[ANALYSIS] Should You Believe Elon Musk When He Says Tesla Cars are the Safest? Here are the Facts!

You might remember seeing stories or pictures online of Tesla cars that have been in wrecks even if they had their excellent autopilot system. These things might make you fear Tesla and want to stick with traditional combustion-powered cars.

But it turns out that may not be the way to go, because Teslas are safer than combustion-powered vehicles.

According to research, the truth of whether electric vehicles are safer than vehicles with internal combustion engines is that the former are less likely to catch on fire than the latter. For every 100 million undamaged Lithium-ion batteries circulating in the market, one will catch fire.

Tesla Safety Features

Tesla has revolutionized the mixture of active safety features along with passive safety features. This revolutionary mix puts Tesla cars on top of the leaderboards of crash test ratings.

So far, the Tesla Model X is the sole SUV that hasn't rolled over during the many crash tests that were performed with it. Every time it rolls, the Tesla car stood back upright without any difficulty.

The Tesla Model 3 and Model S received praises for the special features included in them that allowed them to earn the lowest overall injury probability in the United States government's New Car Assessment Program.

Passive safety refers to everything in a car that has the purpose of protecting the driver in an accident. The car's structure, the way the seats are made, the airbags, and how strong the roof is are examples of passive safety features.

Every Tesla model that the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety tested gave incredible results, but the Tesla Model 3 outshone the other Tesla cars that were tested.

The outstanding safety of the Tesla Model 3 made it receive the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety's 2020 Top Safety Pick+ award while being deemed the highest score, Good, in every major category.

The moderate-overlap crash test and the side crash test revealed that a driver would come out unscathed if they get in an accident while driving the Tesla Model 3.

All these exceptional safety scores are made possible due to electric cars lacking an engine.

Regarding seat structure and airbags, the budget sedan from Tesla is excellent at keeping its passenger secured safely thanks to a custom-designed restraint system. These two elements make the seat's design something else that helped it excel in the crash tests.

Read Also: [Viral Video] Tesla Autopilot Successfully Avoids Pig on the Road: Elon Musk Claims They Don't Crash

There Is Minimal Risk When Driving A Tesla Car

From 2012 to 2019, there was only a single vehicle fire for every 175,000,000 miles a Tesla traveled. According to the United States Department of Transportation and the National Fire Protection Association, there is one vehicle fire for every 19,000,000 miles traveled in every vehicle, which is almost ten times higher than Tesla's probabilities.

The masterpiece of a battery that Teslas have been designed in a way to prevent fires from happening, especially if the car does crash. The car's safety system isolates the fire in the batteries to certain portions of the battery pack while making sure the heat stays away from the passengers.

The Tesla Model X was the first SUV ever made that didn't budge when tests attempted to roll it over.

While the Tesla Model S, on the other hand, greatly succeeded in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's test where they tested the car's roof strength. The Model S destroyed the test equipment before it could register it was over 4Gs. The Model S tested better than every minivan and SUV.

The great crash rate prevention in Tesla cars is all thanks to lane assist functions, collision avoidance, and a very intelligent autopilot system. Autopilot being enabled in a Tesla car significantly reduces the number of accidents that a Tesla is involved in.

According to Tesla, every new car has full self-driving capabilities. Their cars will eventually reach the 5th level of full self-driving, which is where the car can drive on any road in any condition that a human could drive through. When that happens, the cars will be drastically safer than if a human was driving.

Vehicle safety will advance soon. Tesla is the forerunner of the innovations required to advance it.

Read Also: Tesla Model 3 Now Reigns as the Top-Selling Car in California After Beating the Honda Civic

TAG

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.