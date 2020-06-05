Culture
A SpongeBob Squarepants Anime Trailer Has Been Allegedly Leaked Online?! Watch Here!
If you're a fan of SpongeBob SquarePants or anime, then the trailer for a SpongeBob SquarePants trailer will surely be of great interest to you.
The trailer was uploaded onto YouTube by the channel known as Narmak a few hours ago as of the writing of this article. In the trailer, it shows off an anime-styled SpongeBob SquarePants sequence of events that will get you interested.
What Occurs In The SpongeBob Squarepants Anime's Trailer?
If you'd rather read about what happens in the trailer, then here's a summary.
First, it starts with Patrick explaining how SpongeBob and Squidward have the potential for great power inside them. It frightens him how powerful they are. Also, he mentions how he finds both SpongeBob and Squidward attractive.
Next, it shows Mr. Krabs hoping to himself that SpongeBob doesn't do anything reckless, and then it cuts to shots of various action scenes.
There is a lot that happens in the action scene montage, which you have to watch for yourself for the best experience.
It seems as if the plot of the anime is that they have to protect the secret formula of the Krabby Patty. Someone must be aiming to take it away. It wouldn't be a surprise if it turns out Plankton is the one that is going to be stealing the formula, or at least attempting to steal it.
The anime is supposedly coming soon according to the trailer. So if it's caught your attention, keep your eyes out for news on when it's coming out.
Read Also: Free Netflix Alternatives And More: How You Can Pass Time Without Emptying Your Wallet
Is The SpongeBob Squarepants Anime Official?
The SpongeBob Squarepants anime is sadly not official. That doesn't make it any less amazing, though.
This fan-made anime is all animated by the person who uploaded the trailer, Narmak. He has been animating on YouTube for over 5 years. Narmak seems to be a fan of action and comedy, so that could be what the unofficial SpongeBob anime's genres will be.
The song you hear in the trailer is by Romi, and their songs might be present throughout the unofficial SpongeBob anime. If you like the song, then check out Romi's YouTube channel and look forward to the anime if it does have more of their music.
Voice direction in the anime is done by John Wang, who is on Twitter if you want to check him out. The voices fit the anime-styled counterparts of the characters. But if you're satisfied or unsatisfied with his voice direction, feel free to tell him about it.
Narmak has a Patreon that he uses to fund his projects, so if you're willing to support him, check his Patreon out here. If you support him on Patreon, you'll gain a various amount of rewards. A few examples of the rewards are early access to his animations, access to his animation files, your name at the end of his videos, and much more!
Read Also: Sony Leaks Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Theme: Spongebob Squarepants?
Related Articles
Sony Leaks Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Spongebob Squarepants?
Sony leaks bits and pieces of the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, could the next collab be with Spongebob Squarepants?
[Online Leaks] Nintendo Falls Victim To Hackers Who Got Access To Wii Source Code And Design Files
There have also been several other leaks that were released, including source codes for Nintendo's classic consoles the Nintendo 64 and GameCube. What would this lead to?
Remember Tamagotchi? They're Coming Back As 'Evatachi' With All New Evangelion-Themed Looks And Animations!
Tamagotchi is coming back with all-new Evangelion-themed sets! Pre-order now to get yours when they release
How To Keep Your Zoom Settings Safe Amid The Evident Lack Of Cybersecurity The App Is Offering
Zoom users in threat of leaking private information due to the application's cybersecurity flaws
'One Punch Man' Season 2 Spoilers: Saitama Remains More Powerful Than Garou; Watchman Dog, Bang And Other Heroes Go Against Garou
Fans came up with a prediction on how "One Punch Man" season 2 will end. From discussions, fans believe that Saitama will remain more powerful than Garou and that the new villain will only be introduced towards the end of the installment.
'One Piece' Episode 785 Spoilers: Reiju Saves Luffy From Death; Straw Hat Pirates Find New Ally
The Straw Hat Pirates came face to face with two of the Vinsmoke siblings and one of them might become their ally. Luffy needs an antidote for a poison that's spreading throughout his body and Reiju night be his savior.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
6 COVID-19 Tracing Apps Including CDC Found to be Potential Threats to Your Privacy, Investigation Reveals
6 different COVID-19 tracing apps that included the CDC's official app were found to potentially be a threat to the user's privacy. Investigation reveals the unsettling truth about the apps.
SCIENCE
3D Concept Comparison Between Crew Dragon and Starship Size Approved by Elon Musk?
A recent 3D concept comparison has been uploaded to Twitter showcasing both the Crew Dragon and the Starship's size. Guess what, Elon Musk himself liked the post! Could this be a sign of approval?
GAMES
$149.99 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller VS. PS5 Controller. Can Xbox Compete?
Will Microsoft's $14.99 Xbox Elite Wireless controller beat Sony's PS5 next-gen controller?