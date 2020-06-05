A SpongeBob Squarepants Anime Trailer Has Been Allegedly Leaked Online?! Watch Here!

If you're a fan of SpongeBob SquarePants or anime, then the trailer for a SpongeBob SquarePants trailer will surely be of great interest to you.

The trailer was uploaded onto YouTube by the channel known as Narmak a few hours ago as of the writing of this article. In the trailer, it shows off an anime-styled SpongeBob SquarePants sequence of events that will get you interested.

What Occurs In The SpongeBob Squarepants Anime's Trailer?

If you'd rather read about what happens in the trailer, then here's a summary.

First, it starts with Patrick explaining how SpongeBob and Squidward have the potential for great power inside them. It frightens him how powerful they are. Also, he mentions how he finds both SpongeBob and Squidward attractive.

Next, it shows Mr. Krabs hoping to himself that SpongeBob doesn't do anything reckless, and then it cuts to shots of various action scenes.

There is a lot that happens in the action scene montage, which you have to watch for yourself for the best experience.

It seems as if the plot of the anime is that they have to protect the secret formula of the Krabby Patty. Someone must be aiming to take it away. It wouldn't be a surprise if it turns out Plankton is the one that is going to be stealing the formula, or at least attempting to steal it.

The anime is supposedly coming soon according to the trailer. So if it's caught your attention, keep your eyes out for news on when it's coming out.

Is The SpongeBob Squarepants Anime Official?

The SpongeBob Squarepants anime is sadly not official. That doesn't make it any less amazing, though.

This fan-made anime is all animated by the person who uploaded the trailer, Narmak. He has been animating on YouTube for over 5 years. Narmak seems to be a fan of action and comedy, so that could be what the unofficial SpongeBob anime's genres will be.

The song you hear in the trailer is by Romi, and their songs might be present throughout the unofficial SpongeBob anime. If you like the song, then check out Romi's YouTube channel and look forward to the anime if it does have more of their music.

Voice direction in the anime is done by John Wang, who is on Twitter if you want to check him out. The voices fit the anime-styled counterparts of the characters. But if you're satisfied or unsatisfied with his voice direction, feel free to tell him about it.

Narmak has a Patreon that he uses to fund his projects, so if you're willing to support him, check his Patreon out here. If you support him on Patreon, you'll gain a various amount of rewards. A few examples of the rewards are early access to his animations, access to his animation files, your name at the end of his videos, and much more!

