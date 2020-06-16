Keanu Reeves Auction: Here's How to Bid for 15-Minute Private Zoom Call with Matrix' Neo [Update: Bid Passed $16K]

Want to learn how to Date Keanu Reeves? Here's how! First of all, it's finally possible to date Neo from the Matrix! Imagine 15-minutes on a private Zoom call with the actor of John Wick that has recently been the defining action film for quite a while. Imagine a 15-minute date with not just any celebrity but a 15-minute date with Reeves himself!

Almost every single charity event actually features a certain type of auction, and since every single dollar is going towards a really good cause, you won't have to feel guilty in any way bidding for that dream date of yours. Besides, what would you do for 15 whole minutes with Reeves on Zoom? What would you do?

Thanks to a particular auction being held for the prestigious children's cancer charity called the Camp Rainbow Gold, you could actually win yourself a private 15-minute exclusive date with Keanu Reeves himself.

Online fundraiser gives you the opportunity of dating John Wick

Along with the COVID-19 impacting almost everyone around the world in one way or another, the Executive Director who is known as Elizabeth Lizberg suddenly decided to hold this particular auction. Currently, the auction bids at $16,400 so if you want any piece of the action, you'll have to top that amount.

Elizabeth Lizberg gave the statement saying that they quickly realized that they would not be the only ones actually moving their fundraiser to a certain online auction. It was also stated that they realized that after a couple of months at home, a great majority of people are actually craving connections along with experiences that are all safe but also fulfilling.

At this particular point, it is still currently unsure as to how Keanu Reeves actually got involved with this whole process but it really is super interesting as of the moment. If you're still wondering how to date Keanu Reeves, all you have to do is click this link right here. The link will take you straight into bidding for the auction.

Read Also: [Confirmed] Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are Now a Thing: Couple Spotted Holding Hands and Kissing

Fundraisers during the pandemic

Fundraisers during this time of need are crucial since not a lot of people prioritize charity over their current needs. This is quite understandable since the pandemic has deeply affected the livelihood and status of the general public.

Currently, one of the biggest practices is for aid to go to the coronavirus victims and other charities have somehow been overshadowed. The children's cancer charity is only one of those charities that have to evolve in order to get the necessary funding to keep it functioning afloat.

John Wick, Matrix, and others

Although the actor of John Wick and Matrix does not necessarily do romance movies, because of his sleek new look and how he commands attention on camera, it's easy to see why a 15-minute date would be lifechanging.

Here's how to date Keanu Reeves for 15-minutes on Zoom.

Read Also: 6 Shocking Celebrity Gamers This 2020 You Wouldn't Have Guessed and the Type of Games They Play

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.