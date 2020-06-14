Culture

Who Is The Mysterious Cartwheeler On New Zealand's TVNZ Breakfast?

By Jared N. , Jun 14, 2020 10:42 PM EDT

On New Zealand morning news and talk show TVNZ Breakfast, a clip has gone viral showing a mysterious gymnast randomly doing a cartwheel on a segment of the show.

The sudden cartwheel occurred this Monday while the show's sports reporter Victor Waters was talking to TVNZ Breakfast host John Campbell about how U.S. President Donald Trump refuses to watch sports games if the athletes kept on protesting.

What Did The Cartwheeler Do Exactly?

After they showed the footage of what's happening in the United States, the mysterious gymnast decided it was time to show off their cartwheel.

When the show cut to the camera focusing on Victor Waters, the unknown gymnast stood up from their desk and suddenly threw themselves into a cartwheel while on live TV.

The bizarre gymnast executed the cartwheel flawlessly, then they disappeared behind the sports reporter with only their legs visible for a split second.

Unknown cartwheeler with only their legs visible
(Photo : TVNZ Breakfast)

Then they soon reappeared as they landed perfectly and the mystifying gymnast walks away to disappear off into the night. Surprisingly, Waters and anyone else didn't notice the mysterious cartwheeler.

Social media noticed right away and the moment had a person wondering if anyone was going to talk about the mysterious background cartwheeler.

This puzzling occurrence happened a few hours before the CEO of TVNZ Kevin Kenrick announced that almost one hundred people working at TVNZ would be laid off due to a restructuring of the company. So one can presume that this cartwheel as a form of protest against these layoffs.

TVNZ's advertising revenue went down by almost a third due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The network publicly stated that the layoffs were because they wanted to sustain their finances.

If you want to watch the video clip yourself, check it out here.

Read Also: [VIDEO] Hillarious Moment Ride Operator Pranks Couple By Telling Them They Could Fall Off The Ride

The Reason For The Layoffs At TVNZ

The television network TVNZ is prepared to lay off almost 100 people and they are consulting their staff members about the situation.

According to chief executive Kevin Kenrick, they are laying these people off so they can protect their business's financial sustainability. The sustainability of their finances has been affected by COVID-19 due to the impacts it had on the market for advertising.

Last June, TVNZ employed over 600 full-time employees, but that number has increased by then by a slight margin.

TVNZ building
(Photo : TVNZ)

A spokeswoman for TVNZ, Rachel Howard, has stated that they had no comment on which jobs they'll be cutting while they were still consulting with their staff.

Howard wouldn't comment on if any of their popular presenters would be laid off or not.

The network's chief executive said that the revenue that TVNZ received decreased by 30 percent during the COVID-19 lockdown, and they expected that they would recover from it slowly over the next year and a half.

The network TVNZ is one of the large media organizations that have decided to lay people off from their jobs while the global pandemic is still ongoing.

There is no telling what could happen next to this New Zealand morning news and talk show, but we do know that the mysterious cartwheeler is still out there.

Read Also: [Viral Video] Would You Be As Scared As This Man In A Virtual Reality Roller Coaster?

TAG mysterious, cartwheeler, tvnz, Breakfast, Random

Related Articles

Health researchers issued a health warning on the increased risk for heart disease if breakfast is regularly skipped. Late night snacking is also identified as a health warning as our bodies are not built to digest food late at night.

Health Warning: Skipping Breakfast Increases Risk For Heart Diseases

Health researchers issued a health warning on the increased risk for heart disease if breakfast is regularly skipped. Late night snacking is also identified as a health warning as our bodies are not built to digest food late at night.
These good and mix-ins fruits and veggies will give you all the energy and nutrients you need whole morning kick-start.

Start Your Day With 20 Energy Boosting Food For Breakfast

These good and mix-ins fruits and veggies will give you all the energy and nutrients you need whole morning kick-start.
What are the newest food trends in 2017? Find out what this year has in store for you and your food buddies.

Chocolates, Jackfruit, Plant Waters And Other Food Trends For 2017

What are the newest food trends in 2017? Find out what this year has in store for you and your food buddies.

10 Food Trends That Made Twitter Hungry

Cheers to food that have become trending Twitter hashtags in 2016. Which part of these stories have become part of your own?
Your child's lifestyle may predict weight gain. Researchers also suprisingly note that some factors which are popularly linked to childhood obesity, like sugary drinks and too much TV are actually not key predictors of your child's weight.

Lack Of Sleep, Skipping Breakfast May Cause Childhood Obesity

Your child's lifestyle may predict weight gain. Researchers also suprisingly note that some factors which are popularly linked to childhood obesity, like sugary drinks and too much TV are actually not key predictors of your child's weight.
Vietnam veteran, 2013 New York City mayoral candidate and karate master Jimmy McMillan reached out to the internet this St. Patrick's Day.

Rent Is Too Damn High Candidate Jimmy McMillan Seeks Reddit's Help In Fighting Al Qaeda And Rent Hikes

Vietnam veteran, 2013 New York City mayoral candidate and karate master Jimmy McMillan reached out to the internet this St. Patrick's Day.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Why Is Google Chrome Planning To Hide Full URLs In The Address Bar?

Google is planning to hide full URLs in Chrome's address bar. What's the point of hiding them?

SCIENCE

Astronomers Discover Fast Radio Bursts from Deep Space: A Sign of Extraterrestrial Life?

imagine when a couple of astronomers discover fast radio bursts (FRBs) that would blow their minds forever.

GAMES

[Leak] A New Kingdom Hearts Game Might Be Coming: It Will Be Called Melody Of Memory

Square Enix put up the Kingdom Hearts Dark Road website and someone found a logo for an unannounced Kingdom Hearts title.

CULTURE

Renee Gracie Makes $17,500/Week After Quitting Supercar Driving: Could She be Doing... Something Dirty?

A popular supercar driver by the name of Renee Gracie has quit driving and moved to... porn.. What could she be doing now? Is the amount of money she makes enough to justify her career shift?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Fact Check] Did George Floyd's Criminal Past Include Assulting Aracely Henriquez Before His Death?

[Fact Check] Did George Floyd Really Assault Aracely Henriquez Before His Death?

One Piece Fan draws Ace Using Fire

WATCH! One Piece Fan Brings Luffy's Brother Ace to Life in a Wonderful Artwork Using Fire!

Alternate cover of Batman #95

Was Bruce Wayne The One Funding Joker's War Against Batman All Along?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

A Leaked Image Of The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Shows An Amazing Yet Annoying Feature

6 Shocking Celebrity Gamers You Wouldn't Have Guessed: Elijah Wood, Daniel Craig, Jack Black, and More!

6 Shocking Celebrity Gamers This 2020 You Wouldn't Have Guessed and the Type of Games They Play

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP CULTURE

Renee Gracie Makes $17,500/Week After Quitting Supercar Driving: Could She be Doing... Something Dirty?

Real Time Analytics