Tesla Model S is Now the World's First EV Car Breaking the 400-Mile Range: Here are Other Feature Improvements

Majority of electric cars can travel up to a hundred miles before having to recharge again. But there are also a handful of cars you can name that is capable of driving travelling up to 200 miles and beyond. These are the Nissan Leaf e + (226 miles), the Jaguar i-Pace (234 miles), the Chevrolet Bolt EV (238 miles), the Audi e-tron (248 miles), the Hyundai Kona Electric (258 miles), and the Tesla Model X (295 miles).

In 2019, the Tesla released the Tesla Model 3 that managed to even break the 300-mile mark, going up to 310 miles before recharging.

And now, Tesla releases the revamped Tesla Model S capable of 402-miles becoming the world's first 400-mile electric car as compared to before when it was only capable of 250 miles.

Also known as the Tesla Model S' Long Range Version, a number of signifanct improvements to the vehicle have been released.

"This significant achievement reflects Tesla's obsession with efficiency and energy frugality, and is realized through several changes, both iterative and transformational, in core hardware and system architecture development by the Tesla engineering, design and production teams. These changes went into production earlier this year when we first started manufacturing Model S Long Range Plus at our factory in Fremont, California. All Model S Long Range Plus vehicles will receive the new 402-mile rating." said Tesla in a statement that was noted by electrek.co.

Read Also: [Viral Video] Tesla Autopilot Successfully Avoids Pig on the Road: Elon Musk Claims They Don't Crash

Tesla Model S now first ever electric vehicle to receive EPA range rating above 400 miles! https://t.co/EOTwVfvHS5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2020

Tesla Model S' Long Range Version Improvements

Significant Mass Reduction. The heavier the car, the less its efficiency and performance it gives off. Which is why it was essential for the Tesla designers and engineers to minimize the weigh of every component learning from their past models such as the Model 3 and Model Y. Thanks to the massive reduction, it still manages to maintain the car's premium feel.

The heavier the car, the less its efficiency and performance it gives off. Which is why it was essential for the Tesla designers and engineers to minimize the weigh of every component learning from their past models such as the Model 3 and Model Y. Thanks to the massive reduction, it still manages to maintain the car's premium feel. New "Tempest" Aero Wheels and Tires. The latest 8.5 inch-wide aero wheels reduce aerodynamic drag. And if you do not mind spending a bit extra for tires that reduce rolling resistance, you get an additional 2% improvement to overal range.

The latest 8.5 inch-wide aero wheels reduce aerodynamic drag. And if you do not mind spending a bit extra for tires that reduce rolling resistance, you get an additional 2% improvement to overal range. Increased Drive Unit Efficiency. In an effort to reduce friction, the mechanical oil pump has been replaced with an electric oil pump that optimizes lubrication independent of vehicle speed in the rear AC-induction drive unit.

In an effort to reduce friction, the mechanical oil pump has been replaced with an electric oil pump that optimizes lubrication independent of vehicle speed in the rear AC-induction drive unit. Maximizing Regenerative Braking. This latest feature combines the motor's regenerative braking with physical brakes to bring our cars to a stop by easing off of the accelerator pedal. Regenerative braking now works at a lower speed and deceleration rate, sending more energy back to the battery pack for a smooth parking experience.

Tesla Model S can be yours for only less than $70000 price.

Read Also: [Video] Watch Elon Musk's Tesla Model X First Run Through The Boring Company's Tunnel: Is Humanity One Step Closer to Eliminating Traffic?

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.