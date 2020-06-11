David Hayter on Rumored Remake of Metal Gear Solid: “I Don't Think a Studio Can Pull it Off, Unless.."

Everyone who's anyone in the gaming industry has heard the name Hideo Kojima at least once. Even before his latest game Death Stranding which received "Best PS4 Exclusive" at the IGN Game of the Awards 2019, the Metal Gear franchise which spans over 11 games has become a phenomenon. that has sold over 55 million games as of September 2019.

When the first Metal Gear game was released in 1998 for Playstation, it received was considered groundbreaking as it changed the way how game developers should craft a story thanks to the legendary voice actor, David Hayter and his portrayal of the game's renowned antihero Solid Snake.

In an interview with International Gaming Network (IGN), Hayter shares his thoughts about a game character's development as he got the script and began to read it. "I realized that he had already become a legend as a special forces guy, he had already quit and retired, and he was bitter,"

According to Hayter, it was the extra detail of Snake being a retired and bitter man that made the voice actor decide to alter his voice into something more appropriate since to enhance the experience of the overall feel of the game.

How did David Hayter Get the Solid Snake Role?

There were many speculations as to who brought him to the audition room of the game as a number of casting directors and voice actors have said they brought him there, even though Hayter mentioned that he just went to the audition since he was asked to.

But if we have someone to thank, it would have to be Hideo Kojima himself. Hayter spoke to IGN and explained that he knew him from a movie called Guyver: Dark Hero which was an anime adatation in 1993, and didn't realize he was a fan.

There were rumors saying that there would be a remake of Metal Gear Solid, but Hayter says that he is not so sure that another studio can replicate what Kojima did.

"I don't think a studio can pull it off, I think the only way it could be pulled off is if another brilliant game maker came in and put their own stamp on it. Like Jim Cameron doing Aliens after Alien.

Metal Gear Solid Game's Awards

Gamers and critics alike have considered the Metal Gear franchise one of the most influential and greatest video games of all time. Metal Gear Solid 2 ranked at No. 50 in Game Informer Magazine's list of top 200 games of all time. The sequel, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater was voted as the fifth greatest PlayStation game in a poll from PlayStation Official Magazine (UK).

Both Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2 were showcased in an exhibit called "The Art of Video Games" in Smithsonian American Art Museum's from March 16 to September 30, 2012. Metal Gear Solid has also won the "Excellence Award for Interactive Art" by the Japan Media Arts Festival, and its sequel won the Game of the Year award by Game Informer.

