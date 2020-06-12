Games
Solstice 2020 Pokemon Go: Catch Your Very Own Shiny Clefairy and Other Cool Pokemon
Pokemon Go has taken the world by storm. Everywhere you look, people from all walks of life can be seen on their phone, wandering aimlessly trying to catch as many of these virtual pocket monsters on the street, in the mall.
And now, Niantic Inc. gives players a reason to start catching them all again. With the launch of the new event starting June 19 called the Solstice event, not only will players will have the chance to add Shiny Clefairy in their roster, but the solar-shaped Pokemons, Lunatone and Solrock will be changing locations during the solstice-themed event.
A Shiny Pokémon previously officially known as alternate coloration or rare coloration, and called Color Pokémon in Pokémon Stadium 2, is a specific Pokémon with different coloration to what is usual for its species.
In this event, Pokemon associated with the sun and moon (including Shiny Clefairy and Sunkern) will pop out more frequently hatching from 5 km eggs, that only appear after completing event-exclusive Field Research tasks while both Lunatone and Solrock will both be appearing in three-star raids.
Don't forget to check the schedule to see when and where Lunastone and Solrock will pop out as the event will end by June 24.
In celebration of the solstice, Lunatone and Solrock ️ will be appearing in different regions! Plus, if you’re lucky, you might even encounter a Shiny Clefairy. Get ready for our solstice event, Trainers! ️ https://t.co/DtJrLsRy7Y pic.twitter.com/9JCifYlMo9 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 12, 2020
Read Also: Exciting Pokemon Updates Revealed!
Pokémon GO Bug Out Event 2020
Players, not to fret. Niantic has one more event planned out after the Solstice Event. For fans of bug-type Pokemon, this one is for you.
Occuring just two days after the Solstice event, the Bug Out will not only feature a Shiny Dwebble, but will also give players a better chance to catch other bug-type Pokemon such as Scyther, Venipede, and even Pincer. However, this will greatly depend on the time you will be using your Incense to attract them. You can check out the schedule here.
The event which will end on the first of July at 10 p.m. will also give players double the "Catch" Experience Points they earn when catching bug-type Pokemon. Additionally, Double Capture Stardust will also be active throughout both events.
Cheaters force Niantic to halt Pokémon Go Battle League
If you think Pokemon Go doesn't have any cheaters, think again. After receiving multiple complaints from players about the exploits in the Pokemon Go Battle League, Niantic has taken steps to prevent any further damage to the players status by disabling the Battle League for now.
Taken from a report by DOT ESPORTS, the game developer said: "As a team, we believe there is a "contract of trust" in Go Battle League: you should always feel your knowledge and skill determine the outcome of your battles". Niantic further added that they have zero tolerance for cheating as it attacks the trust contract.
Read Also: Pokemon Go Update: Nests Changed Again?
