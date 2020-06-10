The Last of Us 2: Sony's Most Accessible Game by Far with over 60 Features Excite Even Blind Players

The Last of Us Part 2. Finally. Delay after delay. The most anticipated game and possibly the biggest release of the summer is finally within arm's reach. With only a mere 10 days before it goes live to the public, gamers can no longer hide their excitement as reports of the special limited edition PS4 Pro console have already been sold out along with its controller.

A month before the official release, the official story trailer was released that garnered over 2 million views. Following the release of the trailer, Playstation has done a weekly episodic podcast wherein Neil Druckmann, the genius behind The Last of Us franchise and his developers were interviewed to let players understand what makes the sequel so different from the first game in terms of the world-building, the story and also the characters.

And now, the Lead Systems Designer at Naughty Dog, Matthew Gallant, published a post on the PlayStation that elbaorates all the 60 accesibility features that'll be available in the upcoming game.

"Building upon the foundations we established with Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, The La st of Us Part II features more than 60 accessibility settings, with expanded options focused on fine-motor and hearing, as well as completely new features that benefit low-vision and blind players," he wrote.

Breaking Down the 60 accesibility features

It's not surprising that handicapped people are capable of doing things ordinary people without disability can do, sometimes even better. So, it's pretty amazing that Naughty Dog has brought in disability and accessibility consultants to help improve the way players enjoy the game which includes James Rath, Morgan Baker, and Ian Hamilton among others. Listed below are just some of the ways The Last of Us Part 2 has made it easier for handicapped people to play.

Accessibility Presets. This allows players who are visually impaired or have low vision, who have mobility disabilities, or who have problems with hearing adjust their settings to better suit their needs.

Alternate Controls. This allows players to fully remap your outputs.

HUD scaling. This helps players adjust their Heads Up Display elements such as text.

A colorblind mode. This gives the players the ability to change the overall look of the game.

Camera shake customization. For players who have motion sickness.

Navigation assistance. This allows the camera to point immediately in the direction where you need to go.

Enhanced Listen Mode. This helps players scan for items (it's also a handy feature for ordianry players to make sure they haven't missed anything) while in Listen Mode.

An option to skip puzzles is provided together with an ability to breathe infinitely while underwater.

Text-to-speech audio technology.

Combat accessibility options. This allows for easier combat. For instance, reducing enemy perception and allowing you to be invisible while prone.

"We look forward to having players leverage these features and continuing to drive awareness and advocacy for accessibility support in games together," Gallant said.

