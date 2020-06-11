Ms. Pacman Enters the Arcade1Up Game Lineup Along with Buck Hunter Pro, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, and More!

Ms Pacman seems to be the latest addition in the arcade games! Hurray!

Before the rise of the console generation, there were arcade games. Simpler times indeed. Just a few quarters (or as many as you wanted) and you'd be set to get lost in a world of wonder as you try out different games that pique your curiosity.

But just because arcade games are so retro or too outdated, that does not mean that people still don't like playing them. In fact, you would be surprised to see gamers with arcade simulators on their personal computers or laptops.

Although, you can't help but feel all nostalgic when you see the unit itself. Arcade1UP, the official licensed arcade cabinet distributor is bringing more classic games to the fray into the homes of the average American family.

Ms. Pacman and More

Players can now relive their childhood with Buck Hunter Pro, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Pinball, and even the spouse of Pacman has decided to make her return. And that's not the best part. These licensed arcade cabinets sometimes contain as much as four games in them.

According to the Pop Insider, Ms. Pac-Man arcade cabinet includes the following: Galaxian, Pacmania, and Pac-Man Plus. For X-Men vs. Street Fighter, the bundle will also contain Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of the Super Heroes, X-Men: Children of the Atom, and X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse.

If you like hunting, then you'll enjoy, "The Big Buck Hunter" as you get the opportunity to use two hunting rifles. Included in The Big Buck Hunter bundle are: Big Buck Hunter Pro, Big Buck Hunter Pro: Open Season, Big Buck Safari, and Big Buck Safari: Outback. For Arcade1Up's Marvel Pinball, it is said to showcase 10 tables by Zen Studios. Gamers may experience haptic feedback, and will notice a faux coin door with controls!

In a review by Gamespot, the writer praised Arcade1Up's 3/4 scale cabinets saying that they are awesome machines, but they're only meant for those who are "most passionate about the aforementioned games". The writer commended Arcade1Up saying that it treats these games with the respect it deserves.

There is no available information as to when gamers can order these classic arcade games other than to register their email in their website.

IGN's Summer of Games Event

This new addition comes as a part of IGN'S Summer of Games Event after E3 2020 was canceled because of the pandemic.

Currently online and available to view on your desired platform, Summer of Games is a digital event that brings the game developers and studios to the monitor in order to give you the latest updates, announcements and even a sneak peak of future games and the next-gen consoles.

You can see the schedule of events in the link above. Every day is going to be brimming with content so you'll never be bored.

