Noise Cancelling Headphones No More! Free Nvidia RTX Software Turns Cheap Microphones Into Quality Equipment But There's a Catch!

Getting tired and annoyed of noise pollution or background noise? Unwanted sounds are a huge distraction when it comes to video games or any basic communication with the use of a microphone. If you're using your microphone professionally, you've probably already went out and bought yourself some noise cancelling headphones even if they do sometimes come off as a little bit pricey.

The noise cancelling headphones are by far much better than the cheaper headphones but what if you could get a software that could make your cheap headset mic into a quality noise cancelling microphone?

Nvidia has just recently unveiled a particular noise cancelation program that they call the Nvidia RTX Voice which aims to better their competitors in every way possible. The noise cancellation software could replace the need for actual noise cancelling headphones if you aren't really in need of that high-quality over-expensive equipment.

Background noise no more

The beauty of a software is it does not get corrupted that easily and is not as fragile as some headphones out there.

Even though you'd be able to get yourself some nice noise cancelling headphones, the reality of these items is that they are still prone to damage even if you try your best to take care of them.

Professional equipment is usually expensive and unless you are trying to use that type of equipment for professional purposes like producing music, podcasting, or other types of work that may require that perfect quality noise cancellation, it would be more economical to install a software to manage disturbances.

Twitch streamer Barnacules tests it out

A certain Twitch streamed named Barnacules tried out this software in a really extreme way. The streamer spoke into a microphone while having a noisy leaf blower right beside him.

Initially, the noise that was created by the blower was pretty deafening but when the software was turned on, the noise blower's sound was totally eliminated while picking up only the sound of Barnacules voice!

The Nvidia RTX Voice is pretty good and looks like it'll be a really popular addition to the gaming world. A program like this makes proper audio accessible to anyone with this software installed which should really push the boundaries between amateur and professional audio-based functions.

How to get the Nvidia RTX Voice

So far, the Nvidia RTX Voice is only compatible with certain Nvidia RTX GPUs which should come as no surprise since this feature seemed too good to be true. Obviously, Nvidia still does not want to give this amazing feature to just anyone at all. If you are still having doubts, you could actually try out the program yourself.

The Nvidia RTX Voice is currently free to download but it still requires a couple of steps before you'll be able to use it to its full extent.

