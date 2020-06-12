[LEAKED] Listen to the "Juice WRLD - Blowing Up" Unreleaed Song: DOWNLOAD LINK AVAILABLE!

Juice WRLD has a brand new song called Blowing Up and although it hasn't even been officially released, there's a download link available for you to check the song out! Time to blow up! The song is said to be released sometime soon so check it out before your homies ever do.

The leak was originally provided on a place where most leaks appear every once in a while, Reddit. A certain user on Reddit called u/helium_ego suddenly dropped a link called the [LEAK] Juice WRLD - Blowing Up along with a caption saying "us juice fans might be eating forever"

Although it is still unknown how the user was able to obtain the link to the song, the link goes straight to Wi.to with a simple mp3 on the browser and the option to download below the mp3. The title of the file is basically titled Blowing Up.

Apparently, the song was said to be released back in 2016 but was unreleased due to the untimely death of Juice WRLD himself. This song still remains unreleased but the Reddit post was able to uncover this hidden gem.

Download the mp3 here.

Genius lyrics

The lyrics are actually provided online by Genius with the chorus going "Got the world blowing' up, like it's Doomsday" with the signature Juice WRLD style of singing giving an iconic and also nostalgic feel to the entire track. The chilly song can be a great song to listen to at any time of the day.

Juice WRLD has been respected by many of the new school and old school rappers because of his lyrical content. One of the heaviest collaborations the rapper had was with one of the legendary rappers Eminem, who is known as the "rap god" in the song Godzilla. This song came as an accompaniment with Eminem's return to the music scene after a while of staying silent.

Another reason for Eminem's return was when he was dissed by MGK on a certain track which according to fans, Eminem was able to completely annihilate in his retaliation video called the Killshot where the rapper went Raw and direct at targeting MGK or Machine Gun Kelly.

Yeezy

A line in the song even mentions a centerpiece that circulated Juice WRLD's fashion, the Red October Yeezy which is said to be priced at $10,000 all the way up to $16,000! This is a massive price for sneakers but like most rappers, Juice WRLD loves to rock these expensive kicks.

Juice WRLD is also popular for his braided short locks which he would usually wear over a jacket or sweater. The rapper previously passed away back on December 8 of 2019. According to the autopsy, the rapper died due to Seizures.

