Who Is The Mysterious Cartwheeler On New Zealand's TVNZ Breakfast?

On New Zealand morning news and talk show TVNZ Breakfast, a clip has gone viral showing a mysterious gymnast randomly doing a cartwheel on a segment of the show.

The sudden cartwheel occurred this Monday while the show's sports reporter Victor Waters was talking to TVNZ Breakfast host John Campbell about how U.S. President Donald Trump refuses to watch sports games if the athletes kept on protesting.

What Did The Cartwheeler Do Exactly?

After they showed the footage of what's happening in the United States, the mysterious gymnast decided it was time to show off their cartwheel.

When the show cut to the camera focusing on Victor Waters, the unknown gymnast stood up from their desk and suddenly threw themselves into a cartwheel while on live TV.

The bizarre gymnast executed the cartwheel flawlessly, then they disappeared behind the sports reporter with only their legs visible for a split second.

Then they soon reappeared as they landed perfectly and the mystifying gymnast walks away to disappear off into the night. Surprisingly, Waters and anyone else didn't notice the mysterious cartwheeler.

Social media noticed right away and the moment had a person wondering if anyone was going to talk about the mysterious background cartwheeler.

This puzzling occurrence happened a few hours before the CEO of TVNZ Kevin Kenrick announced that almost one hundred people working at TVNZ would be laid off due to a restructuring of the company. So one can presume that this cartwheel as a form of protest against these layoffs.

TVNZ's advertising revenue went down by almost a third due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The network publicly stated that the layoffs were because they wanted to sustain their finances.

If you want to watch the video clip yourself, check it out here.

The Reason For The Layoffs At TVNZ

The television network TVNZ is prepared to lay off almost 100 people and they are consulting their staff members about the situation.

According to chief executive Kevin Kenrick, they are laying these people off so they can protect their business's financial sustainability. The sustainability of their finances has been affected by COVID-19 due to the impacts it had on the market for advertising.

Last June, TVNZ employed over 600 full-time employees, but that number has increased by then by a slight margin.

A spokeswoman for TVNZ, Rachel Howard, has stated that they had no comment on which jobs they'll be cutting while they were still consulting with their staff.

Howard wouldn't comment on if any of their popular presenters would be laid off or not.

The network's chief executive said that the revenue that TVNZ received decreased by 30 percent during the COVID-19 lockdown, and they expected that they would recover from it slowly over the next year and a half.

The network TVNZ is one of the large media organizations that have decided to lay people off from their jobs while the global pandemic is still ongoing.

There is no telling what could happen next to this New Zealand morning news and talk show, but we do know that the mysterious cartwheeler is still out there.

