Games! While gamers are patiently waiting for the next Mystery Game to be released two days from now, they can now enjoy Sludge Life made available for free until next year. But what exactly it is and how to play?

CULTURE

Warner Bros Japan Will Be Hosting A Virtual Event Called Stay Connected With Anime Next Month

Warner Bros Japan has announced that they are holding a virtual event they are calling Stay Connected with guests from three prominent anime shows, Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma, Is It Wrong To Try to Pick Up Girl in a Dungeon?, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. Find out what to expect.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3D Concept Uploaded to Twitter Compares Crew Dragon and Starship Size: Did Elon Musk Approve?

3D Concept Comparison Between Crew Dragon and Starship Size Approved by Elon Musk?

Protest at Washington D.C.

Could The Police Be Remotely Shutting Down Protestors' Phones?

Fortnite official art

Fortnite Secret Pro Tip: Proximity Mine + Remote Explosive = Drone

George Floyd memorial wall

The GoFundMe Campaign For George Floyd Is The Most Donated To Campaign On The Fundraising Platform

Overcooked in-game screenshot

How To Get Overcooked For Free And Beginner Tips To Become The Best Cook In The Game

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP CULTURE

How to Check IMDB Ratings when Picking Out What to Watch on Netflix

Jax Taylor Alleges that Costar and Ex-Girlfriend Faith Stower Went AWOL from the Military

13 Reasons Why: This Video Could Give a Hint on Whether Netflix Will End or Renew the Show

Warner Bros Japan Will Be Hosting A Virtual Event Called Stay Connected With Anime Next Month

Real Time Analytics