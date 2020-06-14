Tech
[SPECS in Detail] The KFC Console Isn't a Joke! It Can Store Games More Than Double of What PS5 or Xbox Offer
Now, here's the thought on everyone's minds these days. Is the new KFC Console nothing more than a gimmick or joke to get more people to buy their finger-licking good fried chicken? Or is it the birth of a new competitor in the world of gaming consoles?
Either way, people will have to wait another 5 months to find out if the KFConsole is in fact the real deal.
Real! KFC Console specs, price
Literally shaped like a KFC Chicken bucket, what separates this from Sony's Playstation 5 and Microsoft's XBox Series X is its cross-platform compatibility, true 4K definition for crystal-clear gaming 120 fps with a clock speed of 11GHz , and get this, a toaster for your chicken to keep it nice and warm.
This is according to a report from Tom's Hardware. In addition to these features, it will also reportedly have a Blu-ray disc player. Its price has not yet been announced.
The future of gaming is here.
Games coming to the KFC Console
As of this writing, much is still unclear about the new console. But if there is one thing that is confirmed, it's that there is going to be a KFConsole-exclusive. Something that stands out from the rest of the competition. In their Twitter handle @KFCGaming, the all-new game: "I Love You Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin' Good Dating Simulator" is definitely going to be part of the console, even though this game has previously been reeased on Steam before.
According to a report from Screen Rant, the KFC Console is reported to store up to 2 TB of games and content which is more than double of what the PS5 is offering.
Giving back to the community
One of the managers at KFC who has spoken out said that the global fast-food chain is continually astounded by the gaming community's amazing response to everything we've done. The new console is a way to thank the community who has supported them throughout the years, based from an article from Tech Genyz.
"We wanted to give gamers the best gaming experience on the market, with the convenience of a home chicken supply and so the KFConsole was born. We can't wait to get into our fans' hands later this year." Josh Benger added.
The Twitter handle, @KFCGaming has currently been running since June 2018 and is no stranger to the world of gaming. Its contents include countless video game related memes, as well as a YouTube channel featuring game challenges and 'Let's Play' videos. Other than the dating simulator, KFC has also released its own VR Training game back in 2017.
