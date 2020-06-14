Universal Quantum: How Does it Plan to Take its Large-Scale Computers Ahead of Competitors with $4.5M Fresh Investment

Universal Quantum, one of the companies that is actively trying to develop quantum computing has currently raised a whopping $4.5 million in order to build its very own quantum computer.

According to a report from VentureBeat, Professor Winfried Hensinger, one of the co-founders of Universal Quantum Hensinger commented that the company is on schedule to build world's first "large-scale quantum computer" using an approach that the world has yet to hear at an undisclosed university.

If successfully developed, the computer could be a gamechanger that would have an impact on major commercial industries.

Multiple investors that have contributed to the next-generation computer are Hoxton Ventures, Village Global, Propagator VC, Luminous VC, and 7percent.

What is quantum computing?

If ordinary computers can transform ones and zeroes to go through basic operations, then quantum computers use quantum bits or qubits. Although it still makes use of the binary code, qubits have a third state called "superposition" that allows them to represent a one or a zero at the same time. If you check the article from Bernard Marr & Co., a world-leading independent think tank and consulting organisation providing consulting, training, speaking, writing and influencer services founded by Bernard himself, the state of superposition allows two qubits in superposition to represent four scenarios at the same time instead of analysing a one or a zero sequentially. In layman's terms, the time it takes to crunch a data set is lessened.

Features of a Quantum Computer

Listed below are just a few reasons why the quantum computer is considered to be a gamechanger:

Quantum Computers can solve problems that are practially impossible to solve.

Quantum computers would not only be able to crack modern encryption techniques, but also create hack-proof replacements.

Quantum computers can optimize certain issues (i.e. the best way to schedule flights at an airport or figuring out the best delivery routes for packages).

Quantum computers are "thousands of times" faster than a classic computer according to Professor Catherine McGeoch at Amherst University.

Quantum computers have the ability reduce power consumption saving more electricity from 100 up to 1000 times since they use quantum tunnelling.

The Competition

Last year, Google released the Sycamore, a state-of-the-art quantum computer that reigned supreme over the most powerful supercomputers by solving a near-impossible problem in under four minutes.

According to the report from Live Science, even the most powerful supercomputers would take at least 10 milleniums for it to finish computing the problem. This was the conclusion drawn by John Martinis, an experimental physicist at the University of California, Santa Barbara and his team of researchers which was published in a journal.

And just last month, Microsoft has also unveiled its latest quantum computer called Azure Quantum, a partner-centric quantum computing platform. This platform is designed for developers who want to get started with quantum computing.

According to Tech Crunch, Azure Quantum brings together the hardware from IonQ, Honeywell, QCI and Microsoft, services from the likes of 1QBit, and the classical computing capabilities of the Azure cloud.

