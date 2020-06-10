New Theme: Zack Snyder's Justice League Changes Colors from Blue to Red! Could This Make a Difference?

Justice League will be emitting a different aura now. The DC universe is known for its staple blue color scheme, with Superman's iconic blue suit and the DC universe's generally dark and gloomy themes. According to a question in Quora, the reason why DC movies embed themselves in dark themes is to show differences from their MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) counterpart.

The MCU is quite prominent in its usage of family-friendly and uplifting themes, gaining millions of fans of every age range possible. The DC universe, on the other hand, has been incorporating Noir elements to its stories. The vast DC universe displays the harsh realities of what it means to be a superhero.

Zack Snyder reveals another detail about how his Justice League cut will be different. pic.twitter.com/A9hi2zBdmD June 9, 2020

This is why the DC universe is notorious for its villain-based stories and movies such as Joker and Suicide Squad. A majority of DC movies were directed by Zack Snyder, who is well-known for his dark movies like Sucker Punch and 300. One of DC's most distinguished stories, Justice League, has recently been revived in the global film industry in the year 2017.

As seen in many posters and fan art submissions, the general color theme in the DC movie is blue. However, as one watches the film, anyone can see that the main color scheme of the majority of the action scenes of the movie Justice League is red and quite bright for DC's generally dark themes.

Given the contrast of the color theories at work here, it is no secret that the Justice League has been inconsistent with DC's typical themes. The official Twitter account of IGN recently tweeted on Zack Snyder's decision to change the color grading of the movie Justice League. The American director will be changing the red skies of Justice League. He confirmed this conclusion on the social media platform Vero.

People on Twitter have expressed many different viewpoints on the matter. Some have mentioned that, because of the change of color grade, the whole movie will turn out differently. Others stated that, no matter what changes are made on the DC movie, it will always be labeled as the worst film ever.

In addition to this, people have also conveyed their opinions on the total story change of Justice League once Snyder makes the color grade change, incorporating different aspects from the DC universe that were never seen before in the big screen. As mentioned earlier, Snyder has confirmed through Vero his official changing of the color grade of the Justice League movie.

Reddit user u/BeenTryin posted on Reddit a screenshot of the Justice League director interacting with a man named Souphian. Souphian contacted Snyder and asked him if the color grading of the red skies in Justice League will be changed.

Snyder, as a result, replied back to Souphian on his official Vero account and told him that he would be making the change. The caption of the Reddit post states that Justice League's third act will not be having red skies.

