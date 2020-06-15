Culture
New George Floyd Video Showing Tou Thao's 'Major Contribution' to the 'Murder' is Harder to Watch than the First
The recent death of George Floyd has sparked public outrage as people have now realized that police brutality is still very much present nowadays in society. The death or Floyd sparked the BlackLivesMatter movement that encouraged people from all around the United States to stand up and let their voices be heard.
At first, justice stayed silent as the main culprit Derek Chauvin was only fired from his job but was still staying at home without having to answer for the death of Floyd. Slowly, the voice of the public was finally heard and justice prevailed. Sadly, Chauvin is still eligible for a $1.5 million pension despite being a murderer.
Derek Chauvin was finally brought behind bars but a new video uploaded to YouTube shows how Chauvin is not the only one responsible for the death of Floyd. Aside from Chauvin and the three other officers pinning down Floyd, a certain man stayed stopping people from helping the poor dying man in front of them.
The man who stopped people from helping Floyd was Tou Thao who was the officer in front of the camera making sure nobody could help Floyd as he was dying under the knee of the police officer. Tou Thao deliberately made sure that no help could reach Floyd despite being aware that he was unconscious.
Read Also: [Fake News] The Real Woman Behind the Viral Photo of 'Aracely Henriquez' Allegedly Assaulted by George Floyd Speaks Up
Tou Thao is also guilty
Aside from being aware, the new video on YouTube shows how Tou Thao was stopping anybody who wanted to help the poor George Floyd by standing in front of the camera and blocking the bystanders from getting interfering with the ongoing police brutality.
Tou Thao even attempted to push another black man and turn the situation around by saying "don't touch me" but he was quickly rebutted by those other bystanders taking videos saying that it was clear that Thao was the one who tried to push the man instead of the other way around.
Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, and two other ex-officers that were involved in the death of George Floyd have already been convicted and are currently serving time for the death of Floyd on the street as bystanders were trying to save his life but were not allowed to get close and help.
Public outrage
The public outrage has reached a whole new level as not only the people from Minneapolis are crying out against police brutality but also other parts of the world. The death of Floyd was a catalyst to spark people to speak up and join the BlackLivesMatter protest.
Even the responsible police have taken a knee and showed their support towards the movement as they agreed that justice has to be dealt with. Currently, there is another huge problem as opportunists are taking advantage of the death of George Floyd to loot.
Read Also: [Fact Check] Who is Aracely Henriquez? Did George Floyd's Criminal Past Include Assulting Her Before His Death?
