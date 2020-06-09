[PHOTOS] An Eye-Dropping Treehouse Near Atlanta is Available to Rent at Airbnb For About $120

Airbnb's are a great way to reduce your expenses, especially if you're only planning to just stay the night and not looking for anything really fancy. Most of these Airbnb's are often located in people's homes or condominiums. But there are instances wherein the homeowners go all out to provide a unique and unforgettable experience to the guests.

You have beach houses which are ideal for a family getaway. And you have treehouses which bring you closer to nature and the great outdoors.

U.S. native builds incredible treehouse near Atlanta

Kyle Longwell, a technical director who has been managing scenery construction at regional theatres in the U.S. for more than a decade has constructed an eye-dropping treehouse that is available to rent at Airbnb.

The Owl in the Oak Treehouse (pretty cool name for an Airbnb) is located 30 minutes away from the state of Atlanta. The treehouse's name is a nod to the barred owls which live in the surrounding area. After seeing Pete Nelson, the host of Treehouse Masters construct his own treehouse, he decided to give it a whirl adding his own modern take to it.

According to him, he was amazed at the idea of how a treehouse can even be adult-friendly efficiently utilizing the space found in large enough trees which allow adults to relive their childhood experiences.

Although Longwell started to construct a portion of the treehouse for 6 months, he was only able to finish it after working full time for two months straight after becoming unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Owl in the Oak Treehouse Features

The treehouse measures at an estimate of 120 square feet, and even has its own sleeping loft that measures around 50 square feet. Among the basic necessities, it includes a kitchenette, a bathroom with a composting toilet, a living area with a sofa bed and a sleeping loft with a queen-size bed.

A spiral staircase and a suspension bridge are available for guests to access the treehouse. There's also a sitting area on the large wraparound deck, with views of the forest floor 30-feet below. Room rates start from £101 ($129) a night, inclusive of tax and housekeeping.

Kyle said that his future plans would include opening and operating a treehouse resort in the North Georgia mountains someday to fill the need and fuel his passion for building complicated, artistic, one-of-a-kind things.

