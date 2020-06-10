Rumors Say That A New Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset Is Coming Soon: Here are the Features

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II is a popular pair of headphones among numerous people. Many regard the headphones as one of the best that are capable of built-in noise cancellation. Other great things about the Bose QuietComfort 35 II is the excellent sound quality and the integration of smart voice assistants.

If you haven't bought a Bose QuietComfort 35 II of your own, you should wait a while longer since it seems that a new iteration might be coming soon.

It looks like Bose is planning to jump into the gaming headset market. An unannounced QC35 II Gaming Headset has been found in the files of the Bose Connect app's latest update. The APK Insight team from 9to5Google found these files while tearing down the app's update.

The Bose Connect app's latest update had numerous lines of code, but a device stood out that had the codename Tibbers. The codename Tibbers is a reference to one of the most played MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) games known as League of Legends.

"When the gaming microphone is connected to the headphones, Bluetooth is disabled and the Bose Connect app can't find your headphones." Plug the microphone into the AUX port on the bottom of the left earcup, then plug the cable into your gaming system.

When they looked deeper into the app's code, they found that the code name Tibbers referred to what looks to be the true name, which is Bose QC35 II Gaming Headset.

An Upgrade Into A Gaming Headset

Every mention of Tibbers in the code is directly connected to the headphones having a wired gaming microphone connecting into its AUX port. It mentions how its Bluetooth connectivity turns off automatically when you connect the wired gaming microphone to the headphones.

Having the wired gaming headset connected to the headphones will unfortunately make it so the Bose QuietComfort 35 II's built-in Bluetooth can't be used.

The latest Bose Connect app update also had a video that showed how the gaming headset works. The video can't be included here, so you have to visit the source to view it.

Is It An Attachment Or A New Pair Of Headphones?

It isn't clear if what Tibbers refers to is solely a wired microphone attachment or a completely new gaming headset. However, the full name of the product in the code suggests that Bose is either releasing an entirely new gaming headset or a bundle that includes the headphones and the attachment together.

All we can do is wait for an official announcement, which is likely soon since the update of their app already has these hints pointing at its existence. However, there is a slight chance that they might scrap the idea. Keep your eyes open for more news on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II and the allegedly upcoming gaming headset.

