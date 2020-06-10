Tech
Rumors Say That A New Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset Is Coming Soon: Here are the Features
The Bose QuietComfort 35 II is a popular pair of headphones among numerous people. Many regard the headphones as one of the best that are capable of built-in noise cancellation. Other great things about the Bose QuietComfort 35 II is the excellent sound quality and the integration of smart voice assistants.
If you haven't bought a Bose QuietComfort 35 II of your own, you should wait a while longer since it seems that a new iteration might be coming soon.
It looks like Bose is planning to jump into the gaming headset market. An unannounced QC35 II Gaming Headset has been found in the files of the Bose Connect app's latest update. The APK Insight team from 9to5Google found these files while tearing down the app's update.
The Bose Connect app's latest update had numerous lines of code, but a device stood out that had the codename Tibbers. The codename Tibbers is a reference to one of the most played MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) games known as League of Legends.
"When the gaming microphone is connected to the headphones, Bluetooth is disabled and the Bose Connect app can't find your headphones."
Plug the microphone into the AUX port on the bottom of the left earcup, then plug the cable into your gaming system.
When they looked deeper into the app's code, they found that the code name Tibbers referred to what looks to be the true name, which is Bose QC35 II Gaming Headset.
An Upgrade Into A Gaming Headset
Every mention of Tibbers in the code is directly connected to the headphones having a wired gaming microphone connecting into its AUX port. It mentions how its Bluetooth connectivity turns off automatically when you connect the wired gaming microphone to the headphones.
Having the wired gaming headset connected to the headphones will unfortunately make it so the Bose QuietComfort 35 II's built-in Bluetooth can't be used.
The latest Bose Connect app update also had a video that showed how the gaming headset works. The video can't be included here, so you have to visit the source to view it.
Read Also: Tired Of Being Distracted? Here Are Some Of The Most Effective Noise-Canceling Headphones
Is It An Attachment Or A New Pair Of Headphones?
It isn't clear if what Tibbers refers to is solely a wired microphone attachment or a completely new gaming headset. However, the full name of the product in the code suggests that Bose is either releasing an entirely new gaming headset or a bundle that includes the headphones and the attachment together.
All we can do is wait for an official announcement, which is likely soon since the update of their app already has these hints pointing at its existence. However, there is a slight chance that they might scrap the idea. Keep your eyes open for more news on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II and the allegedly upcoming gaming headset.
Read Also: Noise Cancelling Headphones No More! Free Nvidia RTX Software Turns Cheap Microphones Into Quality Equipment But There's a Catch!
Related Articles
Best Smart Speakers for Better Music Experience: 3 Things to Look For When Buying
Sometimes music can help improve productivity which is why it is very important to invest in good smart speakers. Here are a few to choose from.
Tired Of Being Distracted? Here Are Some Of The Most Effective Noise-Canceling Headphones
If you've ever experienced being distracted with other sounds while gaming, working, or just listening to music, then you would probably want to use one of these amazing noise-canceling headphones available on Amazon!
Twitch and YouTube in Trouble? Facebook Plans to Release Own Gaming App for Mobile Gaming
Facebook may have found a niche in the game streaming industry and aims to target it with everything they have! The new Facebook Gaming could be a huge step forward for Mobile Gaming in general.
32GB. 3TB Memory. Intel Core i9: Check Out the Best Gaming Computers of 2020
While the gaming industry has revolutionized, so have gaming computers! These massively performing gaming computers do come with a question, "how much are you willing to pay?"
Wondering Which Game Controller Fits Your Android TV Best? Check Out This List For A Selection Of The Finest Ones Available On Amazon!
If you're looking for a gaming controller for your android tv then look no further! Here's a list of amazon's top gaming controllers to give you that superior edge!
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Rumors Say That A New Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset Is Coming Soon
The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones is praised by many for being one of the best headphones with built-in noise cancellation. A leak has allegedly revealed that a new one is coming, what does it mean?
SCIENCE
Could Transparent Eco-Friendly Face Masks "HelloMask" be the Next Big Thing?
A certain Swiss startup with the name HMCARE, spun out of the whole Ecole Polytechnique federale de Lausanne, has been able to raise a whopping million Swiss Francs (which is equivalent to around $105 million USD) in order to forward a new product that could possibly create a whole new trend.
GAMES
The Last of Us 2: Sony's Most Accessible Game by Far with over 60 Features Excite Even Blind Players
With only a mere 10 days before it goes live to the public, gamers can no longer hide their excitement as reports of the special limited edition PS4 Pro console have already been sold out along with its controller.
CULTURE
Russian Influencer Gets Pregnant with Stepson's Child After Divorcing Father: Both are Now Engaged
Russian Instagram influencer Marina Balmasheva, age 35, has recently just announced her recent engagement to her own 20-year-old boyfriend named Vladimir after splitting up with his father named Alexey, age 45, who she had been married to for a whole 10 years