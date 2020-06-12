Games

6 Shocking Celebrity Gamers This 2020 You Wouldn't Have Guessed and the Type of Games They Play

By Urian , Jun 12, 2020

Check out the celebrity gamers 2020. Although it is widely believed that most celebrities would be way too good for games, there are actually a shocking amount of celebrities that are hardcore gamers! In fact, some of these celebrities look nothing like the typical gamer.

Check out what Vin Diesel, Henry Cavill, Travis Scott, Elijah Wood, Daniel Craig, and even Jack Black do in their spare time. What type of games do they play?

Without further ado, here are 6 different celebrities who are hardcore gamers:

1. Vin Diesel

Many people do not know this but it is reported that the Fast and Furious' franchise's tough Dom is actually a huge fan of Dungeons and Dragons. It may be quite hard to believe that Dominic Toretto, the leader of the Fast and Furious crew would be into a board game but in fact, the buffed leader is a hardcore fan of the game.

 

From Vin Diesel's mouth himself, the celebrity's character is an 800-year-old Kaulder the Witch Hunter in a YouTube video that showed the actor actually play the game itself!

2. Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill, although not as shocking as the rest, is a huge video game fan and says his favorite game is Warhammer. The actor recently played the role of Geralt in The Witcher which is the Netflix adaptation of the game.

Fans have been questioning the legitimacy of Cavill's dedication to games but from playing Superman to playing Geralt, well, make the connection yourself.

3. Travis Scott

Fortnite has become one of the most popular new games with heavy pop culture involvement from the likes of Deadpool and also other smashing characters. 

 

Travis Scott himself says he's a huge fan of Fortnite and this might be the reason why his in-game Fortnite concert was a huge success. Maybe the musician loved the game so much that the concert had to happen?

4. Elijah Wood

The legend of Frodo now comes out of The Lord of the Rings franchise all the way to an unexpected game, Animal Crossing! Just recently, Elijah Wood was spotted playing Animal Crossing just like any other normal person would do to pass the time during the pandemic. Fans were definitely shocked to see him!

Although celebrity gamers 2020 have become massively popular, it's still surprising to see Elijah Wood's choice of game is Animal Crossing.

5. Daniel Craig

You heard that right, the James Bond actor is a huge fan of Guitar Hero! Although it might be hard to imagine the sleek and classy 007 shred a couple of bars on Guitar Hero, the actor has confirmed himself that he is a huge fan of the game and many others!

6. Jack Black

It might be hard to believe since the energetic Jack Black is usually all over the place with his stage defying aura but the celebrity actually enjoys something a little more simple, Minecraft! Jack Black even appeared on gaming superstar PewDiePie's video!

 

Don't be fooled there are a lot of celebrity gamers 2020 that might not look the part.

