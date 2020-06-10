John Reike From Tiger King Has Some Revelations About Working With Joe Exotic

John Reinke is one of the stars of the hit Netflix series Tiger King, and he is missing his legs, in the process of a divorce, and broke even if he was part of the famous Netflix series. But even if he's had a rough life, the former zookeeper of Joe Exotic thinks that he's one of the luckiest people on Earth.

John Reinke was a professional bungee jumper, which makes him believe that he can do anything he wants. He thinks he's lucky to be alive since he thinks he should've died when he was 24 years old.

When Reinke worked at the zoo, he worked with the animals 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. He worked as the animals' caretaker and he also ran the park.

Nowadays, he's a photographer that takes pictures of people, while he's a mechanic on the side. He's going through a divorce with his wife, but he also got a girlfriend. His current situation makes him the happiest he has been in his life.

John Reinke On Joe Exotic's Prison Case

John Reinke's former boss Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year-long prison sentence for taking part in a murder-for-hire plot. He thinks his boss's rival Carole Baskin and his former business partner Jeff Low should worry since the police and FBI are still investigating the people featured on the Netflix series. The boss of Big Cat Rescue and Joe Exotic's rival Carole Baskin received Exotic's old zoo in Oklahoma as a part of a court settlement worth over $1,000,000.

Reinke thinks that Baskin's second husband's disappearance will have the truth found soon. A recently-hired sheriff in Florida is pushing a case against Baskin over her missing millionaire husband, who disappeared after he planned to divorce Baskin. The sheriff is offering anyone else involved with it immunity, so it shows that he wants to solve it as soon as possible.

The most prominent rumor is that Baskin killed her millionaire husband and fed him to her big cats. She talked about using sardine oil to lure her big cats to someone to get rid of them.

John Reinke And His Life At The Zoo

Enough about the drama though, Einke enjoyed his time behind the scenes at the zoo.

Einke has said that his involvement in the zoo or the Netflix series isn't something he regrets. He states that the rumors about animal cruelty at the zoo are false. No animals were abused in the zoo, and he was there for over a decade.

The Netflix series made the zoo feeding horses to the tigers into something that sounded horrible. The horses were already close to death, and they couldn't be saved.

Einke stated in the first episode of the Netflix series that animal people are crazy. He still claims they are crazy, and that he is one of the crazy animal people. Animal people are a unique kind of people, according to Einke.

Money is something that Einke is trying to make every day. He still hasn't been paid for starring in the Netflix series, so he's waiting for any money for it.

Einke isn't set for life, he has to mow lawns, work on cars, and do various odd jobs. He can do anything, but he's still happy with his life.

