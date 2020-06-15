Renee Gracie Networth: This is How Much She Makes a Week in an Adult Site After Controversial Shift in Career

A popular supercar driver by the name of Renee Gracie has quit driving and moved to... porn. If you're wondering about her networth, just imagine this: the supercar celebrity was able to amass a massive $17,500 or £14,000 per week on the now popular adult site called OnlyFans where almost anyone can participate and sell nude photos or videos of themselves and if people want to see, they'll have to pay money.

This Australian was known as the first-ever full-time female Supercars driver but currently says she has zero regrets about her choice to leave her motorsport career in order to sell X-rated content online.

The 25-year-old also revealed that she actually earned very little money through racing and the financial benefits of her brand new and slightly unorthodox vocation definitely make all of it worth her while.

She has previously told the Australia's Daily Telegraph that her new vocation has currently put her in this sort of financial position that she could have never really dreamed of and now she currently really enjoys. She says she is also fine with whatever people want to call her since she is definitely earning good money and is also very comfortable with where she is in life.

How Renee Gracie got into porn

After having shot straight to prominence by joining forces with the popular Swiss racer known as Simona de Silverstro at the previous Bathurst back in 2015, Renee Gracie has revealed that she has simply lost the strong passion for racing in general.

She said that she is currently planning to buy herself some property and even pay the full amount within a year and that she will do pretty much anything in order for her to earn money on the site. She also said that she got over it and definitely realized that her driving career was not enough and that's when she moved on.

She said that she was selling cars at a car yard and that she was "busting her a**" until a couple of fans actually suggested that she get into OnlyFans and that is where she started.

Gracie said that she first started by selling nude photos and just that made her a huge £1,700 or about $2,125 USD in just a single week. Because of this, she then moved straight towards sharing her own personal sex videos.

Family support

Surprisingly, Gracie said that her family really supports her decision and according to the former racer, even her own Father knows about what she does and supports her. She said that although unexpected, her father is proud of her because of the financial stability she was able to obtain despite the unorthodox method.

She then proceeded to tell everyone to look at what she has actually achieved instead of looking at what she is doing, Renee Gracie then said: "it has been a success."

