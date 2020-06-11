Is Copenhagen Flames Selling CS:GO Team? Reports Say it is Receiving Multiple Offers

If you are part of the professional world of e-sports, then you have probably heard of the Danish team Copenhagen Flames. According to a report from DOT ESPORTS, Danish team Copenhagen Flames is open to negotiating the transfer of its CS:GO team.

They currently rank number 38 in the world rankings whose players are around 22 years old. The team has a reputation for raising suspicion after they managed to qualify for Flashpoint (also known as the inaugural season of the new Counter-Strike organization-owned league that is managed by Cloud9 and Immortals Gaming Club which highlights 8 permanent members as well as 4 qualified teams competing over a $1,000,000 USD prize pool) season one in March and has been known for selling players to bigger teams.

Players' Departure

Even before participating Flashpoint, they have already lost its former captain lost Asger "AcilioN" Larsen after transferring to MAD Lions. In 2019, Copenhagen Flames sold Fredrik "roeJ" Jørgensen to Tricked.

After participating in the first season of Flashpoint, the Danish team has lost two players as René "TeSeS" Madsen transferred to Heroic, a much larger Danish organization in April while Asger "farlig" Jensen left last May to play for GODSENT.

Eventually, Ismail "refrezh" Ali has become the team's best player and was the only player who attended tier-one competitions.

This just goes to show how much Copenhagen cannot retain its players due to better offers received from more prestigious organizations. Copenhagen Flames would reportedly return to CS:GO in the future if the current lineup leaves.

No comments were made from the Danish team. They also have teams in Fortnite, Valorant, and Super Mario Smash Bros 4 whose core values can be found in their website which are: unity, equality, and humility. The team is being led by Steffen Thomsen (Chief Executive Officer), Daniel Vorborg (Director of Esports), Michael Emcken (Chief Operating Officer), Michal Galewski (Content Manager), Unni Bøgh Christiansen (Social Media Manager), and Mikkel Guldborg (Talent Development).

Team Statistics

Just like a team, it has its ups and downs. In a news report from DBLTAP, the Danish team managed to land in 10th place during the first Road to Rio event. They beat out teams like FNATIC, Mousesports, Complexity, Dignitas, and c0ntact Gaming. But they incurred a 140-point deducton from their 700 points due to farlig's replacement after the event. cs_summit 6, organized by Beyond the Summit is a two-week long event that starts on June 24, 2020 with 16 teams competing each other for the collective pool prize of $125,000. This event is the second Road to Rio event for North America and Europe.

Recently, they achieved 9-12th place in the Home Sweet Home Cup 7 and will participate the the eighth cup this week to improve their ranking. Unfortunately, they failed to secure a spot ESL Pro League or ESEA Premier Season 33 of ESEA Advanced as they ranked too low.

