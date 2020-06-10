Science
[Video] Check Out How the SpaceX Deploys The Starlink Into Orbit
SpaceX entertains people online with the release of Starlink's recent launching. SpaceX has recently posted on its official Twitter account a video footage of a space rocket launching into space. The space rocket's name is "Starlink" and SpaceX itself manufactured it.
The video shows the way Starlink was launched into space. It was angled in a way to see how the space rocket was launched from the inside of the launching pad. As the rocket was launching out of the launch pad, the flames emitted from the rocket's propulsion system left some residual smoke near the vicinity of the launch pad.
Starlink fairing deploy sequence pic.twitter.com/2aOmxWDx8w — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 9, 2020
Elon Musk Twitter
Many people on Twitter have called on Elon Musk to release high-quality videos of SpaceX's official rocket launches and other aerospace activities. Elon Musk is quite known in the Twitterverse for his announcements on the space rocket launches of SpaceX and NASA, considering he is the CEO of the spacecraft company.
Besides the numerous tweets surrounding Musk, the Twitter followers of SpaceX and NASA have expressed the pride and pure joy they have felt for the aerospace company's recent achievements. People have also expressed their delight on the idea that human beings can produce such complicated things.
Relativity in the Space Industry
SpaceX is one of the world's most astounding aerospace manufacturers, creating space rockets and starships to orbit in space. NASA, on the other hand, is an acronym short for "National Aeronautics and Space Administration." It is an agency within U.S. borders that conducts many space programs and research programs on aeronautics and space.
Both aerospace companies have collaborated with each other over the years, grounded on the goal to explore the mysteries outside Earth and the beyond. The spacecraft manufacturer provides NASA with its space rockets to launch into space for further space research that the American agency is conducting.
Read Also: Elon Musk Liked a Twitter Post About 3D Concept Comparing Crew Dragon and Starship Size: Sign of Approval?
NASA and SpaceX's Recent Rocket Launches
Lately, SpaceX has been collaborating with NASA to launch rockets into space. A few weeks ago, on May 19, 2020, NASA announced on Twitter that it would be launching a human-operated spacecraft into space for the first time in nine years.
The spacecraft that will be launching into space will be the aerospace manufacturer's Crew Dragon and will be flown by profound astronauts Bob Behnken and Col. Doug Hurley. The name of the Crew Dragon spacecraft is Falcon 9 and was launched in the hangar Launch Complex 39A. The Falcon 9 spacecraft was set to launch into space on May 27, 2020.
However, due to foreseen weather conditions, the launching of the Falcon 9 was put on hold. It was postponed on a later date, May 31, 2020 at 3:22 PM. Another recent space rocket launch that SpaceX has been conducted, as mentioned by SpaceX's official Twitter account is the Starlink mission. The aerospace company launched Starlink into space on June 3, 2020. This was done at 9:25 PM (EDT).
The hangar in which Starlink was lifted off from was SLC-40 in the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
Read Also: [Viral Video] Tesla Autopilot Successfully Avoids Pig on the Road: Elon Musk Claims They Don't Crash
