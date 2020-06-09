Auto
[Viral Video] Tesla Autopilot Successfully Avoids Pig on the Road: Elon Musk Claims They Don't Crash
Tesla's autopilot feature does not crash. Twitter user Pranay Pathole tweeted to Elon Musk a video that shows an action-camera view of a street. The video showcases a camera's view of the street as the vehicle the camera is situated on is moving through the streets.
People: Autopilot will never be safe! @Tesla Autopilot: *avoids a at night* @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/qyVz3gPesE — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) June 7, 2020
Pothole created a meme-like caption on the tweeted video, first stating that people think that any vehicle on autopilot could never truly be a safe thing. He then mentioned Tesla and how the electric vehicle company's autopilot features in their vehicles are safe and can navigate their way through the streets.
Viral Video
The video first shows a vehicle coursing its way through the streets. As it continued to move through the streets, it was seen in the video that the vehicle was able to avoid hitting a live pig on the road at the last second. The video carries on by repeating the same video recording of the vehicle swerving away from the sole animal on the street in different camera angles.
Pothole then ended the tweet with tagging Elon Musk in the hopes that the SpaceX CEO will be able to see his tweet. Musk, luckily, did see the tweet and proceeded to give his insight on the video recorded.
The prime directive of the autopilot feature is to not crash into anything at all costs. The reason the autopilot feature was created is so that people are being assisted while driving their respective vehicles.
Read Also: Bullied Dreamer Lands NASA Internship After Being Told It Was "Impossible" Due to Her Ethnicity and Gender
Autopilot safety
The main focus of the autopilot feature is safety. This is to keep us humans safe in our travels. Additionally, the other main features of the autopilot feature of Tesla is to assist people in navigating their way through the streets and use the autosteer subfeature.
Tesla also advocates for smart vehicle technology in which a Tesla vehicle can safely navigate its way through busy streets and parking lots. Elon Musk went on and explained that what is fast for us humans is always slow to a computer. Computers are designed to process things faster than the average human being.
In addition to this, Musk stated that features such as a vision of 360 degrees low light, sonar power, and a forward radar are considered to be superhuman. These are features that computers exhibit to be able to exert the safety subfeature of the autopilot feature. He then proceeded to comment more on upgrades on the Tesla autopilot feature.
Software upgrades
Software upgrades on the Tesla autopilot feature are coming and will be showcasing their increasing potential. Pranay Pathole then replied to the co-founder of Tesla that Musk might have just revealed the codebase for Tesla's autopilot feature, finding the tweet funny in its entirety.
Pothole then went ahead and created a hypothetical code that was intended to be Tesla's autopilot feature as an amusing joke.
He then stated that, jokes aside, he believes that Tesla's autopilot feature is advanced in the best way possible and that Elon Musk's work on Tesla is "amazing stuff."
Read Also: Elon Musk Provides Insight Into Pictures of Ice-Filled Mars' Crater Circulating the Internet
Related Articles
Elon Musk Included: This Picture of Ice-Filled Mars is Taking The Internet By Storm
Elon Musk comes back to Twitter after some time off. Elon Musk is back in the Twitterverse again after his worldwide announcement of some time off from the social media application on June 2, 2020. One of Elon Musk's latest tweets on Twitter was a remark on planet Mars having a substantial amount of icy water in one of its craters.
[VIDEO] SpaceX Secrets Revealed: This Is How Elon Musk's SpaceX Spacecraft Works
Have you ever wondered how all the spacecraft made by Elon Musk's space company SpaceX worked? a recent video uploaded on Youtube shared details on how the prominent space company's spacecraft, from Falcon 1 to Falcon 9 work.
Bullied Dreamer is Now a NASA Intern After Being Told Her Ethnicity and Gender Made Her Dream "Impossible"
A post on Linkedin by a certain Janelisse Morales Gonzalez revealed the story of a young dreamer who did not give up no matter what, even being bullied by her own professor. The post was uploaded on June 2 and has quickly generated thousands of views.
Toyota's Electric RAV4 Now Sells in Japan for over $42,000: Worth it or not?
Toyota Motor Corp. has recently started selling its very first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in Japan as it now looks to commit more of the company's resources towards the electric vehicle market. Is the car worth the price?
UK Might Pay Their Drivers to Switch from Combustion Cars to Electronic Vehicles: Win-Win for Companies Like Tesla?
Come 2035, the UK plans to heavily switch towards the use of electronic vehicles. Tesla, Jaguar, and Mini are a few to heavily benefit.This might be quite challenging if there isn't a competent EV market when the time comes.
[Video] Watch Elon Musk's Tesla Model X Run Through The Boring Company's Tunnel: The Future of Transportation Could be Months Away!
You may think that the recent success of Elon Musk with SpaceX by sending two human astronauts into space was enough to make him take a vacation, but it seems like the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla is in no way finished with his accomplishments. Elon Musk's Tesla Model X finally runs through The Boring Company's tunnel. Watch it here!
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Google Chrome Incognito User? You May be Eligible for a $5000 Payout: Here's How
Just as Internet browsers make life easier to search and browse whatever content we want, Google and other tech media giants fail to inform us that they are watching us and exploiting our data as well.
SCIENCE
Elon Musk Included: This Picture of Ice-Filled Mars is Taking The Internet By Storm
Elon Musk comes back to Twitter after some time off. Elon Musk is back in the Twitterverse again after his worldwide announcement of some time off from the social media application on June 2, 2020. One of Elon Musk's latest tweets on Twitter was a remark on planet Mars having a substantial amount of icy water in one of its craters.
HOW TO
Nintendo Says There Were More Accounts Compromised Than Previously Reported: How To Protect Yours
Nintendo reports that 140,000 more accounts were compromised from data breach than originally reported in April. Here's how to protect your Nintendo account.