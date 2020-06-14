Tech

[SPECS in Detail] The KFC Console Isn't a Joke! It Can Store Games More Than Double of What PS5 or Xbox Offer

By CaseQ. , Jun 14, 2020 11:11 PM EDT

Now, here's the thought on everyone's minds these days. Is the new KFC Console nothing more than a gimmick or joke to get more people to buy their finger-licking good fried chicken? Or is it the birth of a new competitor in the world of gaming consoles?

Either way, people will have to wait another 5 months to find out if the KFConsole is in fact the real deal.

Real! KFC Console specs, price

Literally shaped like a KFC Chicken bucket, what separates this from Sony's Playstation 5 and Microsoft's XBox Series X is its cross-platform compatibility, true 4K definition for crystal-clear gaming 120 fps with a clock speed of 11GHz  , and get this, a toaster for your chicken to keep it nice and warm.

This is according to a report from Tom's Hardware. In addition to these features, it will also reportedly have a Blu-ray disc player. Its price has not yet been announced. 

Read Also: A KFC Restaurant In China Suggests What Tor Order Through Baidu Facial Recognition

Games coming to the KFC Console

As of this writing, much is still unclear about the new console. But if there is one thing that is confirmed, it's that there is going to be a KFConsole-exclusive. Something that stands out from the rest of the competition. In their Twitter handle @KFCGaming, the all-new game: "I Love You Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin' Good Dating Simulator" is definitely going to be part of the console, even though this game has previously been reeased on Steam before.

According to a report from Screen Rant, the KFC Console is reported to store up to 2 TB of games and content which is more than double of what the PS5 is offering. 

Read Also: Microsoft's Xbox One Is No Match For Sony's PS4 

Giving back to the community

One of the managers at KFC who has spoken out said that the global fast-food chain is continually astounded by the gaming community's amazing response to everything we've done. The new console is a way to thank the community who has supported them throughout the years, based from an article from Tech Genyz

"We wanted to give gamers the best gaming experience on the market, with the convenience of a home chicken supply and so the KFConsole was born. We can't wait to get into our fans' hands later this year." Josh Benger added. 

The Twitter handle, @KFCGaming has currently been running since June 2018 and is no stranger to the world of gaming. Its contents include countless video game related memes, as well as a YouTube channel featuring game challenges and 'Let's Play' videos. Other than the dating simulator, KFC has also released its own VR Training game back in 2017. 

Read Also: Latest From Sony Re PSN Down Update: Playstation Network Hit By Overwhelming Traffic 

TAG KFC, Console

Related Articles

What does EA have in store for its Nintendo game production in the coming year? Find out their plans for fan-favorite remasters here.

EA To Serve Four Games And Updates To Fan-Favorite Classics For 2021 Along With Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

What does EA have in store for its Nintendo game production in the coming year? Find out their plans for fan-favorite remasters here.
The dysync issue that some Switch's owners experienced has been fixed with a conductive foam that's been specially treated with nickel, copper or both.

Nintendo Switch's Left Joy-Con Desync Issue Fixed With Conductive Foam

The dysync issue that some Switch's owners experienced has been fixed with a conductive foam that's been specially treated with nickel, copper or both.
The Nintendo Switch is a hybrid gaming console device worth $300 that offers two elements: handheld and home mode. It features a 720p 6.2-inch screen with a screen resolution of 1080p in handheld mode.

The Nintendo Switch Has Been Officially Unveiled, What Did We Learn?

The Nintendo Switch is a hybrid gaming console device worth $300 that offers two elements: handheld and home mode. It features a 720p 6.2-inch screen with a screen resolution of 1080p in handheld mode.
KFC customers of a China branch can order without talking with the help of Baidu's facial recognition tech which guesses their orders by analyzing facial expressions, age, gender, and mood.

A KFC Restaurant In China Suggests What Tor Order Through Baidu Facial Recognition

KFC customers of a China branch can order without talking with the help of Baidu's facial recognition tech which guesses their orders by analyzing facial expressions, age, gender, and mood.
All of these devices were meant to change the history of video games, but for many different reasons, each one of them didn´t came out and ended up being some of those

The Most Amazing Video Games Consoles That Were Never Released

All of these devices were meant to change the history of video games, but for many different reasons, each one of them didn´t came out and ended up being some of those "what if" cases.
Upgrading from a PS4 to PS4 Pro? Here are the ways on how you can save your precious game files and data without going back to game zero.

PS4 Pro Tips: How To Save Your Game Files And Data From PS4

Upgrading from a PS4 to PS4 Pro? Here are the ways on how you can save your precious game files and data without going back to game zero.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

The KFC Console: Is it More Than Just a Marketing Stunt? Know the Specs

Is the new KFC Console nothing more than a gimmick to get more people to buy their finger licking good fried chicken? Or is it the birth of a new competitor in the world of gaming consoles?

SCIENCE

Is Russia's Space Leader Jealous of SpaceX's Elon Musk?

Could Russia's space leader be jealous of Elon Musk's SpaceX's recent success?

GAMES

Why are Wired Controllers Cheap? Microsoft Hyperkin X91 Retro Wired Controller Review

Ever wondered why are wired controllers cheap? The Microsoft Hyperkin X91 retro wired controller shows why.

CULTURE

Disney's Mulan Will Be The First Movie Showing In Theaters Post Coronavirus Shutdown: Here are the Others

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, movie theaters have been closed, but when they reopen, the first movie you can watch is Disney's Mulan.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

A similar, if not the particular, Rilix Coaster installation in the video

[Viral Video] Would You Be As Scared As This Man In A Virtual Reality Roller Coaster?

Russia's Space Leader Has a Few Things to Say About Elon Musk's SpaceX's Recent Success: Jealous?

Is Russia's Space Leader Jealous of SpaceX's Elon Musk?

Metal Gear Solid V

David Hayter on Rumored Remake of Metal Gear Solid: “I Don't Think a Studio Can Pull it Off, Unless.."

Tesla Model 3

[ANALYSIS] Should You Believe Elon Musk When He Says Tesla Cars are the Safest?

New Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Review: Leaks, Specs, Release Date, and More

[LEAKED PHOTOS] Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Review: Leaks, Specs, Release Date, and More

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

Google Reveals That Suspicious Apps Can Bypass Anti-Adware Security And Cause Ads To Flood Your Phone

How Universal Quantum is planning to take the lead over its competitors

The KFC Console: Is it More Than Just a Marketing Stunt? Know the Specs

Real Time Analytics