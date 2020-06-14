Trending News

[Viral Video] Clueless Reporter Gets Trapped Inside Cable Car While Reporting

By Urian , Jun 14, 2020 10:24 PM EDT

A new viral video shows a certain reporter suddenly getting trapped inside a cable car while reporting straight in front of the camera. The video starts off as any normal reporting video would but slowly transitions into a comedic skit as the reporter suddenly gets inside the cable car and the doors shut right in front of her face.

Reddit viral video

You can see her split reaction as the cable car doors shut but she tries to keep her cool and continue reporting despite obviously realizing she made a mistake. The hilarious video has been uploaded to Reddit under the user u/Bigringcycling and has already garnered discussion regarding the clip.

The video is muted which takes out the fun since it would have been even more hilarious if people were able to hear what the reporter had to say. Either way, the reaction seen on the reporter's face is priceless and hilarious at the same time.

The video also seems to be a video of the actual video itself and not the original video clip. It is still unclear as to where the original clip came from or if it was actually aired on TV but whatever the outcome was, the viral video makes for a pretty hilarious clip.

Read Also: [Video] Watch Elon Musk's Tesla Model X First Run Through The Boring Company's Tunnel: Is Humanity One Step Closer to Eliminating Traffic?

The job of a reporter

Becoming a reporter is a hard job because not only do you have to present yourself properly on camera, you also have to be at various scenes and sometimes, these scenes are not necessarily that friendly.

In this case, the reporter seems not too familiar with cable cars and made a split decision to hop on board not knowing that the doors would close any moment. After seconds of stepping inside, the door closes right in front of her and once again, the expression on her face says it all.

Most reporters have tread dangerous waters especially with certain topics that are very sensitive or are in environments that are not necessarily safe. Some environments that these reporters venture too can be much more dangerous than a cable car but then again, these reporters still do this in order to get a clear clip of the scene.

Most reporters endure these dangerous surroundings just to get a clear shot for them to be able to properly show the scene or subject of the news. Whether it be cable cars or actual hazardous environments, the daring reporters go out of the way just to perfectly capture the news.

The viral video on Reddit is only one of the bloopers that happen when certain reporters are unaware of their choices at the moment. Since most news is reported live, reporters do not always have the luxury of committing mistakes which means that whatever blooper that happens, it usually winds up being reported.

Read Also: [Video] Check Out How the SpaceX Deploys The Starlink Into Orbit

TAG reporters, cable car, Viral video

Related Articles

A certain reporter from the Philippines was able to keep her cool while both of her cats had a huge fight right behind her as she was reporting live during a TV interview.

[VIDEO] Hilarious Moment Reporter Stays Calm While Her Two Cats Fight in the Background

A certain reporter from the Philippines was able to keep her cool while both of her cats had a huge fight right behind her as she was reporting live during a TV interview.
A viral video that has originated from TikTok has started gaining popularity on Facebook of a young boy driving a toy car through a fast-food drive-through with his dad as the passenger.

[TikTok Video] Young Boy Drives Through Drive-Through in Toy Car with Dad as Passenger

A viral video that has originated from TikTok has started gaining popularity on Facebook of a young boy driving a toy car through a fast-food drive-through with his dad as the passenger.
A shocking event took place live in Spain as a TV news anchor was caught due to a semi-naked female journalist in the background. His girlfriend responds to this scandal.

[VIDEO] Oops! Cheating LIVE? TV News Anchor Caught With semi-NAKED Female Journalist Who's NOT HIS GIRLFRIEND!

A shocking event took place live in Spain as a TV news anchor was caught due to a semi-naked female journalist in the background. His girlfriend responds to this scandal.
A recent 3D simulator was developed to show people the dangers of not following the guidelines of social distancing to avoid the coronavirus. especially in the supermarket.

[3D Simulation] Here's How Coronavirus Spreads In The Supermarket

A recent 3D simulator was developed to show people the dangers of not following the guidelines of social distancing to avoid the coronavirus. especially in the supermarket.
A new HD viral video of the new iPhone 7 is out for everyone to see.

New Video Leak Reveals Possible iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7 Pro

A new HD viral video of the new iPhone 7 is out for everyone to see.
Two telecom companies are pursuing legal action after Scripps News journalists hacked into their servers. The elite hacking tools used: Google Search and an open source command line script called Wget.

Reporters Getting Sued For 'Hacking' With A Simple Google Search

Two telecom companies are pursuing legal action after Scripps News journalists hacked into their servers. The elite hacking tools used: Google Search and an open source command line script called Wget.

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Why Is Google Chrome Planning To Hide Full URLs In The Address Bar?

Google is planning to hide full URLs in Chrome's address bar. What's the point of hiding them?

SCIENCE

Astronomers Discover Fast Radio Bursts from Deep Space: A Sign of Extraterrestrial Life?

imagine when a couple of astronomers discover fast radio bursts (FRBs) that would blow their minds forever.

GAMES

[Leak] A New Kingdom Hearts Game Might Be Coming: It Will Be Called Melody Of Memory

Square Enix put up the Kingdom Hearts Dark Road website and someone found a logo for an unannounced Kingdom Hearts title.

CULTURE

Renee Gracie Makes $17,500/Week After Quitting Supercar Driving: Could She be Doing... Something Dirty?

A popular supercar driver by the name of Renee Gracie has quit driving and moved to... porn.. What could she be doing now? Is the amount of money she makes enough to justify her career shift?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Fact Check] Did George Floyd's Criminal Past Include Assulting Aracely Henriquez Before His Death?

[Fact Check] Did George Floyd Really Assault Aracely Henriquez Before His Death?

One Piece Fan draws Ace Using Fire

WATCH! One Piece Fan Brings Luffy's Brother Ace to Life in a Wonderful Artwork Using Fire!

Alternate cover of Batman #95

Was Bruce Wayne The One Funding Joker's War Against Batman All Along?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

A Leaked Image Of The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Shows An Amazing Yet Annoying Feature

6 Shocking Celebrity Gamers You Wouldn't Have Guessed: Elijah Wood, Daniel Craig, Jack Black, and More!

6 Shocking Celebrity Gamers This 2020 You Wouldn't Have Guessed and the Type of Games They Play

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

Real Time Analytics