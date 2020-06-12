Games
6 Shocking Celebrity Gamers This 2020 You Wouldn't Have Guessed and the Type of Games They Play
Check out the celebrity gamers 2020. Although it is widely believed that most celebrities would be way too good for games, there are actually a shocking amount of celebrities that are hardcore gamers! In fact, some of these celebrities look nothing like the typical gamer.
Check out what Vin Diesel, Henry Cavill, Travis Scott, Elijah Wood, Daniel Craig, and even Jack Black do in their spare time. What type of games do they play?
Without further ado, here are 6 different celebrities who are hardcore gamers:
1. Vin Diesel
Many people do not know this but it is reported that the Fast and Furious' franchise's tough Dom is actually a huge fan of Dungeons and Dragons. It may be quite hard to believe that Dominic Toretto, the leader of the Fast and Furious crew would be into a board game but in fact, the buffed leader is a hardcore fan of the game.
From Vin Diesel's mouth himself, the celebrity's character is an 800-year-old Kaulder the Witch Hunter in a YouTube video that showed the actor actually play the game itself!
2. Henry Cavill
Henry Cavill, although not as shocking as the rest, is a huge video game fan and says his favorite game is Warhammer. The actor recently played the role of Geralt in The Witcher which is the Netflix adaptation of the game.
Fans have been questioning the legitimacy of Cavill's dedication to games but from playing Superman to playing Geralt, well, make the connection yourself.
Read Also: [LEAKED] Listen to the "Juice WRLD - Blowing Up" Unreleased Song: DOWNLOAD LINK AVAILABLE!
3. Travis Scott
Fortnite has become one of the most popular new games with heavy pop culture involvement from the likes of Deadpool and also other smashing characters.
Travis Scott himself says he's a huge fan of Fortnite and this might be the reason why his in-game Fortnite concert was a huge success. Maybe the musician loved the game so much that the concert had to happen?
4. Elijah Wood
The legend of Frodo now comes out of The Lord of the Rings franchise all the way to an unexpected game, Animal Crossing! Just recently, Elijah Wood was spotted playing Animal Crossing just like any other normal person would do to pass the time during the pandemic. Fans were definitely shocked to see him!
Although celebrity gamers 2020 have become massively popular, it's still surprising to see Elijah Wood's choice of game is Animal Crossing.
5. Daniel Craig
You heard that right, the James Bond actor is a huge fan of Guitar Hero! Although it might be hard to imagine the sleek and classy 007 shred a couple of bars on Guitar Hero, the actor has confirmed himself that he is a huge fan of the game and many others!
6. Jack Black
It might be hard to believe since the energetic Jack Black is usually all over the place with his stage defying aura but the celebrity actually enjoys something a little more simple, Minecraft! Jack Black even appeared on gaming superstar PewDiePie's video!
Don't be fooled there are a lot of celebrity gamers 2020 that might not look the part.
Read Also: New Theme: Zack Snyder's Justice League Changes Colors from Blue to Red! Could This Make a Difference?
Related Articles
'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot Was Paid Way Less Than Her Male Counterparts In The DC Universe
Actress Gal Gadot reportedly received a smaller payment for her role in "Wonder Woman" compared to her co-stars but it seems like the exact details about this have been exaggerated.
Dodge Reveals New Ad Campaign 'Brotherhood Of Muscle' Starring Vin Diesel
Vin Diesel continues to be fast and furious as he stars in Dodge's three new ads featuring the Challenger SRT Hellcat, Charger SRT Hellcat, and Durango R/T.
'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Vol. 2 Heroes To Appear Differently In Fourth 'Avengers' Movie; Vol. 3 On The Way
Heroes of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" Vol. 2 are about to meet the team of Avengers. Actress Zoe Saldana might have even spilled the title of the "Avengers" movie they will be working on. Meanwhile, James Gunn already announced his movie's third volume.
Tyga Takes Revenge On Kylie Jenner; Rapper Posts Photo With Sexy Models After Kylie Went Public With Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott might be a couple now as they were seen several times on different occasions. Tyga has however not taken the talks lightly and posts a photo of him with sexy models from the set of his latest MTV.
Kylie Jenner Has A New Boyfriend And His Name Is Travis Scott
The rumors are actually true as Kylie Jenner has a new boyfriend in the name of Travis Scott. Also, Tyga seems to have moved on as well when paparazzi caught him with another woman.
'Fate Of The Furious' News And Updates: Film Opens With Record-Breaking Gross; Vin Diesel Confirms Some Important Details
The 'Fate of the Furious,' is a new trilogy set to feature none other than Vin Diesel and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. With that, a lot of happenings is set to take place in the eighth installment with Vin Diesel embracing the darker side.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
A Leaked Image Of The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Shows An Amazing Yet Annoying Feature
This leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 was a shock to many people as it revealed that it would have a feature that would be useful for many. But it also showed that there was a flaw in its design.
SCIENCE
Is Russia's Space Leader Jealous of SpaceX's Elon Musk?
Could Russia's space leader be jealous of Elon Musk's SpaceX's recent success?
GAMES
6 Shocking Celebrity Gamers This 2020 You Wouldn't Have Guessed and the Type of Games They Play
Although it is widely believed that most celebrities would be way too good for games, there are actually a shocking amount of celebrities that are hardcore gamers! Check out these 6 celebrities gamers 2020 and the games they love!
GAMES
6 Shocking Celebrity Gamers This 2020 You Wouldn't Have Guessed and the Type of Games They Play
Although it is widely believed that most celebrities would be way too good for games, there are actually a shocking amount of celebrities that are hardcore gamers! Check out these 6 celebrities gamers 2020 and the games they love!