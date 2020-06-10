Science

[Video] Check Out How the SpaceX Deploys The Starlink Into Orbit

By Urian , Jun 10, 2020 07:12 AM EDT

SpaceX entertains people online with the release of Starlink's recent launching. SpaceX has recently posted on its official Twitter account a video footage of a space rocket launching into space. The space rocket's name is "Starlink" and SpaceX itself manufactured it.

The video shows the way Starlink was launched into space. It was angled in a way to see how the space rocket was launched from the inside of the launching pad. As the rocket was launching out of the launch pad, the flames emitted from the rocket's propulsion system left some residual smoke near the vicinity of the launch pad.

 

Elon Musk Twitter

Many people on Twitter have called on Elon Musk to release high-quality videos of SpaceX's official rocket launches and other aerospace activities. Elon Musk is quite known in the Twitterverse for his announcements on the space rocket launches of SpaceX and NASA, considering he is the CEO of the spacecraft company.

Besides the numerous tweets surrounding Musk, the Twitter followers of SpaceX and NASA have expressed the pride and pure joy they have felt for the aerospace company's recent achievements. People have also expressed their delight on the idea that human beings can produce such complicated things.

Relativity in the Space Industry

SpaceX is one of the world's most astounding aerospace manufacturers, creating space rockets and starships to orbit in space. NASA, on the other hand, is an acronym short for "National Aeronautics and Space Administration." It is an agency within U.S. borders that conducts many space programs and research programs on aeronautics and space.

Both aerospace companies have collaborated with each other over the years, grounded on the goal to explore the mysteries outside Earth and the beyond. The spacecraft manufacturer provides NASA with its space rockets to launch into space for further space research that the American agency is conducting.

Read Also: Elon Musk Liked a Twitter Post About 3D Concept Comparing Crew Dragon and Starship Size: Sign of Approval?

NASA and SpaceX's Recent Rocket Launches

Lately, SpaceX has been collaborating with NASA to launch rockets into space. A few weeks ago, on May 19, 2020, NASA announced on Twitter that it would be launching a human-operated spacecraft into space for the first time in nine years.

The spacecraft that will be launching into space will be the aerospace manufacturer's Crew Dragon and will be flown by profound astronauts Bob Behnken and Col. Doug HurleyThe name of the Crew Dragon spacecraft is Falcon 9 and was launched in the hangar Launch Complex 39AThe Falcon 9 spacecraft was set to launch into space on May 27, 2020.

However, due to foreseen weather conditions, the launching of the Falcon 9 was put on hold. It was postponed on a later date, May 31, 2020 at 3:22 PM. Another recent space rocket launch that SpaceX has been conducted, as mentioned by SpaceX's official Twitter account is the Starlink missionThe aerospace company launched Starlink into space on June 3, 2020. This was done at 9:25 PM (EDT).

The hangar in which Starlink was lifted off from was SLC-40 in the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Read Also: [Viral Video] Tesla Autopilot Successfully Avoids Pig on the Road: Elon Musk Claims They Don't Crash

A new video has surfaced on Twitter of the Tesla autopilot missing a pig on the road. Twitter user Pranay Pathole tweeted to Elon Musk a video that shows an action-camera view of a street. The video showcases a camera's view of the street as the vehicle the camera is situated on is moving through the streets.

[Viral Video] Elon Musk Claims Teslas Don't Crash: Watch the Autopilot Avoid a Pig on the Road

A new video has surfaced on Twitter of the Tesla autopilot missing a pig on the road. Twitter user Pranay Pathole tweeted to Elon Musk a video that shows an action-camera view of a street. The video showcases a camera's view of the street as the vehicle the camera is situated on is moving through the streets.
Elon Musk comes back to Twitter after some time off. Elon Musk is back in the Twitterverse again after his worldwide announcement of some time off from the social media application on June 2, 2020. One of Elon Musk's latest tweets on Twitter was a remark on planet Mars having a substantial amount of icy water in one of its craters.

Elon Musk Included: This Picture of Ice-Filled Mars is Taking The Internet By Storm

Elon Musk comes back to Twitter after some time off. Elon Musk is back in the Twitterverse again after his worldwide announcement of some time off from the social media application on June 2, 2020. One of Elon Musk's latest tweets on Twitter was a remark on planet Mars having a substantial amount of icy water in one of its craters.
Have you ever wondered how all the spacecraft made by Elon Musk's space company SpaceX worked? a recent video uploaded on Youtube shared details on how the prominent space company's spacecraft, from Falcon 1 to Falcon 9 work.

[VIDEO] SpaceX Secrets Revealed: This Is How Elon Musk's SpaceX Spacecraft Works

Have you ever wondered how all the spacecraft made by Elon Musk's space company SpaceX worked? a recent video uploaded on Youtube shared details on how the prominent space company's spacecraft, from Falcon 1 to Falcon 9 work.
A post on Linkedin by a certain Janelisse Morales Gonzalez revealed the story of a young dreamer who did not give up no matter what, even being bullied by her own professor. The post was uploaded on June 2 and has quickly generated thousands of views.

Bullied Dreamer is Now a NASA Intern After Being Told Her Ethnicity and Gender Made Her Dream "Impossible"

A post on Linkedin by a certain Janelisse Morales Gonzalez revealed the story of a young dreamer who did not give up no matter what, even being bullied by her own professor. The post was uploaded on June 2 and has quickly generated thousands of views.
You may think that the recent success of Elon Musk with SpaceX by sending two human astronauts into space was enough to make him take a vacation, but it seems like the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla is in no way finished with his accomplishments. Elon Musk's Tesla Model X finally runs through The Boring Company's tunnel. Watch it here!

[Video] Watch Elon Musk's Tesla Model X Run Through The Boring Company's Tunnel: The Future of Transportation Could be Months Away!

You may think that the recent success of Elon Musk with SpaceX by sending two human astronauts into space was enough to make him take a vacation, but it seems like the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla is in no way finished with his accomplishments. Elon Musk's Tesla Model X finally runs through The Boring Company's tunnel. Watch it here!
A recent 3D concept comparison has been uploaded to Twitter showcasing both the Crew Dragon and the Starship's size. Guess what, Elon Musk himself liked the post! Could this be a sign of approval?

3D Concept Comparison Between Crew Dragon and Starship Size Approved by Elon Musk?

A recent 3D concept comparison has been uploaded to Twitter showcasing both the Crew Dragon and the Starship's size. Guess what, Elon Musk himself liked the post! Could this be a sign of approval?
